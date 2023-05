My point was in comparison to those named by Egyptian36, and the way the market is going I think there will be several midfielders move above £50m this summer, some signficantly above (I think we will sign 2 above this price point)



Probably - Rice, Bellingham, maybe Caicedo.Thing is with Rice he's one of the best in the league at what he does, is widely sought after and comes with the English tax. Bellingham is one of the most talented midfield prospects of his generation. Caicedo is a bit of a funny one, probably not worth the fee he'll go for.£50m may not be a huge sum of money in the context of all transfers, but it is a lot of money for a midfielder who is more neat and tidy than gamechanger. It is probably also likely to be a significant chunk of our budget.