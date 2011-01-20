Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.



Me.Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger. The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m. Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since. Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal. To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out. With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start). Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio. He feels more creative than Caicedo.