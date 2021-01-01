« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 779164 times)

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23520 on: Today at 01:59:06 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:01:28 am
Then he shouldn't have signed that contract. Unless there is a buyout, it won't be easy, gentleman's agreement doesn't change anything

It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23521 on: Today at 02:02:41 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 01:59:06 am
It gave Mac A a deserved pay hike, at the same time increasing the potential fee.

Brighton wont stop him moving on this summer, hell leave on good terms and a club hero.

Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:12 am by Machae »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23522 on: Today at 02:14:26 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:02:41 am
Something he would've received anyway when he signs elsewhere on a free, probably way more

Brighton won't if there is a release clause, of course. If there isn't, then they won't make it easy, why would they?

He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23523 on: Today at 02:23:03 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:14:26 am
He wanted to give something back to Brighton, hes a good guy whos talked frequently about his gratitude.

Plus the 2019 contract wouldve been a low payer by PL standards.

That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23524 on: Today at 02:39:10 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:23:03 am
That's very admirable, but they were welcome to increase his wages well before then and not when they risked losing him on a free

Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

It appears that the goodwill I touched on, meant that he didnt want to run down his contract.

For the more important LFC aspect to all this, the fee will be expensive, I for one hope he signs.  With other new players, well finally have back a proper midfield with energy, bite, quick in transition and giving the back 4 the protection they deserve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23525 on: Today at 02:43:47 am »
Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23526 on: Today at 03:02:34 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 02:39:10 am
Its business.  He got the huge pay rise, when his commitment upped the transfer fee the club will receive.

Precisely, its business and goodwill/loyalty works both ways. Will see how that gesture is repaid come negotiation time
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:07 am by Machae »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23527 on: Today at 03:05:54 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:43:47 am
Urgate vs Mac.  Are they similar type of players?

No, Ugarte is defensive and MacAllister is more of attack minded
