« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 768325 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23000 on: Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm
Harrison Reed not in Fulhams first 11 tonight, I'll let you draw your own conclusions.

Big section dedicated to him in tonight's programme notes too. An announcement probably imminent on this one.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23001 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
Big section dedicated to him in tonight's programme notes too. An announcement probably imminent on this one.

Saw him leaning in the tunnel .
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23002 on: Yesterday at 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
So is Ugarte similar to Caicedo, just a little cheaper?

Not at all in my opinion. Ugarte is a pure 6, Caicedo is more of an 8 albeit a very physical and combative one. They could play together in a 3, probably not in a two though.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23003 on: Yesterday at 09:23:49 pm »
If Real Madrid are signing Bellingham, is there a chance we could be interested in Veiga? He is supposed to be on the cusp of great things and is one of Spain's bright young midfielders.

Anyway, if it is Ugarte and MacAllister for the midfield, that's pretty good. We will be a lot better in the engine room. Two main men to lift it, augmented by the remaining old guard, and a great crop of young midfielders at the club. I would be happy with that.

Plus a central defender.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23004 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm »
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23005 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
Steve Hunter kept saying his full name every time. Is it meant to be? Annoyed me after a while ;D
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23006 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him

Another ex City player. Dont disagree though.

Think its clear how important a ball playing LCB to take that left back spot is for this system - hopefully something in the Inacio rumours, think hed be great for us in this system.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,662
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23007 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him

Decent player, but turning 26 later this year, and not exactly our level. Definitely a good PL level player, though ...
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23008 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm »
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23009 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Brighton36
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23010 on: Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm »
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,249
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23011 on: Yesterday at 10:30:23 pm »
Philip Degen or Jan Kronkamp, I'll keep the change.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23012 on: Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Doesnt everyone watch Brighton pretty regularly?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23013 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.

Timber would be pretty good I reckon. Frimpong too, though think hes been linked to Utd for more than the 35m you mention.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23014 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.

I like Frimpong if we'd like an attacking and fast one,United are in for him supposedly though.

Hypothetically speaking that is,don't really think we'll sign anyone there in the near future and will stick with Ramsay and possibly Bradley,even VDB and Gomez there for cover.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,434
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23015 on: Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Timber would be pretty good I reckon. Frimpong too, though think hes been linked to Utd for more than the 35m you mention.

He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,893
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23016 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....



We're going to need your fbref stats for a proper comparison.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23017 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm »
Linked with Rensch at Ajax as well.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23018 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

Yeah hes more a wing back/winger really, think Timber should be one if were after a RB.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23019 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.
Logged

Offline arfy05

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23020 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

And
djibril cisse regen in a rb mould
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23021 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.

Really good summary. I say we buy both, play them either side of Ugarte and let Trent do this inverted shiz - simples.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23022 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:04:18 pm
Then 90 seconds later a bigger alligator came along and ate the pigeon.

You saw all that.. impressive sir.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23023 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 05:30:27 pm
Be interesting to see where Mcallister would sit in our new midfield shape
either role but stats wise he more of a controller then a penetrative MF. Jones can do both and Elliott more of a penetrative MF type. Thiago can do both but more of a creative player. Mac Allister has one of the best turnover rates in the MF.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23024 on: Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm
either role but stats wise he more of a controller then a penetrative MF. Jones can do both and Elliott more of a penetrative MF type. Thiago can do both but more of a creative player. Mac Allister has one of the best turnover rates in the MF.

Thats a good summary.

Would you describe peak Henderson as a controller?
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23025 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.
Cheers for the summary  :thumbup
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23026 on: Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
Thats a good summary.

Would you describe peak Henderson as a controller?
No Henderson at his Peak basically a runner and used in the penetrative role even though his numbers are not great creative wise. His running made up for a lot stuff expect vs Elite technical Midfield(see playing Madrid types). Him not playing vs City in the Semi final last year and not in the 2nd leg vs Villareal was important to help play though the MF in those games, I don't think if was not for injury concerns he would have been on the bench in the CL final too but we never know for sure(granted idk how much that changes Liverpool dominated and lost).
He was Elite running ability and it has value but Liverpool looking for the combo of technical ability and physical more so.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23027 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:06:14 pm
No Henderson at his Peak basically a runner and used in the penetrative role even though his numbers are not great creative wise. His running made up for a lot stuff expect vs Elite technical Midfield(see playing Madrid types). Him not playing vs City in the Semi final last year and not in the 2nd leg vs Villareal was important to help play though the MF in those games, I don't think if was not for injury concerns he would have been on the bench in the CL final too but we never know for sure(granted idk how much that changes Liverpool dominated and lost).
He was Elite running ability and it has value but Liverpool looking for the combo of technical ability and physical more so.

Someone with that gait will never win anything  ;D
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23028 on: Yesterday at 11:18:57 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:11:38 pm
Someone with that gait will never win anything  ;D
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,478
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23029 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:12:36 pm
The Bellingham situation just makes me think we have to keep signing the best young talent that have proven themselves in the likes of the Championship. Its a no lose gamble. Scott has to be a target for example.

Suppose the issue is game time but if we are in the EL then plenty of game time available for young players next season.

Broadly agree but we did that last summer with Carvalho and it hasnt quite worked out for whatever reason.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23030 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm
Broadly agree but we did that last summer with Carvalho and it hasnt quite worked out for whatever reason.
Its probably a great example of why it isnt so easy to say lets just get this player cheap before they move to a lesser club than us.

But players at a young age need move somewhere where they can play every week.
Imagine Carvalho went to Brighton its likely he would be impressing & improving as a player  rather than what has happened at us.

He scored vs City in the League Cup but since that game Klopp has lost complete trust in him. He needs a loan.

Maybe we could get Scott. Asses in pre-season & then loan him to a lower PL club.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23031 on: Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm
Its probably a great example of why it isnt so easy to say lets just get this player cheap before they move to a lesser club than us.

But players at a young age need move somewhere where they can play every week.
Imagine Carvalho went to Brighton its likely he would be impressing & improving as a player  rather than what has happened at us.

He scored vs City in the League Cup but since that game Klopp has lost complete trust in him. He needs a loan.

Maybe we could get Scott. Asses in pre-season & then loan him to a lower PL club.

Is this our new form of incentivised salaries?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23032 on: Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm »
In games like today we can see why we may be looking at someone like Macallister. A midfielder who scores and creates while also being tenacious and full of running.

Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23033 on: Today at 12:39:51 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
In games like today we can see why we may be looking at someone like Macallister. A midfielder who scores and creates while also being tenacious and full of running.

We need grafters who can pass and play in tight spaces. Mac allister fits the bill, so too ugarte. What we lack in midfield are experienced heads who work their socks off. Hendo has done well in the past several games and Curtis has started to fulfil his potential. Bajcetic is still young but has shown plenty. Harvey is still developing but he is creatively better, needs time to get to the level we need from a regular starter. An experienced head like mac allister will take pressure off the younger lads. We also need a no.6 that can provide competition to Fab and Ugarte works for that. Apart from these I want to see another creatively inclined midfielder who has good workrate. I wouldnt mind a younger player like Alex scott for that. That should be enough for next season.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23034 on: Today at 02:19:12 am »
Now Bajcetic has emerged, Jones has done very well, Harvey has shown he can play in midfield and Trent is basically playing there, I wonder if we could be looking at just one midfielder in the off season. That's not a recommendation, more a realistic view. Imagine if we sign no one.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23035 on: Today at 02:46:51 am »
Surely it will be two midfielders! Lots of talk, as we fell apart, for three or more midfielders. But with the emergence of Bajcetic, Elliot, and Jones showing he is a player, especially as he overcomes fitness issues, I would have thought two midfielders.

Hopefully two who will carry the thing, and be depended on more often than not. To be supplemented by the remainder of the old guard, plus the three younger midfielders I just named. 

Who will it be?

I havent the foggiest! But Ugarte and MacAllister seem prominent in the links, at the moment.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23036 on: Today at 02:48:59 am »
Probably a daft question but can Ugarte speak english? 
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23037 on: Today at 03:02:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm
We haven't been going for the workhorse midfield since we've signed Thiago. It is only that some people are still living in 2019 ...

we have created our own problem. all guile and not enough steel

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 571 572 573 574 575 [576]   Go Up
« previous next »
 