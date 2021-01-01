« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23280 on: Today at 07:23:55 pm
If we could get MacAllister and Ugarte as starters to combine with Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Baj, I feel we would be sorted. Add in Trent too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23281 on: Today at 07:24:03 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:20:09 pm
It's basically 10 minutes of reasons we shouldn't sign him - i.e. he's an attacking midfielder who lacks the athleticism to play truly box-to-box, who's not especially creative, doesn't set the tempo, scores a decent but unspectacular number of goals and who's primary strength seems to be keeping hold of the ball.

Sample size and all that, but I'm not seeing anything in his game that Jones doesn't or couldn't offer.
Lord.

He wouldnt be replacing Jones.

He would be replacing Milner, Arthur or Oxlade Chamberlain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23282 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:17:40 pm
Odd that no one is talking about replacing Bobby

Id be surprised if he wasnt replaced

Well, we did sign some young Dutchman in January ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23283 on: Today at 07:25:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:21:03 pm
Gakpo seems like the direct replacement

Numbers wise we have..

Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz
Salah
Jota

Given we need reinforcements at CM and CB I think we would be unlikely to have funds for a forward
But he was expected to stay until recently  I would be surprised  if Klopp didnt want another one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23284 on: Today at 07:27:39 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:20:09 pm
It's basically 10 minutes of reasons we shouldn't sign him - i.e. he's an attacking midfielder who lacks the athleticism to play truly box-to-box, who's not especially creative, doesn't set the tempo, scores a decent but unspectacular number of goals and who's primary strength seems to be keeping hold of the ball.

Sample size and all that, but I'm not seeing anything in his game that Jones doesn't or couldn't offer.

Exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23285 on: Today at 07:27:53 pm
Don't think we need a Bobby replacement as we're pretty well stocked for the central and left side of the front three. Wouldn't be mad if we targeted a younger right sided forward to back up Mo, but that's pretty far down the pecking order of priorities for this summer IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23286 on: Today at 07:28:20 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:43:40 pm
Good analysis on Mac Allister


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w</a>


The bad thing about these sometimes is they wanna compare to the very best

Would not being on Haalands level on a video of a striker really be a valid criticism for example? He also makes some claims he proves wrong while hes saying them. Talks about the most obvious pass while showing a through ball most players simply are not attempting let alone completing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23287 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:03 pm
Lord.

He wouldnt be replacing Jones.

He would be replacing Milner, Arthur or Oxlade Chamberlain

I think he's saying we need something different to Jones in terms of midfield profile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23288 on: Today at 07:29:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:11 pm
But he was expected to stay until recently  I would be surprised  if Klopp didnt want another one.

Think youve summed up the issue in your own post. Its not about if Klopp wants one, it as always ultimately comes down to our budget
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23289 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:28:20 pm
The bad thing about these sometimes is they wanna compare to the very best

Would not being on Haalands level on a video of a striker really be a valid criticism for example? He also makes some claims he proves wrong while hes saying them. Talks about the most obvious pass while showing a through ball most players simply are not attempting let alone completing

Who are they supposed to compare to?

I don't think the video is all too great myself though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23290 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:03 pm
Lord.

He wouldnt be replacing Jones.

He would be replacing Milner, Arthur or Oxlade Chamberlain

For £60m I'd be wanting a bit more than a solid squad option though, I'd be wanting someone who could come in and transform our midfield and be one of the best in the league.

If he's coming to provide depth, it's a mad allocation of resources. If he's earmarked as THE midfield signing, then it looks like questionable scouting. Unless we've got a secret £200m budget, I just don't see how this significantly improves us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23291 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:30:01 pm
Who are they supposed to compare to?

I don't think the video is all too great myself though.

Players that arent anomalies :lmao

De Bruyne is in a level of his own, its not really a fair comparison. Of all the CMs he could choose to talk about he regularly goes for the very top tier acting like not being on that level is some sort of fault

The other thing is these dont give a full picture of scope for improvement under superior management and better teammates, obviously its not a video based on us trying to sign him but still, a lack of assists for example comes largely down to finishing, he plays a lot of sublime passes and is let down by the finish at the end but thats just brushed over quickly as some writing at the bottom of the screen rather than properly highlighted. Now Brighton have some excellent forwards. But they still dont have a Salah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23292 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:24:15 pm
Christ. Will someone take the Rampant Rabbit from Meg Ryan here. This is a Family forum.

:lmao

#sausages
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23293 on: Today at 07:35:47 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:31:25 pm
For £60m I'd be wanting a bit more than a solid squad option though, I'd be wanting someone who could come in and transform our midfield and be one of the best in the league.

If he's coming to provide depth, it's a mad allocation of resources. If he's earmarked as THE midfield signing, then it looks like questionable scouting. Unless we've got a secret £200m budget, I just don't see how this significantly improves us.
Well he wont be clapped out and will be available (tempting fate here, I do release.).

Thats what our midfield needs, availability.  Theres 10260 league minutes in our midfield next year.  We need tow players to come in and play about 4000 minutes.  Chamberlain, Keita and Arthur have managed 1000 this season.
Availability is what will transform us.

Im really not sure what the issue is with him to be honest?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23294 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:24:15 pm
Christ. Will someone take the Rampant Rabbit from Meg Ryan here. This is a Family forum.
misread this as fanny forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23295 on: Today at 07:37:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:57:42 pm
I choose to entirely believe this person I've never heard of

Apparently reliable when it comes to uruguayan players. Broke the Nunez story apparently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23296 on: Today at 07:38:21 pm
I really hope we get an unexpected signing or two, one that no one knew anything about. A bit like when we brought Fab and people only heard about our interest an hour before he actually singed for us. Here's hoping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23297 on: Today at 07:38:45 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:37:22 pm
Apparently reliable when it comes to uruguayan players. Broke the Nunez story apparently.

In April 22:

https://twitter.com/b_kuchman/status/1518539476510855170

Still could be a chancer. We've seen enough of those - even recently with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moses Caicedo in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23298 on: Today at 07:41:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Well he wont be clapped out and will be available (tempting fate here, I do release.).

Thats what our midfield needs, availability.  Theres 10260 league minutes in our midfield next year.  We need tow players to come in and play about 4000 minutes.  Chamberlain, Keita and Arthur have managed 1000 this season.
Availability is what will transform us.

Im really not sure what the issue is with him to be honest?

People (understandably) want a dynamic midfielder. Weve been horrendous in transition and this is up there with the most open weve been in midfield under Klopp. Our best, in contrast has been with dynamic athletic midfielders so naturally people want to see us go back to that. We used to be a nightmare to try to beat in the battle in midfield because of the strength and tireless running/pressing, people are keen to see that be our style of play again which I get, although I dont think its the only way forward. We definitely need to stop getting overrun, its why I personally am so keen to see us get Ugarte.

MacAllister doesnt represent that battling CM, I rate him highly though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23299 on: Today at 07:43:15 pm
Can't believe I'm going to watch this Man United game purely to watch Mac Allister. That video above isn't too encouraging but he looks like a slightly more technical Gini and i'd be super happy with that. Especially if we get Ugarte to rotate with Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23300 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Well he wont be clapped out and will be available (tempting fate here, I do release.).

Thats what our midfield needs, availability.  Theres 10260 league minutes in our midfield next year.  We need tow players to come in and play about 4000 minutes.  Chamberlain, Keita and Arthur have managed 1000 this season.
Availability is what will transform us.

Im really not sure what the issue is with him to be honest?

Our midfield doesn't just need warm bodies to fill minutes though, it needs quality, and it BADLY needs some athleticism and defensive ability, neither of which he provides.

As I say, I've no issue with him per se (beyond being insanely overpriced) if he's coming in to complement better/more suited players. But at the reported £60m, for a club who needs to rebuild the entire midfield plus add a CB, on a limited budget, hard to argue this makes any sense? For a tidy but unspectacular player who doesn't stylistically address our biggest weaknesses?

As for comparing him to players who aren't anomalies, you can compare him to our own midfielders if you like. Spoiler alert, he doesn't come out significantly better than Jones or Elliott really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23301 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:44:43 pm
Our midfield doesn't just need warm bodies to fill minutes though, it needs quality, and it BADLY needs some athleticism and defensive ability, neither of which he provides.

As I say, I've no issue with him per se (beyond being insanely overpriced) if he's coming in to complement better/more suited players. But at the reported £60m, for a club who needs to rebuild the entire midfield plus add a CB, on a limited budget, hard to argue this makes any sense? For a tidy but unspectacular player who doesn't stylistically address our biggest weaknesses?

As for comparing him to players who aren't anomalies, you can compare him to our own midfielders if you like. Spoiler alert, he doesn't come out significantly better than Jones or Elliott really.

Hes a significantly better midfielder than Elliott, watch them both and anyone sees that.

Jones has been sublime recently to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23302 on: Today at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone else think there's a bit of recency bias with Jones? I've been impressed with his performances over the last several games, much like most everyone else has. I also hesitate to anoint him as an automatic starter in midfield going forward who may alter our transfer plans as a) he's struggled to stay fit and b) he's struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI with consistent play.

I don't entirely fault him for the b) portion of my statement as his injuries certainly haven't helped and additionally, he's only 22, so consistency is often going to be an issue for young players. But I see no reason why we shouldn't be trying to upgrade on him and bring in players who provide what Jones can provide, and then some. Mac Allister fits that bill for me and immediately improves our midfield. It also takes 'pressure' off Jones to deliver week in and week out and allows him to continue to improve and try to stake a claim as a starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23303 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone else think there's a bit of recency bias with Jones? I've been impressed with his performances over the last several games, much like most everyone else has. I also hesitate to anoint him as an automatic starter in midfield going forward who may alter our transfer plans as a) he's struggled to stay fit and b) he's struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI with consistent play.

I don't entirely fault him for the b) portion of my statement as his injuries certainly haven't helped and additionally, he's only 22, so consistency is often going to be an issue for young players. But I see no reason why we shouldn't be trying to upgrade on him and bringing in players who provide what Jones can provide, and then some. Mac Allister fits that bill for me and immediately improves our midfield. It also takes 'pressure' off Jones to deliver week in and week out and allows him to continue to improve and try to stake a claim as a starter.

Great post
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23304 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm
The thing about Jones is the last 5 games he's done very well at what was always holding him back before, which is defensive work. That is the reason to be very optimistic about him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23305 on: Today at 07:54:26 pm
Im hoping the club is leaking to Neill Jones Ugarte not top of the list is to try get him for below his release clause.

Not many DM's out there available as good as him.
Mac Alister will be our most expensive signing if he joins so I think the PL statement from Jones is false.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23306 on: Today at 07:54:49 pm
I think Jones has shown flashes of this sort of level previously. Injuries have certainly not helped him maintain that sort of form / level ultimately, but at not long turned 22 it doesn't mean he can't put those behind him and continue from this level to improve even more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23307 on: Today at 07:58:23 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone else think there's a bit of recency bias with Jones? I've been impressed with his performances over the last several games, much like most everyone else has. I also hesitate to anoint him as an automatic starter in midfield going forward who may alter our transfer plans as a) he's struggled to stay fit and b) he's struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI with consistent play.

I don't entirely fault him for the b) portion of my statement as his injuries certainly haven't helped and additionally, he's only 22, so consistency is often going to be an issue for young players. But I see no reason why we shouldn't be trying to upgrade on him and bring in players who provide what Jones can provide, and then some. Mac Allister fits that bill for me and immediately improves our midfield. It also takes 'pressure' off Jones to deliver week in and week out and allows him to continue to improve and try to stake a claim as a starter.

Yes, and much more than a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23308 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm
I think Jones has benefitted from our new shape role as much as Trent, they get to showcase more of their attacking strengths and have had less defensive responsibilities than they did when playing in a 433.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23309 on: Today at 08:00:57 pm
Jorge Mendes is our friend. We got Ugarte.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23310 on: Today at 08:02:18 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:54:26 pm
Im hoping the club is leaking to Neill Jones Ugarte not top of the list is to try get him for below his release clause.

Not many DM's out there available as good as him.
Mac Alister will be our most expensive signing if he joins so I think the PL statement from Jones is false.

I feel Neil Jones likes to give his opinion a lot. We like to do things as quiet as possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23311 on: Today at 08:03:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:36:06 pm
misread this as fanny forum.
And yet you stayed all these years.

Youll find what youre looking for Tep, mate. Therell be a few bumps along the road but youll find that Fanny forum one day xx
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23312 on: Today at 08:05:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:00:57 pm
Jorge Mendes is our friend. We got Ugarte.  ;D

Macbook Jules' parting gift from Jorge. Complete with an expenses paid trip to Lisbon
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23313 on: Today at 08:05:18 pm
Do you want him to be arrested for indecent exposure?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23314 on: Today at 08:05:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:46:59 pm
Hes a significantly better midfielder than Elliott, watch them both and anyone sees that.

Jones has been sublime recently to be honest

He may look easier on the eye, but he's not significantly more effective - Elliott scores more, progresses the ball more (both passing and dribbling) and creates more chances for teammates. Mac Allister is better off the ball, but neither are great at it. He does look after the ball far better than Elliott, I'll give you that. But Elliott is also four years younger, playing in a dysfunctional side and didn't cost £60m.

I don't disagree on the small sample size of Jones' performances and not letting it dictate our transfer activity, but that doesn't really take away from the crux of the matter for me which is Mac Allister costing an absolute fortune to add a bunch of attributes we already have (in varying packages) but none of the ones we lack and desperately need.

If the budget was unlimited, then fuck it why not, but that's not the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23315 on: Today at 08:10:31 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:32:37 pm
Players that arent anomalies :lmao

De Bruyne is in a level of his own, its not really a fair comparison. Of all the CMs he could choose to talk about he regularly goes for the very top tier acting like not being on that level is some sort of fault

The other thing is these dont give a full picture of scope for improvement under superior management and better teammates, obviously its not a video based on us trying to sign him but still, a lack of assists for example comes largely down to finishing, he plays a lot of sublime passes and is let down by the finish at the end but thats just brushed over quickly as some writing at the bottom of the screen rather than properly highlighted. Now Brighton have some excellent forwards. But they still dont have a Salah

You make comparisons to the best thats what you generally do, he made a comparison to De Bruyne and Bruno to highlight his creativity isn't the best, which makes sense, just like a wide forward would be compared to Salah, it doesn't mean the viewer can't use his own nuance to draw conclusions from there.

I think he will improve at a better club but not that greatly, De Bruyne and Fernandes both showed high levels of creativity at Wolfsburg and Lisbon lesser clubs than they play for now. For comparison Maddison is one of the more creative players in the league over the last few seasons and at times was playing for a club on a similar level or even worst level than current Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23316 on: Today at 08:14:20 pm
Could be wrong, but I don't see Mac Allister as a De Bruyne / Fernandes / Maddison type. Those three are far more attacking midfielders than Mac Allister. He has basically been playing as a two with Caicedo in front of their backline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23317 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:14:20 pm
Could be wrong, but I don't see Mac Allister as a De Bruyne / Fernandes / Maddison type. Those three are far more attacking midfielders than Mac Allister. He has basically been playing as a two with Caicedo in front of their backline.

Personally see him more as a Thiago type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23318 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone else think there's a bit of recency bias with Jones? I've been impressed with his performances over the last several games, much like most everyone else has. I also hesitate to anoint him as an automatic starter in midfield going forward who may alter our transfer plans as a) he's struggled to stay fit and b) he's struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI with consistent play.

I don't entirely fault him for the b) portion of my statement as his injuries certainly haven't helped and additionally, he's only 22, so consistency is often going to be an issue for young players. But I see no reason why we shouldn't be trying to upgrade on him and bring in players who provide what Jones can provide, and then some. Mac Allister fits that bill for me and immediately improves our midfield. It also takes 'pressure' off Jones to deliver week in and week out and allows him to continue to improve and try to stake a claim as a starter.

Nope some of us have been watching him for 6-7 years now, go back to the youth threads and you'll seldom find a youth player come through to be as highly rated as he was. He has always had all the qualities to be a top player, if anything the main critique was him playing within himself and not exhibiting the full array of talents and skills that he was showing in the youth teams.

As time has gone on, many have had a hard time adjusting to a different type of Jones that we saw in the youth teams, less creative, less flair, less free to play his natural football, but the understanding has always been for many that he had a much natural talent as any player not named Trent to come out of youth team in over 10 years.

Its only injuries that have curtailed his development, he offers a lot of the best qualities which the likes of Macallister and Gravenberch who we've been linked to offer, and i've been saying even before his good form that there is no point in buying players wholly similar to Jones when we need players of a different type, more athletic, quicker, and more defensively inclined.

22 is not that young, its 2 years younger than Macallister, and older than Caicedo or Bellingham. The only pressure on Jones is the pressure of him staying fit, he doesn't play like a player who faces huge pressure, and he has been consistently who he is for the last few years actually, i think the biggest difference has been his pressing, otherwise he's playing similarly to the way he has in the last couple years when he actually gets a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23319 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm
Would Mac Allister be more a Gundogan type midfielder? He is good but agree with the comments about needing more athleticism, energy and combatativeness first in midfield before adding this type
