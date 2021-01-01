Mirror linking Ugarte with Newcastle and Chelsea this morning which surprises me. I'm optimistic that if we get him and Mac Allister we can challenge next season. The other side to this is us ending up with Gravenberch and Mount instead, which would leave me less optimistic.



I don't think we need too much, just two lads who inject the kind of ethic, workrate and quality that Fab and Gini gave us back in Klopp's early days. Neither was a marquee signing that set fireworks off across the city, but they were the exact things we needed to allow our full backs and attacking players to flourish. Ugarte and Mac Allister would (IMO) do the same, and I see no reason why we cannot think big next season if we get them.



In a fairly mediocre season we've still taken 19 from 30 pts against Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle and Spurs, we've done pretty well in the "bigger games" so I see no reason to fear what those clubs do in terms of our abilities to match them when we play them. The other 28 games have been our downfall, they've been the difference between a title challenge and finishing 5th, and a functioning midfield for me bridges that gap massively.