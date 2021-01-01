I agree with you on his capabilities, really enjoyed the way he played the position at times a couple of years ago - it's purely on his physical decline I'd worry.



I agree he'd probably perform it better at united, but thats because they play that bit more conservatively and sit more than our defence does. Granted we're not quite at the 'both CBs on the half way line for long durations of the match' stage we were at with peak Matip and VVD and midfield of a few years ago, but I still think it'd weaken us. With the latest trend of a left wided fullback that plays a pseudo LCB I'd prefer the 3rd/4th spot to be occupied by an athletic and pacey younger player that can play wide too, rather than a midfielder.



Either way, it'll ultimately come down to how we do with the squad improvements elsewhere (perhaps he'll want to move to be a starter elsewhere, perhaps we'l try and get his high wages and long contract off the books etc)



Think he will cover less ground as a CB than he would as a 6, where he has to cover all four directions. Ostensibly he will only be needed to cover half the ground as a LCB or RCB, plus he's physically able to play as a CB in this league. Robertson has been ok as the LCB/3rd back option so far, I think Gomez can perform that role on the right side if necessary. When he played for us as a CB, the problem tended to be we lost our best midfielder in the process. But since we are looking at replacements this summer, plus the emergence of Bajcetic, I don't think he will play as much as a 6 next season, which will ostensibly allow him to split more time in the CB position.So unless if we sign Ndicka on a free, which has so far been refuted by Neil Jones as a possibility, I highly doubt we will waste more money on another CB this window. I don't think we will be in for signing another first choice CB, i don't see any out there that are worth the money who can replace Konate or VVD as 1a/1b. Youth prospects maybe, but not a first teamer.