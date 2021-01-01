« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 777959 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 10:45:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:42:27 pm
Werent you previously saying youd like us to sign Mac Allister? Why the change of heart?

If he was alongside players like a Bellingham, Barella or even Rice. Not as our stand out, best midfielder signing. Also I then watched Arsenal play City and Rodri, De Bruyne and Haaland illustrated the level we need to be at.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 10:46:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:00 pm
He absolutely doesnt impact games more than Thiago when Thiago plays.

Issue i am having is everyone we are linked with are all just a bit meh. Its not helped by the fact we have City who have players that its tough for us to compete with.

Might aswell pack it in now and not sign anyone then.

Arsenal have been ahead of City for most of the season and shit the bed at the end. Wouldnt say they have an amazing team but they were doing it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 10:46:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:44:39 pm
But you were adamant £52 million was too much for Ugarte

Agree Barella is sublime, Arsenals CMs arent Barella level at all though and theyre pretty close

I said its a lot of money for the profile and was arguing against people who said it wasnt.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:44:39 pm
But you were adamant £52 million was too much for Ugarte

Agree Barella is sublime, Arsenals CMs arent Barella level at all though and theyre pretty close
https://fbref.com/en/players/79300479/Martin-Odegaard
https://fbref.com/en/players/6928979a/Nicolo-Barella

Odegaard and Barella play the same role.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23444 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm »
Just watched Mac Allister there. Disregarding the pen He looks ideal for us. Very assured, good anticipation for the press, good technique and quick with the pass. He has a bit of Argentinian shithousery in him too. Accidentally on purpose standing on Fernandez's foot and knowing Casemiro was on a yellow he nicked the ball and went down trying to get him a second yellow. One thing we're very shit at is general shithousery and whilst I'm not wanting loads of it I think it would be nice to use a little bit when it's needed.
Logged
@paulair

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23445 on: Today at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:32:23 pm
Fittest Alexis since Colby.

"Alexis Texas has left the chat"
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,074
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23446 on: Today at 10:56:12 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:51:22 pm
"Alexis Texas has left the chat"
heat-al-pacino.gif" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23447 on: Today at 10:56:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:48:37 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/79300479/Martin-Odegaard
https://fbref.com/en/players/6928979a/Nicolo-Barella

Odegaard and Barella play the same role.

Odegaard is class but we dont need 3 Barella level CMs to challenge is my point
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23448 on: Today at 10:56:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:56:21 pm
Odegaard is class but we dont need 3 Barella level CMs to challenge is my point

One would be nice.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23449 on: Today at 10:58:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:23 pm
If he was alongside players like a Bellingham, Barella or even Rice. Not as our stand out, best midfielder signing. Also I then watched Arsenal play City and Rodri, De Bruyne and Haaland illustrated the level we need to be at.

Without turning this into a conversation about the owners, (I agree with you about them), weve got to play with the cards were dealt.

Having any of those alongside Mac Allister would be great but it shouldnt diminish his qualities either if we cant get the others. I think hed do really well here and offer us quality on and off the ball.

And getting players on De Bruyne or Haalands level is nigh on impossible with our budget, but it doesnt mean we should just not sign others. It comes across a bit petulant. Also, we did beat them in the champions league and the league with an inferior midfield. Comparing like for like with City is pointless as they operate on a level well above our means.

Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23450 on: Today at 10:58:12 pm »
It will be interesting to see how much MacAllister goes for. He was edging towards a Bosman but signed a new deal at Brighton as his star rose. You would have to think signing the new deal gave a win-win.

Brighton get a decent fee and Mac thanks them in that way. But the fee isnt so exorbitant that they price him out of a move.

I think he comes for around £50M. Ugarte in a similar ballpark, and all of a sudden the engine room is refreshed.

Add Jones, Bajcetic, Trent in his inverted playmaker role, Elliot, and the best of what remains in the tanks of the old guard - Fabinho, for example will get a new lease of life - and all of a sudden, we will be in business again.

Two good midfielders.

Then add a central defender, and possibly a right back depending on how we use Trent, and how the youngsters behind him are developing, and we are good to go.

Maybe another goalie too, but experienced back up keepers should be easy to find.

Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23451 on: Today at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:00 pm
He absolutely doesnt impact games more than Thiago when Thiago plays.

Issue i am having is everyone we are linked with are all just a bit meh. Its not helped by the fact we have City who have players that its tough for us to compete with.
I suppose its hard to judge but to my eyes he does. Both midfields he plays in control the game more than ours do but its tough for Thiago since the supporting cast isnt as good and any Alexis doubters can point out the strengths of the players he plays with. I would argue his play is making the whole unit better consistently.

He alone is certainly not the answer but I would say that for every single midfielder weve been linked with.

I would absolutely love to see him and Thiago with a form Fabinho or someone like Ugarte in behind.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23452 on: Today at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:56:52 pm
One would be nice.
Oh of course but we never had it when we challenged or won the league and whats to say Ugarte isnt that in a different CM role?

We need a high functioning midfield with the right combination to dominate games and not be porous in transition, someone on Barellas level helps a hell of a lot but I think its possible without it too\
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23453 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:58:06 pm
Without turning this into a conversation about the owners, (I agree with you about them), weve got to play with the cards were dealt.

Having any of those alongside Mac Allister would be great but it shouldnt diminish his qualities either if we cant get the others. I think hed do really well here and offer us quality on and off the ball.

And getting players on De Bruyne or Haalands level is nigh on impossible with our budget, but it doesnt mean we should just not sign others. It comes across a bit petulant. Also, we did beat them in the champions league and the league with an inferior midfield. Comparing like for like with City is pointless as they operate on a level well above our means.



Im not saying we shouldnt sign anyone, its just its tough to be very excited by them if the goal is title contention. Also when we competed with City even with a inferior midfield, we had superior defenders and attackers.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23454 on: Today at 11:02:31 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:00:59 pm
Oh of course but we never had it when we challenged or won the league and whats to say Ugarte isnt that in a different CM role?

We need a high functioning midfield with the right combination to dominate games and not be porous in transition, someone on Barellas level helps a hell of a lot but I think its possible without it too\

Would be fine if we had peak Virgil, Mane etc.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23455 on: Today at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:51:19 pm
Just watched Mac Allister there. Disregarding the pen He looks ideal for us. Very assured, good anticipation for the press, good technique and quick with the pass. He has a bit of Argentinian shithousery in him too. Accidentally on purpose standing on Fernandez's foot and knowing Casemiro was on a yellow he nicked the ball and went down trying to get him a second yellow. One thing we're very shit at is general shithousery and whilst I'm not wanting loads of it I think it would be nice to use a little bit when it's needed.

Good that everyone who watches football is on the Mac Allister train now. Lets be honest here, he is not a World class player, and probably never will be. However, he is a very, very good player, and will improve our team significantly. And most important, the likes of Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo would love playing ahead of him ...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23456 on: Today at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:31 pm
Would be fine if we had peak Virgil, Mane etc.

I think the side changes largely with a functioning midfield who protects the back 4 and apparently were looking for more goals from midfield which adds to our threat.

This is why im desperate for us to get Ugarte, we need that patrolling, mobile, battling 6 that stops our defence being so exposed. At our best the back 4 faced so little they mopped up any threat that they were exposed to more often than not, Alisson faced a stupidly low amount of shots and was alert to the ones he did face at a stupid rate. The midfield is the key to our game, look how much better we look at the moment with the shift in tactics. We dont necessarily NEED a prime Van Dijk, neither Arsenal or City have anyone at that level. Haaland is amazing in attack but theyve still dropped a fair few points, we dont need to be perfect. We have a very strong attack and the defence is still good but the midfield needs a revamp and it will improve the defence and the attack while making us much harder to play against
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23457 on: Today at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:56:21 pm
Odegaard is class but we dont need 3 Barella level CMs to challenge is my point
Would really like another Playmaker type who in the Prime that really not something that Klopp been able to have been healthy. Ox, Keita where supposed to be part of that there. Mount can do this role also.
Mac Allister doesn't seem that type of Mf.
Elliott has the number for it but he 20, still learning plus need 2 players there.
Lallana did that he couldnt stay on the pitch.
Basically 3 roles in the MF, Destroyer, Fabinho, Bajcetic probabyl 2 for that. Controller type, Jones, Thiago, need somebody to replace Thiago for 2024 and availbity in 2023, Mac Allister would fill this. Playmaker Elliott, Henderson plays this role he not like elite creator type, Jones can do it a little too.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23458 on: Today at 11:09:06 pm »
Our playmaker is Trent
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23459 on: Today at 11:11:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:08 pm
Good that everyone who watches football is on the Mac Allister train now. Lets be honest here, he is not a World class player, and probably never will be. However, he is a very, very good player, and will improve our team significantly. And most important, the likes of Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota and Gakpo would love playing ahead of him ...

Look at the numbers Odegaard and De Bruyne are putting up in those positions. The two 10 or advanced 8 positions need to be close to world class.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23460 on: Today at 11:11:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:09:06 pm
Our playmaker is Trent
He the playmaker from deep not the #10 in MF.
the forward can create also want some from the MF roles too.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23461 on: Today at 11:12:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:07:47 pm
Would really like another Playmaker type who in the Prime that really not something that Klopp been able to have been healthy. Ox, Keita where supposed to be part of that there. Mount can do this role also.
Mac Allister doesn't seem that type of Mf.
Elliott has the number for it but he 20, still learning plus need 2 players there.
Lallana did that he couldnt stay on the pitch.
Basically 3 roles in the MF, Destroyer, Fabinho, Bajcetic probabyl 2 for that. Controller type, Jones, Thiago, need somebody to replace Thiago for 2024 and availbity in 2023, Mac Allister would fill this. Playmaker Elliott, Henderson plays this role he not like elite creator type, Jones can do it a little too.

I find it quite amusing when people are discussing players they have obviously never watched ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23462 on: Today at 11:13:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:12:03 pm
I find it quite amusing when people are discussing players they have obviously never watched ;D

Can Mac Allister give us width on the left?
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23463 on: Today at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:11:47 pm
He the playmaker from deep not the #10 in MF.
the forward can create also want some from the MF roles too.


We dont play with a 10 mate. One of the reasons why Carvalho doesnt get many minutes here
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23464 on: Today at 11:15:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:13:03 pm
Can Mac Allister give us width on the left?

Well, he provided it for the World Cup winning team, so I suppose he can do it for us also. Not that we will need it from him, because we are signing him to replace Henderson in our starting XI ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23465 on: Today at 11:16:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:15:37 pm
Well, he provided it for the World Cup winning team, so I suppose he can do it for us also. Not that we will need it from him, because we are signing him to replace Henderson in our starting XI ...

So he is definitely playing on the right?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23466 on: Today at 11:17:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:12:03 pm
I find it quite amusing when people are discussing players they have obviously never watched ;D
https://fbref.com/en/players/83d074ff/Alexis-Mac-Allister
I have 100% watched Brighton and Mac Allister multiple times.
Also his number are much more closer somebody who an 8 then a #10 and he can create from there also but when you put him #10 numbers it not like Odegarrd, De Bruyne type numbers, he more numbers wise and watching somebody who does the controlling role and can create also.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23467 on: Today at 11:18:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:16:24 pm
So he is definitely playing on the right?

Nope, he is playing everywhere in midfield ...

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23468 on: Today at 11:19:31 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:17:00 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/83d074ff/Alexis-Mac-Allister
I have 100% watched Brighton and Mac Allister multiple times.
Also his number are much more closer somebody who an 8 then a #10 and he can create from there also but when you put him #10 numbers it not like Odegarrd, De Bruyne type numbers, he more numbers wise and watching somebody who does the controlling role and can create also.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23469 on: Today at 11:19:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:13 pm
Nope, he is playing everywhere in midfield ...



Do you have Jones and Henderson’s predator style heat maps?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23470 on: Today at 11:20:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:15:33 pm
We dont play with a 10 mate. One of the reasons why Carvalho doesnt get many minutes here
Not in the 4231 sense but the right side role is asking that even if doesnt happen all the time. Elliott 100% a playmaker and still learning the defensive role.
Mount, Barella would play that same role in the MF.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23471 on: Today at 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:13 pm
Nope, he is playing everywhere in midfield ...



Didnt realise how ginger he actually is.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23472 on: Today at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:15:33 pm
We dont play with a 10 mate. One of the reasons why Carvalho doesnt get many minutes here
 

Jones and Henderson are playing roles pretty much as a 10 at the moment. Even Klopp called it the 10 position.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23473 on: Today at 11:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:10 pm
These questions should be asked in PM's mate. The RAWK  Transfer  forum/thread people will eat you alive.

Not sure they're relevant for that Prime Ministers questions programme Samie mate, but I'll give it a go
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23474 on: Today at 11:23:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:19:31 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Peter, it was less than two weeks ago since you announced that you'd watched Mac Allister closer and decided he was now up to scratch.

Maybe you could not try to lord it over someone making good (and evidenced) posts, that came to the same conclusion as you (but earlier) - including making up that they haven't watched him
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23475 on: Today at 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:58:12 pm
It will be interesting to see how much MacAllister goes for. He was edging towards a Bosman but signed a new deal at Brighton as his star rose. You would have to think signing the new deal gave a win-win.

Brighton get a decent fee and Mac thanks them in that way. But the fee isnt so exorbitant that they price him out of a move.

I think he comes for around £50M. Ugarte in a similar ballpark, and all of a sudden the engine room is refreshed.

Add Jones, Bajcetic, Trent in his inverted playmaker role, Elliot, and the best of what remains in the tanks of the old guard - Fabinho, for example will get a new lease of life - and all of a sudden, we will be in business again.

Two good midfielders.

Then add a central defender, and possibly a right back depending on how we use Trent, and how the youngsters behind him are developing, and we are good to go.

Maybe another goalie too, but experienced back up keepers should be easy to find.

£65m plus, but hes worth it, the markets changed.

If not us, any of Arsenal, ManU, ManC, Chelsea will just cough up the money.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,145
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23476 on: Today at 11:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:56:12 pm
heat-al-pacino.gif" border="0
I think Ive found the fanny forum
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23477 on: Today at 11:24:31 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 11:23:39 pm
£65m plus, but hes worth it, the markets changed.

If not us, any of Arsenal, ManU, ManC, Chelsea will just cough up the money.

He aint worth £65m plus.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23478 on: Today at 11:24:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:15 pm
Im not saying we shouldnt sign anyone, its just its tough to be very excited by them if the goal is title contention. Also when we competed with City even with a inferior midfield, we had superior defenders and attackers.

I just think it's so difficult to predict the impact signings will have. Like Arsenal made a huge leap this season, and their summer business was adding two players City didn't need anymore in Jesus and Zinchenko and getting Fabio Vieira in to play Thursday nights. OK, they won't get the title in the end but they'll likely have made a 20-point jump on where they were last year - would anyone have expected that? Our attack next year should be elite, especially if Jota and Diaz are actually around unlike this year, and with some small tweaks we should be much better defensively. So who's to say that Mac Allister and a couple of others can't help put us back near the top?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Up
« previous next »
 