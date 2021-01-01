It will be interesting to see how much MacAllister goes for. He was edging towards a Bosman but signed a new deal at Brighton as his star rose. You would have to think signing the new deal gave a win-win.
Brighton get a decent fee and Mac thanks them in that way. But the fee isnt so exorbitant that they price him out of a move.
I think he comes for around £50M. Ugarte in a similar ballpark, and all of a sudden the engine room is refreshed.
Add Jones, Bajcetic, Trent in his inverted playmaker role, Elliot, and the best of what remains in the tanks of the old guard - Fabinho, for example will get a new lease of life - and all of a sudden, we will be in business again.
Two good midfielders.
Then add a central defender, and possibly a right back depending on how we use Trent, and how the youngsters behind him are developing, and we are good to go.
Maybe another goalie too, but experienced back up keepers should be easy to find.