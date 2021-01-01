« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:55:11 am
Anyone else got the feeling that Brighton are about to kick off about Mac Allister? It's literally the business end of the season and they are fighting us for European spots so the timing of us approaching thier player must be pissing them off, unless he has an agreement to leave for a certain fee or something. Feels like dodgy ground if not and one that could easily go wrong between the clubs.

Would not be surprised with the amount that people are slobbering over their players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:13:58 am
Maybe it's a coincidence, but we more or less started playing Trent in that hybrid position after the Pearce article saying we're not interested in Bellingham. I'm thinking we are probably now in the market for another RB who could play midfield, or vice versa, in addition to whatever midfield we could get our hands on.

Fabinho can play at CB, if Matip and Phillips are both gone next season, I imagine he will deputise in that position. Hendo too possibly.

If Matip goes Id be very very surprised if we dont sign a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:52 am
Clever move by Brighton to get Milner as a wise old head for their European campaign next season. Joao Pedro is also an improvement over Welbeck and Undav. They are a well run club ...

The hey chicks qualify but theyre currently 8th which would see them miss out on Europe altogether. Granted they have a billion games in hand on everyone else so really should make it. And it feels like they deserve it to. Certainly compared to Spurs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:17:56 am
He can play CB in the way that Phillips can - in an absolute emergency. If we want to play our preferred system, despite the strengths/weaknesses of who's available - which we tend to, at least in short term - he'd arguably be even more exposed as a CB expected to play high, on the front foot (especially in the RCB area) but also have the speed to remove danger from balls in behind when the midfield haven't got pressure on the ball. Think it would be huge wages to play for CB cover that weakens the system

I disagree actually. I think he would be more able at CB than a Lisandro Martinez, for example. When he played there for us he was quite capable, and if we had a decent DM in front of the CB pairing there shouldn't be any issues, especially considering he should be the 3/4 choice back there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:17:51 am
Brighton game on TV tonight? Feels like this one is very much in time watch the player phase

In our interests for them to wallop United too (or actually just beat them narrowly so their GD doesnt go crazy). Its on Sky tonight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur will be leaving in the summer. Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic will be here next season. We will add 2 midfielders of starting quality. Therefore, we will have 8 midfielders for 3 midfield positions, maybe even 9, if we keep Morton around:

Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister
Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Morton - Elliott
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I have a feeling Elliott will mainly deputise for Salah next season and we won't see him in midfield that often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:52 am
I have a feeling Elliott will mainly deputise for Salah next season and we won't see him in midfield that often.

We won't need to, with the other 7/8 midfielders around ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:52 am
I have a feeling Elliott will mainly deputise for Salah next season and we won't see him in midfield that often.

Doak will be a contender for that slot too based on the promising signs weve seen this year. Certainly minutes off the bench, especially in the Europa League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:25:23 am
Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur will be leaving in the summer. Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic will be here next season. We will add 2 midfielders of starting quality. Therefore, we will have 8 midfielders for 3 midfield positions, maybe even 9, if we keep Morton around:

Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister
Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Morton - Elliott
Still feels a bit too thin on the ground there considering Thiagos injuries and Morton not being a serious option for the first team. Still want 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:25:23 am
Keita, Milner, Ox and Arthur will be leaving in the summer. Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic will be here next season. We will add 2 midfielders of starting quality. Therefore, we will have 8 midfielders for 3 midfield positions, maybe even 9, if we keep Morton around:

Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister
Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Morton - Elliott


Don't forget Clark who is training with the 1st team now. We might loan him out but I think that will fully depend if we are in the EL cup or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:52 am
I have a feeling Elliott will mainly deputise for Salah next season and we won't see him in midfield that often.

Which will be shite if the last 15 of last night is anything to go by.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:52 am
I have a feeling Elliott will mainly deputise for Salah next season and we won't see him in midfield that often.

Love Elliott but I would rather he didn't. Midfield is his place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:20:33 am
I disagree actually. I think he would be more able at CB than a Lisandro Martinez, for example. When he played there for us he was quite capable, and if we had a decent DM in front of the CB pairing there shouldn't be any issues, especially considering he should be the 3/4 choice back there.
I agree with you on his capabilities, really enjoyed the way he played the position at times a couple of years ago - it's purely on his physical decline I'd worry.

I agree he'd probably perform it better at united, but thats because they play that bit more conservatively and sit more than our defence does. Granted we're not quite at the 'both CBs on the half way line for long durations of the match' stage we were at with peak Matip and VVD and midfield of a few years ago, but I still think it'd weaken us. With the latest trend of a left wided fullback that plays a pseudo LCB I'd prefer the 3rd/4th spot to be occupied by an athletic and pacey younger player that can play wide too, rather than a midfielder.

Either way, it'll ultimately come down to how we do with the squad improvements elsewhere (perhaps he'll want to move to be a starter elsewhere, perhaps we'l try and get his high wages and long contract off the books etc)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:43:33 am
Still feels a bit too thin on the ground there considering Thiagos injuries and Morton not being a serious option for the first team. Still want 3.

No need for 3. We will be replacing the combined 2,100 minutes of Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur with the 6,000+ minures of the 2 new starting midfielders. Also, Jones and Bajcetic will be getting increased playing time next season . Therefore, we will see less playing time for Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and Morton might even struggle to get onto the pitch even in the domestic cups ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
would definitely think we would need 3

Fabinho has been poor this season plus Ox, Keita and Milner on the way out. Thiago is always injured, not even counting Melo as whats the point

Gravenbergh would be someone I would look at

I think defensively if we sorted the midfield, our goals against record would improve, would also think we need a centre back too

Konate is very injury prone, Gomez is done in my opinion, Matip getting on a bit too much for my liking too
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:51:52 am
No need for 3. We will be replacing the combined 2,100 minutes of Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur with the 6,000+ minures of the 2 new starting midfielders. Also, Jones and Bajcetic will be getting increased playing time next season . Therefore, we will see less playing time for Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, and Morton might even struggle to get onto the pitch even in the domestic cups ...

You can't really look at it like that when the minutes we've had from Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho have been problematic. Thiago could miss 70% of the season with injuries, Fabinho looks at risk of serious decline, and it's a lot of pressure to put on Henderson.

We needed an upgrade/extra mid this season, and our failure to sign a strong reliable mid last summer has been one of the causes of our malaise. Next season, on top of that, we're losing three players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:50:38 am
Love Elliott but I would rather he didn't. Midfield is his place.
Quick question Fordy but what has Elliott done to make you love him when you'd sell Curtis the first chance we get?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:55:59 am
You can't really look at it like that when the minutes we've had from Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho have been problematic. Thiago could miss 70% of the season with injuries, Fabinho looks at risk of serious decline, and it's a lot of pressure to put on Henderson.

We needed an upgrade/extra mid this season, and our failure to sign a strong reliable mid last summer has been one of the causes of our malaise. Next season, on top of that, we're losing three players.
yes I agree with all that

will be huge to get Bajectic back, he lacks a bit of pace but he isnt afraid to stick the boot in

Jones's recent form is hugely encouraging too, two months ago I would have said sell him too but not now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:50:44 am
I agree with you on his capabilities, really enjoyed the way he played the position at times a couple of years ago - it's purely on his physical decline I'd worry.

I agree he'd probably perform it better at united, but thats because they play that bit more conservatively and sit more than our defence does. Granted we're not quite at the 'both CBs on the half way line for long durations of the match' stage we were at with peak Matip and VVD and midfield of a few years ago, but I still think it'd weaken us. With the latest trend of a left wided fullback that plays a pseudo LCB I'd prefer the 3rd/4th spot to be occupied by an athletic and pacey younger player that can play wide too, rather than a midfielder.

Either way, it'll ultimately come down to how we do with the squad improvements elsewhere (perhaps he'll want to move to be a starter elsewhere, perhaps we'l try and get his high wages and long contract off the books etc)

Think he will cover less ground as a CB than he would as a 6, where he has to cover all four directions. Ostensibly he will only be needed to cover half the ground as a LCB or RCB, plus he's physically able to play as a CB in this league. Robertson has been ok as the LCB/3rd back option so far, I think Gomez can perform that role on the right side if necessary. When he played for us as a CB, the problem tended to be we lost our best midfielder in the process. But since we are looking at replacements this summer, plus the emergence of Bajcetic, I don't think he will play as much as a 6 next season, which will ostensibly allow him to split more time in the CB position.

So unless if we sign Ndicka on a free, which has so far been refuted by Neil Jones as a possibility, I highly doubt we will waste more money on another CB this window. I don't think we will be in for signing another first choice CB, i don't see any out there that are worth the money who can replace Konate or VVD as 1a/1b. Youth prospects maybe, but not a first teamer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:52:21 am
would definitely think we would need 3

Fabinho has been poor this season plus Ox, Keita and Milner on the way out. Thiago is always injured, not even counting Melo as whats the point

Gravenbergh would be someone I would look at

I think defensively if we sorted the midfield, our goals against record would improve, would also think we need a centre back too

Konate is very injury prone, Gomez is done in my opinion, Matip getting on a bit too much for my liking too
If we get Mac Allister and Ugarte I would still want a box to box player like Henderson if we continue to play the current formation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:04:49 pm
If we get Mac Allister and Ugarte I would still want a box to box player like Henderson if we continue to play the current formation.
would be nice

I cant comment on Ugarte, I know nothing about him
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:06:41 pm
would be nice

I cant comment on Ugarte, I know nothing about him

I will be honest and say I have never even heard of him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:04:49 pm
If we get Mac Allister and Ugarte I would still want a box to box player like Henderson if we continue to play the current formation.

Those two would still leave us needing the type of midfielder we were targeting, the athletic, tall box to box type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:01:49 pm
Think he will cover less ground as a CB than he would as a 6, where he has to cover all four directions. Ostensibly he will only be needed to cover half the ground as a LCB or RCB, plus he's physically able to play as a CB in this league. Robertson has been ok as the LCB/3rd back option so far, I think Gomez can perform that role on the right side if necessary. When he played for us as a CB, the problem tended to be we lost our best midfielder in the process. But since we are looking at replacements this summer, plus the emergence of Bajcetic, I don't think he will play as much as a 6 next season, which will ostensibly allow him to split more time in the CB position.

So unless if we sign Ndicka on a free, which has so far been refuted by Neil Jones as a possibility, I highly doubt we will waste more money on another CB this window. I don't think we will be in for signing another first choice CB, i don't see any out there that are worth the money who can replace Konate or VVD as 1a/1b. Youth prospects maybe, but not a first teamer.
Nice summary mate.

I think you're right, on the balance of probabilities, that he'll remain. And true about distance travelled, which surely helps - although it's sprints I'd be more concerned about.

Remember discussing with Peter and saying I am on board with him wanting a new young CB, but suspecting it won't be high enough on the club's triage list - think we were talking Colwill who we both like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:55:59 am
You can't really look at it like that when the minutes we've had from Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho have been problematic. Thiago could miss 70% of the season with injuries, Fabinho looks at risk of serious decline, and it's a lot of pressure to put on Henderson.

We needed an upgrade/extra mid this season, and our failure to sign a strong reliable mid last summer has been one of the causes of our malaise. Next season, on top of that, we're losing three players.

Even if we go all the way in all competitions next season, there is no more more than a total of 16,000 midfield minutes available. Assuming that we will sign 2 quality midfielders of a starting quality, I would expect that either of them will play at least 3,500 minutes, which is a norm for a starter (last season, Henderson has played 3,876 minutes, and Fabinho 3,693 minutes). Once you take away those 7,000 minutes, you are left with 9,000 minutes that will need to be covered next season by Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Elliot and Bajcetic (and maybe Morton in the domestic cups). We will actually be facing a different problem next season, if we get our 2 midfield signings right this summer. We will have too many midfielders, and some of them won't even get in the matchday squad ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I'm inclined to think MacAllister's value is a bit overinflated now, not sure if he's going to be worth the money considering the amount of clubs rumoured to be interested in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:13:48 pm
I'm inclined to think MacAllister's value is a bit overinflated now, not sure if he's going to be worth the money considering the amount of clubs rumoured to be interested in him.
All of Brighton's players values are going to be inflated, they're the new Southampton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:16:14 pm
All of Brighton's players values are going to be inflated, they're the new Southampton.

They're much better than Southampton ever were. And buying from Southampton served us well, Rickie Lambert aside.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:19:42 pm
They're much better than Southampton ever were. And buying from Southampton served us well, Rickie Lambert aside.
Southampton finished in the top 8 four seasons running

this is the only the second season theyll finish in the top half
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
So does MacAllister have a clause or not?

Bit short sighted of his agent if he hasnt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:13:48 pm
I'm inclined to think MacAllister's value is a bit overinflated now, not sure if he's going to be worth the money considering the amount of clubs rumoured to be interested in him.

Well he just won the World Cup and played outstanding plus Brighton are a good side.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:25:00 pm
So does MacAllister have a clause or not?

Bit short sighted of his agent if he hasnt

Probably not a clause but an agreement of some sorts I'd guess. But who knows. Brighton would have wanted him to sign that deal for a reason.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:55:59 am
You can't really look at it like that when the minutes we've had from Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho have been problematic. Thiago could miss 70% of the season with injuries, Fabinho looks at risk of serious decline, and it's a lot of pressure to put on Henderson.

We needed an upgrade/extra mid this season, and our failure to sign a strong reliable mid last summer has been one of the causes of our malaise. Next season, on top of that, we're losing three players.

100%, I've not seen anything from Fabinho or Henderson which indicates they shouldn't be 2nd choice next season.

Klopps best team was built on a high pressing high energy young midfield, that's what we need next season.

A lot will be said about Trent's new role in the recent resurgence, and yes it's a big part but for me equally big is having Jones playing who doesn't lose the ball, presses well, wins duels and plays at a high intensity all game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:26:15 pm
Well he just won the World Cup and played outstanding plus Brighton are a good side.

But that's exactly the point isn't it. He's a World Cup winner, but he didn't exactly drive Argentina to the title. Brighton are a good side this season, but I'm not even sure if he's their best player this season, or even their best midfielder. You could argue Caicedo has been much more important to them than MacAllister has been.

But for some reason he's the top transfer target out of that team this summer, according to the rumours so far. I don't buy it personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I wonder if Gary Mac had a hand in this bit of business. Great signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:06:41 pm
I cant comment on Ugarte, I know nothing about him

Main thing Ive learnt about Ugarte is that hes just under 6ft.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Sounds like Neil Jones was pretty dismissive of Ugarte happening on redmen tv but haven't heard it myself. Hopefully just being kept out of the loop. A summer without a 6 isn't gonna be a good one even if we done Mbappe, Vinicius, Gvardiol, Valverde and Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:34:18 pm
Sounds like Neil Jones was pretty dismissive of Ugarte happening

Fuck yeah..... HERE WE GO!!!! ... Off to get my shirt done....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:34:18 pm
Sounds like Neil Jones was pretty dismissive of Ugarte happening on redmen tv but haven't heard it myself. Hopefully just being kept out of the loop. A summer without a 6 isn't gonna be a good one even if we done Mbappe, Vinicius, Gvardiol, Valverde and Bellingham.

A mobile no.6 is crucial. We need at least 3 midfielders and a cb. That's the minimum we need. I think will be two midfielders and couple youth players instead though.
