« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 778608 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23480 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
Do you have Jones and Hendersons predator style heat maps?

It is really easy to Google it ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23481 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm
I just think it's so difficult to predict the impact signings will have. Like Arsenal made a huge leap this season, and their summer business was adding two players City didn't need anymore in Jesus and Zinchenko and getting Fabio Vieira in to play Thursday nights. OK, they won't get the title in the end but they'll likely have made a 20-point jump on where they were last year - would anyone have expected that? Our attack next year should be elite, especially if Jota and Diaz are actually around unlike this year, and with some small tweaks we should be much better defensively. So who's to say that Mac Allister and a couple of others can't help put us back near the top?

Very well could do. Obviously I am making my prediction based on my opinions right now. If anyone can do it than Klopp.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23482 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm
It is really easy to Google it ...

Yeah well Jones one i saw had him passing the eye test.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23483 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
He aint worth £65m plus.

Watch rivals pay it then.

Boehlys stupidity, Saudi Arabia and the usual suspects have changed the financial landscape.

PL and UEFAs lack of teeth got us all into this position.

Unfortunately its a case of meet 2023 prices or fall behind.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23484 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm »
Apparently preparing a £50m bid for Matheus Nunes.

Spoiler
Not really but I bet you all would love Mac Allister now.
[close]
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23485 on: Yesterday at 11:30:22 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm
£65m plus, but hes worth it, the markets changed.

If not us, any of Arsenal, ManU, ManC, Chelsea will just cough up the money.

That's 15m more than our budget last season and the season before.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23486 on: Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm
Peter, it was less than two weeks ago since you announced that you'd watched Mac Allister closer and decided he was now up to scratch.

Maybe you could not try to lord it over someone making good (and evidenced) posts, that came to the same conclusion as you (but earlier) - including making up that they haven't watched him

Mate, you can't say that you have watched him play multiple times, and keep bombarding people with his fbref stats in the same post.

It is silly :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,146
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23487 on: Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Apparently preparing a £50m bid for Matheus Nunes.

Spoiler
Not really but I bet you all would love Mac Allister now.
[close]
Fanny!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23488 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
 

Jones and Henderson are playing roles pretty much as a 10 at the moment. Even Klopp called it the 10 position.
Yea they both playing btw the lines a lot in this set up. It kinda of a mix on the left side but Jones is also getting into the box more then that role probably use too.
I can Mac Allister and Jones together at times but vs like team that really park the bus, to have Elliott or another type of player like that for that.
It just depends it good have 2 for both roles. Getting prime age players for those roles with Jones at age 22 and Elliott at 20 makes a ton of sense.
Mac Allister seems a mix of Gini/Thiago  in the sense he probably better creatively then Gini but no way close to Thiago number on ball progression etc, xa and Shot creating actions are pretty close.
I think would fit very well here. Need at least 4 players for those 2 roles with the amount of games going to need to rotate player regardless
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23489 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm
Mate, you can't say that you have watched him play multiple times, and keep bombarding people with his fbref stats in the same post.

It is silly :lmao
Or the numbers help with what you also. Do u really thing the guys who consistently trying to put in through ball and balls over the top to create or he does that and mix it with helping control the tempo.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23490 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
Yea they both playing btw the lines a lot in this set up. It kinda of a mix on the left side but Jones is also getting into the box more then that role probably use too.
I can Mac Allister and Jones together at times but vs like team that really park the bus, to have Elliott or another type of player like that for that.
It just depends it good have 2 for both roles. Getting prime age players for those roles with Jones at age 22 and Elliott at 20 makes a ton of sense.
Mac Allister seems a mix of Gini/Thiago  in the sense he probably better creatively then Gini but no way close to Thiago number on ball progression etc, xa and Shot creating actions are pretty close.
I think would fit very well here. Need at least 4 players for those 2 roles with the amount of games going to need to rotate player regardless

Its why Barella would be perfect and why Bellingham not coming is such a blow. They are perfect for this role and the level we need. Mac Allister, quite frankly, isnt.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23491 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Or the numbers help with what you also. Do u really thing the guys who consistently trying to put in through ball and balls over the top to create or he does that and mix it with helping control the tempo.

Mate, you are not a professional data analyst, just like I am not a professional scout. Just watch more football. I'd be very happy to hear what players do you like. And please, don't say that Mac Allister is not a playmaker, before you actually watch him play ...
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,322
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23492 on: Yesterday at 11:41:25 pm »
Can we get Caicedo and Mac Allister but also snatch their replacements from Brighton?
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23493 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:41:25 pm
Can we get Caicedo and Mac Allister but also snatch their replacements from Brighton?

So you want us to re-sign Milner after he goes there?
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23494 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:39:09 pm
Mate, you are not a professional data analyst, just like I am not a professional scout. Just watch more football. I'd be very happy to hear what players do you like. And please, don't say that Mac Allister is not a playmaker, before you actually watch him play ...
I have watched him play multiple time doesn't stand out in term of playmaking like Barella, Odegaard, De bryunes type MF.
His creating form deep is good there a difference.
I don't discuss what I do for a living here but don't make assumptions
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23495 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
Its why Barella would be perfect and why Bellingham not coming is such a blow. They are perfect for this role and the level we need. Mac Allister, quite frankly, isnt.
Yea that fair. Mount could do that role well also he had great numbers for it(terrible this year)
I think Mac Allister is talented enough to play a role for title contending team though
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23496 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm
I have watched him play multiple time doesn't stand out in term of playmaking like Barella, Odegaard, De bryunes type MF.
His creating form deep is good there a difference.
I don't discuss what I do for a living here but don't make assumptions

Mate, I am silly quite often, but you are the champion  :lmao
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,050
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23497 on: Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm
This part is very interesting ...

"Brightons asking price for Mac Allister, whose midfield versatility makes him an attractive proposition, will be key, with sources refusing to discuss whether a buyout clause exists in his contract."

In other words, a buyout does exist
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23498 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm
In other words, a buyout does exist

Well, the local journos have reported before that there is some sort of a gentleman's agreement between the player and the club that they will let him go this summer, if a big club comes after him. I really don't know if that is only a verbal agreement, or if there is a set price. There is definitely something, especially since he has signed his contract extension with less then 12 months remaining on his previous one, and right before the World Cup ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23499 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Apparently preparing a £50m bid for Matheus Nunes.

Spoiler
Not really but I bet you all would love Mac Allister now.
[close]
We actually are me old chum.  ;D
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23500 on: Today at 12:14:33 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm
Without turning this into a conversation about the owners, (I agree with you about them), weve got to play with the cards were dealt.

Having any of those alongside Mac Allister would be great but it shouldnt diminish his qualities either if we cant get the others. I think hed do really well here and offer us quality on and off the ball.

And getting players on De Bruyne or Haalands level is nigh on impossible with our budget, but it doesnt mean we should just not sign others. It comes across a bit petulant. Also, we did beat them in the champions league and the league with an inferior midfield. Comparing like for like with City is pointless as they operate on a level well above our means.


Yeah we play 2 games against them in the league- the rest are against a mixed bag.
We can take an L against City, head-to-head - it's the games against the others that count. Make sure we're better or on a par with them, and we have a shot- just as we had in the past few seasons.

Alexis would be fine. He's already a level above those outside of the top 4. Surround him with quality, and we're a few points better off.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • All is well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23501 on: Today at 12:15:05 am »
Ally Macca, Ally Ally Macca
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23502 on: Today at 12:17:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:13:10 am
We actually are me old chum.  ;D

Well if KH aint happy about Mac Allister then Id hate to see what the reaction would be to Nunes. :D
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23503 on: Today at 12:19:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm
This part is very interesting ...

"Brightons asking price for Mac Allister, whose midfield versatility makes him an attractive proposition, will be key, with sources refusing to discuss whether a buyout clause exists in his contract."

But you said yesterday there wasn't a buyout clause...  :rollseyes
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,050
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23504 on: Today at 12:21:58 am »
Another Argentine journalist saying we're advancing in talks with Mac Allister

Germán García Grova@GerGarciaGrova
#Liverpool avanza en la contratación de Alexis Mac Allister . Ultiman detalles en contrato hasta Junio de 2028. El campeón del mundo con le comunicó a #Brighton su deseo de emigrar en éste Mercado de pases.

Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23505 on: Today at 12:23:07 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:19:05 am
But you said yesterday there wasn't a buyout clause...  :rollseyes
You should know him by now mate...
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:58 am
Another Argentine journalist saying we're advancing in talks with Mac Allister

Germán García Grova@GerGarciaGrova
#Liverpool avanza en la contratación de Alexis Mac Allister . Ultiman detalles en contrato hasta Junio de 2028. El campeón del mundo con le comunicó a #Brighton su deseo de emigrar en éste Mercado de pases.
Do not understand Argentineese...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23506 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:19:05 am
But you said yesterday there wasn't a buyout clause...  :rollseyes
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:31 am
Well, the local journos have reported before that there is some sort of a gentleman's agreement between the player and the club that they will let him go this summer, if a big club comes after him. I really don't know if that is only a verbal agreement, or if there is a set price. There is definitely something, especially since he has signed his contract extension with less then 12 months remaining on his previous one, and right before the World Cup ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,050
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23507 on: Today at 12:26:07 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:07 am
Do not understand Argentineese...

Advancing in talks. Contract until 2028. Player has told Brighton he wants to leave
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23508 on: Today at 12:26:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  3, 2023, 04:15:36 pm
Ugarte's 60 million released clause is not rumoured, it's official. As for Mac Allister, there is no release clause in his contract, but several local sources have reported that there is a gentleman's agreement between the club and the player that he can leave this summer, if a big club comes for him. No mention of the asking price, though ...

 :duh
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,607
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23509 on: Today at 12:28:28 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:26:07 am
Advancing in talks. Contract until 2028. Player has told Brighton he wants to leave
Thanks mate.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23510 on: Today at 12:32:11 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:58 am
Another Argentine journalist saying we're advancing in talks with Mac Allister

Germán García Grova@GerGarciaGrova
#Liverpool avanza en la contratación de Alexis Mac Allister . Ultiman detalles en contrato hasta Junio de 2028. El campeón del mundo con le comunicó a #Brighton su deseo de emigrar en éste Mercado de pases.
Seems like we already have an agreement with him.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23511 on: Today at 12:32:43 am »
Still no reliable local journo mentioning Ugarte. Joyce specifically mentions Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Mount so was hoping to see Ugarte even if it was just as an additional name on the shortlist.

We really need a DM and he seems the standout option available for the money were willing to pay.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23512 on: Today at 12:34:42 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:23:07 am
You should know him by now mate...Do not understand Argentineese...
We're putting finishing touches on a contract that'll run till 2028 and he's informed Brighton that he wants to leave in the next transfer window.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23513 on: Today at 12:35:20 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:26:42 am
:duh

Mac always speaks as though his opinions are facts. Take his posts with a massive pinch of salt.

He provides good entertainment and something a bit different so its all good.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23514 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
We shouldnt jump the gun and rule out others from the mix yet for Mac Allister. Sounds very promising but Ive seen nothing yet to suggest its only us hes wanting to go to. Weve probably just put the most leg work in so far.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23515 on: Today at 12:42:56 am »
July 8th is when majority of the squad return for pre season, Kloppo wants all our signings done by then.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23516 on: Today at 12:56:57 am »
Give me Ugarte as a first signing and I'd be happy that we understand our issues and are well on the way to fix them
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Up
« previous next »
 