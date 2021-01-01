Feels like Mac Allister is close to done and probably announced a day before Brightons final home game or the day after the season is finished, even Romano mentions end of May time.



I'm not sure how I feel about it, he's a good player who could become a key piece for us but at the moment can't help feel it's half the price for half the player of Jude and it's kinda annoying seeing Brighton fans be like "Been excellent for us, wish him the best, just glad it's not Moises going" when at this moment we need Caicedo more. Obviously that all changes if we add a defensive god as well so we'll see! Gonna watch him closely tonight.

