LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23520 on: Today at 01:59:06 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything

It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23521 on: Today at 02:02:41 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:59:06 am
It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.

Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23522 on: Today at 02:14:26 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:02:41 am
Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?

He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23523 on: Today at 02:23:03 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:14:26 am
He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.

That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23524 on: Today at 02:39:10 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:23:03 am
That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free

Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

It appears that the goodwill I touched on, meant that he didnt want to run down his contract.

For the more important LFC aspect to all this, the fee will be expensive, I for one hope he signs.  With other new players, well finally have back a proper midfield with energy, bite, quick in transition and giving the back 4 the protection they deserve.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23525 on: Today at 02:43:47 am
Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23526 on: Today at 03:02:34 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:39:10 am
Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

Precisely, its business and goodwill/loyalty works both ways. Will see how that gesture is repaid come negotiation time
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23527 on: Today at 03:05:54 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:43:47 am
Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?

No, Ugarte is defensive and MacAllister is more of attack minded
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23528 on: Today at 04:48:29 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything

A club like Brighton cannot afford to break gentleman's agreements and deter future signings. If agents see their clients' promises not getting fulfilled they are less likely to recommend Brighton as a destination. They arent a massive club or with endless money to risk their reputation. They have a good one right now as being the intermediate club which helps players propagate to bigger clubs, atleast for now. They are more than likely to sell if Mac Allister wants to go and in all likelihood.
