Nice logical theory in general. Definitely not applicable in Brighton's case. See Cucurella and Caicedo.



Cucurella was Brighton's POTY, had only signed the year before and had 4 more years on his contract. He was wanted by Chelsea (recent CL winners) and Man City (one of the best teams in the world). Both with plenty of money to burn. They rightfully set a high asking price and when it was met, the deal was done.Caicedo was mid-season. It was perfectly reasonable for Brighton to turn down any offers and concentrate on the rest of the season. Finding and integrating a player to replace Caicedo mid-season is near impossible. Keeping him could be the difference between qualifying for Europe and not.