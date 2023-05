I don't know how anyone after watching this season so far thinks two are enough especially with Thiago injury record. The three who started our first game of the season against Fulham shouldn't start for us next season.



It's probably more that we think they'll do two rather than it should be two. The contracts and profiles of the players means that it might be hard to shift the older midfielders alongside losing Keita, Ox and Milner. You get rid of any of Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago and you might have to let them go for pennies and replace them with 50m+ players. In Hendersons case you may have to pay a portion of his wages to make a move happen. The way they seem to operate is pointing to keeping all 3 and convincing themselves they will be better with rotation amongst fresh legs unless an unexpected offer arrives.