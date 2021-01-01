« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 773530 times)

Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23200 on: Today at 03:49:42 pm »
You can't get a bargain from the Premier League any more though. You're not getting a Robertson or a Gini or a Sturridge without paying a fortune.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23201 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:49:42 pm
You can't get a bargain from the Premier League any more though. You're not getting a Robertson or a Gini or a Sturridge without paying a fortune.

The contractual situation dictates the price / ref to the market, teams that are relegated often have to sell players because they have release clauses
Offline Lubeh

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23202 on: Today at 04:08:54 pm »
Would we look at leicester, Southampton  (no1 from everton i dont think)  if they get relegated might be a few bargains
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23203 on: Today at 04:13:40 pm »
Different question... when was the last time a local journalist broke a story of us wanting a player that came?
Not that we'd agreed a deal (which they do get first) ... but that we were trying to buy someone and they had it before other sources?

Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23204 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:08:54 pm
Would we look at leicester, Southampton  (no1 from everton i dont think)  if they get relegated might be a few bargains
Lavia is 19 he wont join us. Too young needs regular gametime as well.

I dont see anyone else from the bottom 3 good enough for us. Bella Kotchup decent but not at our level.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23205 on: Today at 04:15:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:01:15 pm
Suarez the best January signing of all time. Andy Carroll #premproven

Carroll wasnt really Prem proven either was he. Half a season plus a few games from a couple of years before as a teenager in a side going down.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23206 on: Today at 04:16:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:13:40 pm
Different question... when was the last time a local journalist broke a story of us wanting a player that came?
Not that we'd agreed a deal (which they do get first) ... but that we were trying to buy someone and they had it before other sources?
Orstein with Konate.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23207 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Lavia is 19 he wont join us. Too young needs regular gametime as well.

I dont see anyone else from the bottom 3 good enough for us. Bella Kotchup decent but not at our level.

You make my eyes bleed and my brain hurts.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23208 on: Today at 04:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:16 pm
You make my eyes bleed and my brain hurts.
likewise mentioning players that wont join us.
We have Bajectic we are not getting another teenage midfield player.
No go search for some rumours
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23209 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:13:40 pm
Different question... when was the last time a local journalist broke a story of us wanting a player that came?
Not that we'd agreed a deal (which they do get first) ... but that we were trying to buy someone and they had it before other sources?

Is that because in a ever more competitive PL, fearing being gazumped, clubs don't now feed titbits to local journalists?  Until a deal is done. 

I've seen other fanbases slagging off their local football writers for the very same reason.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23210 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:16:42 pm
Orstein with Konate.

Hes not a patch journalist so doesnt count for my question  .. But hes definitely had the best lfc sources in the UK in recent years (had us pulling out of Werner, FSG sale, cooling on Bellingham etc)
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23211 on: Today at 04:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:15:53 pm
Carroll wasnt really Prem proven either was he. Half a season plus a few games from a couple of years before as a teenager in a side going down.

I agree but he had scored 11 in 19 that season we bought him.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23212 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
The most relaible Argie journo backing up claims of our talks with Mac Alisster being advanced.

https://twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1654143025122013184
Offline William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23213 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Really wish we'd just go for Caicedo, love how brave he is on the ball and how press resistant he is when asking for it in tight positions. I think one of the top guns are gonna be signing an outstanding player this summer.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23214 on: Today at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:38:45 pm
The most relaible Argie journo backing up claims of our talks with Mac Alisster being advanced.

https://twitter.com/CLMerlo/status/1654143025122013184
well done  ;D
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23215 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
What role would he take up in this team?

I really don't feel like I know a lot about him. March, Mitoma, Welbeck, Caicedo all feel obvious in their traits. What is AM's function in the Brighton side?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23216 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:41:00 pm
Really wish we'd just go for Caicedo, love how brave he is on the ball and how press resistant he is when asking for it in tight positions. I think one of the top guns are gonna be signing an outstanding player this summer.

He isnt very press resistant.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23217 on: Today at 04:57:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:56:17 pm
He isnt very press resistant.

Neither is Trent but he is still a phenomenal player
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23218 on: Today at 04:59:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:57:44 pm
Neither is Trent but he is still a phenomenal player

Would love to know where this myth sprang from.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23219 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:55:11 pm
What role would he take up in this team?

I really don't feel like I know a lot about him. March, Mitoma, Welbeck, Caicedo all feel obvious in their traits. What is AM's function in the Brighton side?

I asked the same question before and it seems he is a player who doesn't excel at anything but does everything good enough.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23220 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:59:10 pm
Would love to know where this myth sprang from.

It all started when Trent started doing more and more interviews.
Online djschembri

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23221 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:59:49 pm
I asked the same question before and it seems he is a player who doesn't excel at anything but does everything good enough.
So, replacement for Henderson? Possibly an alternative to Jones as well?

On the ball clearly is one of his strengths but we have really struggled off the ball this season and he is not exactly a physically dominating player. Doesnt seem to score a lot of goals for a player who plays mostly as an Attacking midfielder
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23222 on: Today at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:57:44 pm
Neither is Trent but he is still a phenomenal player

Caicedo is good at what he does but he isnt strong all round, certainly not enough to be worth £70-80m.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23223 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Feels like Mac Allister is close to done and probably announced a day before Brightons final home game or the day after the season is finished, even Romano mentions end of May time.

I'm not sure how I feel about it, he's a good player who could become a key piece for us but at the moment can't help feel it's half the price for half the player of Jude and it's kinda annoying seeing Brighton fans be like "Been excellent for us, wish him the best, just glad it's not Moises going" when at this moment we need Caicedo more. Obviously that all changes if we add a defensive god as well so we'll see! Gonna watch him closely tonight.
Offline Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23224 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm »
I miss the days when players used to be good dribblers, or good in tight spaces if you wanted to sound clever. Now they are press resistant. It sounds like you're talking about a dive watch rather than a footballer. Another small way nerds have ruined football.
Online Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23225 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
My gut feeling is that the 3 midfielders we sign (if indeed we go for 3) are MacAllister, Ugarte and Mount. I think the interest in Gravenberch is real, but I don't think Bayern will sell.

I'm kind of hoping there's that one player who hasn't been mentioned or rumoured at all that just gets announced out of the blue. Love those.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23226 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Gravenberch wants to leave. He's not a starter and they've signed Laimer for next season and Tunchel also wants another midfielder. He's way down the pecking order.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23227 on: Today at 05:18:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:07:25 pm
Caicedo is good at what he does but he isnt strong all round, certainly not enough to be worth £70-80m.
Personally think he is over rated
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23228 on: Today at 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:56:17 pm
He isnt very press resistant.

He wouldnt be able to play the 6 in Brighton system if he wasnt.
