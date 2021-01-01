« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 08:17:03 am
Mirror linking Ugarte with Newcastle and Chelsea this morning which surprises me. I'm optimistic that if we get him and Mac Allister we can challenge next season. The other side to this is us ending up with Gravenberch and Mount instead, which would leave me less optimistic.

I don't think we need too much, just two lads who inject the kind of ethic, workrate and quality that Fab and Gini gave us back in Klopp's early days. Neither was a marquee signing that set fireworks off across the city, but they were the exact things we needed to allow our full backs and attacking players to flourish. Ugarte and Mac Allister would (IMO) do the same, and I see no reason why we cannot think big next season if we get them.

In a fairly mediocre season we've still taken 19 from 30 pts against Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs, we've done pretty well in the "bigger games" so I see no reason to fear what those clubs do in terms of our abilities to match them when we play them. The other 28 games have been our downfall, they've been the difference between a title challenge and finishing 5th, and a functioning midfield for me bridges that gap massively.
It's prolly their moves to say - "Back off!"
Mac Allister's stock is high atm. That performance and penalty last night- along with the media's fawning over him since then has just further diminished uncertainty. It's the seal of approval.

So what do they do?.. They leak their interest in Ugarte to their drones in the media..

I can understand the fee. We don't have the time to acclimate players as the heap of competitors rise around us, so we negate the risk of player adaptation ... AT A FEE.
That's what you pay for "Prem Proven", but really - 50m is the new 25m.. 60m is the new 30m.
Not really that expensive. We're buying in the same bracket, but more quantity of course, than in Rafa's time for instance.

It's good that we're focussing on getting Alexis done now... but we're going to have to face increased competition for Ugarte, since he would also be other clubs' next target after Alexis, so their focus will shift.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:18:05 am
Well if we are going to spend £100m on midfielders and this is what we have in mind wed be better off trusting Elliott and Jones to fill a spot and go out all for 1 game changer, such as Bellingham and Barella. These 2 dont fix any issues and weve spent enough to buy a blockbuster midfielder.

Oh I don't know. Macillster would be a colossal upgrade on Henderson. More energetic, more technical, more press resistant. He'd certainly make us better. The 2 of them together is odd yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Mount and Mac Allister would be a very odd window.  A pure 6 like Ugarte or at least a powerful, hard running midfielder like Thuram is what we need, everyone can see it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:59 am
If you want to win titles you need special players. Seems this summer we are targeting solid players to get us back into the top 4. Targets just seem a little uninspiring?

They are but to be fair if offered 3rd or 4th next season right now id take it and it would be a good season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:12:11 am
Consider me thoroughly whelmed. Theres nothing to be excited about in that pair.

About as underwhelmed as the summer window we signed Yossi Benayoun & Lucas Leiva.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:18:05 am
Well if we are going to spend £100m on midfielders and this is what we have in mind wed be better off trusting Elliott and Jones to fill a spot and go out all for 1 game changer, such as Bellingham and Barella. These 2 dont fix any issues and weve spent enough to buy a blockbuster midfielder.

Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:22:09 am
Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.

Well the difference in opinion lies in the evaluation of their quality. Clearly you value them a lot higher than I do. I dont think theyre anywhere close to what this current team needs, nor of the requisite quality but its a game of opinions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:15:56 am
We cant afford special players.
But the worry is we dont have a DoF & we will have Klopp & Pep getting in players. Not a good idea. If its just Mac Alister & Mount in its baffling. But hopefully it is a smokescreen the Mount rumours.

We can afford special players if the scouting and development is top. Means taking risks though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:22:09 am
Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.

I guess defensive issues rather than any issues would be a better version of his post
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Of the midfielders we expect to leave, who does Ali Macca resemble most in terms of output?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:24:16 am
Well the difference in opinion lies in the evaluation of their quality. Clearly you value them a lot higher than I do. I don’t think they’re anywhere close to what this current team needs, nor of the requisite quality but it’s a game of opinions.

Again it depends on your expectations. If you expect a title challenge then you are right. If you expect top four then Mac Allister and Mount are plenty good enough.

But there are still a number of defensive issues that need addressing either through better protection, better defenders or better structure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:25:55 am
Of the midfielders we expect to leave, who does Ali Macca resemble most in terms of output?
He's versatile... so anyone really.
He is GREAT in possession though and ball retention- I would say he's more Thiago.. but Brighton turned him into a CAM.
His skills on the ball and his ball retention are his most valuable aspects for me, since that's the base for everything he does.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:25:55 am
Of the midfielders we expect to leave, who does Ali Macca resemble most in terms of output?

Hes not leaving but hes most similar to Curtis Jones
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:25:55 am
Of the midfielders we expect to leave, who does Ali Macca resemble most in terms of output?

A poor mans Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Remains to be seen if it's true about targeting (and signing) both Macallister and Mount for £100-110mil. But without even getting into a discussion on the quality of the players, I can understand people's concerns purely on the grounds that we have finite resources.

Spending so much money on two players without addressing the highest need (in terms of triage) at number 6 would understandably raise eyebrows. How people view it probably comes down to whether they have faith that a third expensive midfield signing would also be sanctioned and pursued (for example Ugarte, who could cost up to £50mil himself) - last summer's window was characterised by arguments that of course the club wouldn't just ignore the midfield after missing Tchoumeni, and that signing Nunez wouldn't impact signing the higher need in midfield, until they did.

It would be really nice and reassuring if the club could get a 6 and an 8 sorted quickly - a 6 especially, since they're not being talked about too much by club sources despite being the elephant in the room in terms of squad quality - not least to have a more harmonious transfer shitchat thread!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We need to be challenging for the league.
Not like we will have a manager as good as Klopp anytime soon when he goes.
That is why FSG's penny pinching is just so frustating but they don't care as long as we are in the top 4. They have shown it time & time again.

Now Klopp has made mistakes this season he would admit it himself but we need far more transfer funds to compete for the title.

Im sure someone will reply with we got Gini,Robertson & Mane for cheap.
But our 2 world class signings the only time we spend big on Alisson & Van Dijk were the 2 vital & lost important signings. Without them we dont even challenge for the CL or the PL.

We need 2 signings like that again but it wont happen despite record revenues.
This season has been along with 20/21 another wrote off season because we would not spend money to fix an issue everyone could see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:31:53 am
Remains to be seen if it's true about targeting (and signing) both Macallister and Mount for £100-110mil. But without even getting into a discussion on the quality of the players, I can understand people's concerns purely on the grounds that we have finite resources.

Spending so much money on two players without addressing the highest need (in terms of triage) at number 6 would understandably raise eyebrows. How people view it probably comes down to whether they have faith that a third expensive midfield signing would also be sanctioned and pursued (for example Ugarte, who could cost up to £50mil himself) - last summer's window was characterised by arguments that of course the club wouldn't just ignore the midfield after missing Tchoumeni, and that signing Nunez wouldn't impact signing the higher need in midfield, until they did.

It would be really nice and reassuring if the club could get a 6 and an 8 sorted quickly - a 6 especially, since they're not being talked about too much by club sources despite being the elephant in the room in terms of squad quality - not least to have a more harmonious transfer shitchat thread!

All the messaging seems to be that if we can solve the question around pressing then issues at the back would subside. I mean they would know considering they built the side, but it still questions why we bought players like Nunez, Gakpo and even in a sense Diaz who are not amazing pressers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:30 am
All the messaging seems to be that if we can solve the question around pressing then issues at the back would subside.

We'll know in the next 4-6 weeks if they really believe this.. and if they do we're going to struggle.
It's not a totally moot point.. we do need effective pressure on the ball higher up - and Macallister and Mount are both very capable of doing that well but Fabinho and the back line have been wretched this season and that must be addressed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:22:09 am
Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.

Macallister is a good player but would much rather Jones than Mount. We need a defensive  midfielder more than we need any of those players anyways, well be marginally better if those two were the only signings in midfield, probably good enough to get top 4 but no chance of winning the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:24 am
A poor mans Thiago.
You're not happy, Killer. :-D
It's a long window... Klopp usually has surprises and I'm certain we'll see this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:38:51 am
We'll know in the next 4-6 weeks if they really believe this.. and if they do we're going to struggle.
It's not a totally moot point.. we do need effective pressure on the ball higher up - and Macallister and Mount are both very capable of doing that well but Fabinho and the back line have been wretched this season and that must be addressed

I agree. Its good though that they are targeting players who can press but again you question why they signed many of our attackers who are not that great at pressing. Maybe they thought it was a transferable skill that could be taught and now they realise it cant?

Would love to know what Manes pressing numbers were like. We know Bobbys was great as is Jota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:41:39 am
You're not happy, Killer. :-D
It's a long window... Klopp usually has surprises and I'm certain we'll see this.

I guess I am being a bit spoilt because I am trying to compare us with City in terms of wanting us to construct a side that can challenge straight away. Getting your head around top four challenges takes some getting used to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:51:45 am
Liverpool aim to complete a deal for Alexis Mac Allister as fast as possible to fend of interested from other clubs. Should Mason Mount reject more new contract offers, Liverpool will push hard for his signature. [@dmlynch]
Don't they play the same position?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:22:09 am
Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.

Macallister might have gotten in in front of Elliot I suppose 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:41:39 am
You're not happy, Killer. :-D
It's a long window... Klopp usually has surprises and I'm certain we'll see this.
She wants trophies like we all do. It's a case of "if I hadn't seen such riches, I could live with being poor". Let's be greedy.

Trent alluded to the same thing when he said that the dressing room is flat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:47:19 am
Don't they play the same position?

Pretty much - I think the media know we like both but it would be pretty odd to sign them both
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:50:34 am
Pretty much - I think the media know we like both but it would be pretty odd to sign them both
We don't have money to waste. Mount can also play on the left wing but we're stacked there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Lots of whelmed  and underwhelmed people in this thread this morning.

For the record, Im ambivalent with regards to the transfer links. Happy to trust the recruitment operation based on previous transfer record and coaching staff with regards to how theyve integrated 90% of our signings into an effective playing system.

Id like a no6 also but in theory buying Mount and MacAllister doesnt preclude that. Or maybe Klopp still likes Fabinho and/or highly rated Bajcetic in that role.

Too many unknowns to get whelmed, under whelmed or over whelmed at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Alexis a poor man's thiago . But that isn't an insult . I think Alexis is top class midfielder . Thiago lite maybe fairer term
.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:58 am
I guess I am being a bit spoilt because I am trying to compare us with City in terms of wanting us to construct a side that can challenge straight away. Getting your head around top four challenges takes some getting used to.

Dont really get this. The same sources that are saying we want Mac Allister and quickly are saying this is because City are genuinely interested in him as a Gundogan replacement. So you dont like this transfer rumour because it doesnt compare favourably to the City midfield, in your opinion, when if we believe the source of rumour linking him to us, we also have to believe city want him in their midfield too ok then.

We didnt compete with city in the first place by signing world class individuals, but players that fit a system and he does that.

I also dont think were gonna be realistically competing for the title next season either. Id love to be wrong there, but we simply let the midfield age and atrophy far too much and thats not fixable in one transfer window. We need to proactively do the same with the defence too over next 1-3 transfer windows too.

I still think well be the closest to city in the league next season, with hopefully a cup or two, but we need 2-3 very smart, very efficient transfers windows in a row to start challenging again. Mac Allister is a very good start to that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 10:00:49 am
Alexis a poor man's thiago . But that isn't an insult . I think Alexis is top class midfielder . Thiago lite maybe fairer term
.

How about Thiago fit.

Absolutely love Thiago but its becoming more and more apparent that we cant really have him in our plans for next season. Not saying sell him (but its a possibility) but theres no point trying to include him in new midfield plans. If hes fit its a bonus.
