Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.
Me.
Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger. The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m. Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since. Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal. To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out. With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.
Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start). Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio. He feels more creative than Caicedo.