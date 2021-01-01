You can't really look at it like that when the minutes we've had from Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho have been problematic. Thiago could miss 70% of the season with injuries, Fabinho looks at risk of serious decline, and it's a lot of pressure to put on Henderson.
We needed an upgrade/extra mid this season, and our failure to sign a strong reliable mid last summer has been one of the causes of our malaise. Next season, on top of that, we're losing three players.
Even if we go all the way in all competitions next season, there is no more more than a total of 16,000 midfield minutes available. Assuming that we will sign 2 quality midfielders of a starting quality, I would expect that either of them will play at least 3,500 minutes, which is a norm for a starter (last season, Henderson has played 3,876 minutes, and Fabinho 3,693 minutes). Once you take away those 7,000 minutes, you are left with 9,000 minutes that will need to be covered next season by Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Elliot and Bajcetic (and maybe Morton in the domestic cups). We will actually be facing a different problem next season, if we get our 2 midfield signings right this summer. We will have too many midfielders, and some of them won't even get in the matchday squad ...