Would be fine if we had peak Virgil, Mane etc.



I think the side changes largely with a functioning midfield who protects the back 4 and apparently were looking for more goals from midfield which adds to our threat.This is why im desperate for us to get Ugarte, we need that patrolling, mobile, battling 6 that stops our defence being so exposed. At our best the back 4 faced so little they mopped up any threat that they were exposed to more often than not, Alisson faced a stupidly low amount of shots and was alert to the ones he did face at a stupid rate. The midfield is the key to our game, look how much better we look at the moment with the shift in tactics. We dont necessarily NEED a prime Van Dijk, neither Arsenal or City have anyone at that level. Haaland is amazing in attack but theyve still dropped a fair few points, we dont need to be perfect. We have a very strong attack and the defence is still good but the midfield needs a revamp and it will improve the defence and the attack while making us much harder to play against