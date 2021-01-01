« previous next »
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything

It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.
Online Machae

Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:59:06 am
It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.

Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:02:41 am
Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?

He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.
Online Machae

Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:14:26 am
He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.

That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:23:03 am
That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free

Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

It appears that the goodwill I touched on, meant that he didnt want to run down his contract.

For the more important LFC aspect to all this, the fee will be expensive, I for one hope he signs.  With other new players, well finally have back a proper midfield with energy, bite, quick in transition and giving the back 4 the protection they deserve.
Offline jckliew

Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?
Online Machae

Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:39:10 am
Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

Precisely, its business and goodwill/loyalty works both ways. Will see how that gesture is repaid come negotiation time
Online Machae

Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:43:47 am
Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?

No, Ugarte is defensive and MacAllister is more of attack minded
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything

A club like Brighton cannot afford to break gentleman's agreements and deter future signings. If agents see their clients' promises not getting fulfilled they are less likely to recommend Brighton as a destination. They arent a massive club or with endless money to risk their reputation. They have a good one right now as being the intermediate club which helps players propagate to bigger clubs, atleast for now. They are more than likely to sell if Mac Allister wants to go and in all likelihood.
Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:07:10 pm
Something you must all know.  Watching at the Amex tonight:

Mac A dominated both halves, better than Casemiro.

Hes the finished article.  A fighter and lovely footballer.
too many words ? Prefer Bobbys version. 😁
Offline spider-neil

If we pay 60-65m I dont see us getting 3 midfielders. If the other midfielder is Ugarte then I think well be okay with midfield options with the emergence Jones and Trents new position.
Offline 67CherryRed

Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything
I can't see Liverpool ever paying a buyout anyway because it'll mean a lump sum payment and we just don't do that.

If he wants to leave Brighton won't put unreasonable barriers in his way, it'll stop other elite young players from signing for them as they'll expect problems when they want to leave in 2/3 years as well. They're basically the English Dortmund now, they'll always let the player leave for a fee that works for both sides.
Online Machae

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:48:29 am


Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:54 am


Perfectly logical, however there's been little proof that clubs would actually do this. If anything, generally Dortmund extract top dollar for their players and rightly so
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:54 am
I can't see Liverpool ever paying a buyout anyway because it'll mean a lump sum payment and we just don't do that.

If he wants to leave Brighton won't put unreasonable barriers in his way, it'll stop other elite young players from signing for them as they'll expect problems when they want to leave in 2/3 years as well. They're basically the English Dortmund now, they'll always let the player leave for a fee that works for both sides.
Konate had a buy out, we paid that, didn't Diaz also have one?
Online Caston

Liverpool aim to complete a deal for Alexis Mac Allister as fast as possible to fend of interested from other clubs. Should Mason Mount reject more new contract offers, Liverpool will push hard for his signature. [@dmlynch]
Online lamonti

I forgot how much stuff people just make up when it comes to transfers. Journalists and fans. Absolute fantasy world.

Mac Allister would be a good signing. Versatile, talented, fit, dedicated midfielder.

Need at least two more like that considering the exits of Milner, Naby, AOC, the permanent decline of Henderson, Fabinho, the perpetual unavailability of Thiago and the complete unsuitedness to the role of Harvey Elliott.
Online Gerry Attrick

Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:51:45 am
Liverpool aim to complete a deal for Alexis Mac Allister as fast as possible to fend of interested from other clubs. Should Mason Mount reject more new contract offers, Liverpool will push hard for his signature. [@dmlynch]

Consider me thoroughly whelmed. Theres nothing to be excited about in that pair.
Online Macc77

Mirror linking Ugarte with Newcastle and Chelsea this morning which surprises me. I'm optimistic that if we get him and Mac Allister we can challenge next season. The other side to this is us ending up with Gravenberch and Mount instead, which would leave me less optimistic.

I don't think we need too much, just two lads who inject the kind of ethic, workrate and quality that Fab and Gini gave us back in Klopp's early days. Neither was a marquee signing that set fireworks off across the city, but they were the exact things we needed to allow our full backs and attacking players to flourish. Ugarte and Mac Allister would (IMO) do the same, and I see no reason why we cannot think big next season if we get them.

In a fairly mediocre season we've still taken 19 from 30 pts against Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs, we've done pretty well in the "bigger games" so I see no reason to fear what those clubs do in terms of our abilities to match them when we play them. The other 28 games have been our downfall, they've been the difference between a title challenge and finishing 5th, and a functioning midfield for me bridges that gap massively.
Online Jookie

I personally thought it would be Mount or MacAllister not potentially Mount and MacAllister.

I think both a very good players but suggest we arent looking at going back to a robust hard working, more defensive approach like 2017-2020. Looks like we want more progressive, attack minded players for the midfield 3.

Still a very long way to go before we secure either player. Given the lack of quality midfield options and lots of teams looking for players in that position I think itll still be difficult to get 1 of those 2 over the line, never mind both.

Online Coolie High

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:12:11 am
Consider me thoroughly whelmed. Theres nothing to be excited about in that pair.

Yep.
Online Jookie

Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:56:57 am
Give me Ugarte as a first signing and I'd be happy that we understand our issues and are well on the way to fix them

Have we been linked with Ugarte by anyone classed as reliable from a Liverpool perspective (e.g. Joyce)?

We always have 1 or 2 players strongly linked by local journalists to the player or by journos from his home country, that never materialised into anything. In fact, after a few weeks of speculation and people buying into it, the rumours are dismissed by our local journalists.

Is Ugarte this summers version of that? Or are the links actually genuine? I have my doubts currently.
