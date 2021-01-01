I guess I am being a bit spoilt because I am trying to compare us with City in terms of wanting us to construct a side that can challenge straight away. Getting your head around top four challenges takes some getting used to.



Dont really get this. The same sources that are saying we want Mac Allister and quickly are saying this is because City are genuinely interested in him as a Gundogan replacement. So you dont like this transfer rumour because it doesnt compare favourably to the City midfield, in your opinion, when if we believe the source of rumour linking him to us, we also have to believe city want him in their midfield too ok then.We didnt compete with city in the first place by signing world class individuals, but players that fit a system and he does that.I also dont think were gonna be realistically competing for the title next season either. Id love to be wrong there, but we simply let the midfield age and atrophy far too much and thats not fixable in one transfer window. We need to proactively do the same with the defence too over next 1-3 transfer windows too.I still think well be the closest to city in the league next season, with hopefully a cup or two, but we need 2-3 very smart, very efficient transfers windows in a row to start challenging again. Mac Allister is a very good start to that.