Anyone else think there's a bit of recency bias with Jones? I've been impressed with his performances over the last several games, much like most everyone else has. I also hesitate to anoint him as an automatic starter in midfield going forward who may alter our transfer plans as a) he's struggled to stay fit and b) he's struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI with consistent play.



I don't entirely fault him for the b) portion of my statement as his injuries certainly haven't helped and additionally, he's only 22, so consistency is often going to be an issue for young players. But I see no reason why we shouldn't be trying to upgrade on him and bring in players who provide what Jones can provide, and then some. Mac Allister fits that bill for me and immediately improves our midfield. It also takes 'pressure' off Jones to deliver week in and week out and allows him to continue to improve and try to stake a claim as a starter.



Nope some of us have been watching him for 6-7 years now, go back to the youth threads and you'll seldom find a youth player come through to be as highly rated as he was. He has always had all the qualities to be a top player, if anything the main critique was him playing within himself and not exhibiting the full array of talents and skills that he was showing in the youth teams.As time has gone on, many have had a hard time adjusting to a different type of Jones that we saw in the youth teams, less creative, less flair, less free to play his natural football, but the understanding has always been for many that he had a much natural talent as any player not named Trent to come out of youth team in over 10 years.Its only injuries that have curtailed his development, he offers a lot of the best qualities which the likes of Macallister and Gravenberch who we've been linked to offer, and i've been saying even before his good form that there is no point in buying players wholly similar to Jones when we need players of a different type, more athletic, quicker, and more defensively inclined.22 is not that young, its 2 years younger than Macallister, and older than Caicedo or Bellingham. The only pressure on Jones is the pressure of him staying fit, he doesn't play like a player who faces huge pressure, and he has been consistently who he is for the last few years actually, i think the biggest difference has been his pressing, otherwise he's playing similarly to the way he has in the last couple years when he actually gets a chance.