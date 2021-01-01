« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23000 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:05:17 pm
Harrison Reed not in Fulhams first 11 tonight, I'll let you draw your own conclusions.

Big section dedicated to him in tonight's programme notes too. An announcement probably imminent on this one.
paisley1977

  Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23001 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:33:51 pm
Big section dedicated to him in tonight's programme notes too. An announcement probably imminent on this one.

Saw him leaning in the tunnel .
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23002 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:18:47 pm
So is Ugarte similar to Caicedo, just a little cheaper?

Not at all in my opinion. Ugarte is a pure 6, Caicedo is more of an 8 albeit a very physical and combative one. They could play together in a 3, probably not in a two though.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23003 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm
If Real Madrid are signing Bellingham, is there a chance we could be interested in Veiga? He is supposed to be on the cusp of great things and is one of Spain's bright young midfielders.

Anyway, if it is Ugarte and MacAllister for the midfield, that's pretty good. We will be a lot better in the engine room. Two main men to lift it, augmented by the remaining old guard, and a great crop of young midfielders at the club. I would be happy with that.

Plus a central defender.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23004 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23005 on: Today at 09:57:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
Steve Hunter kept saying his full name every time. Is it meant to be? Annoyed me after a while ;D
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23006 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him

Another ex City player. Dont disagree though.

Think its clear how important a ball playing LCB to take that left back spot is for this system - hopefully something in the Inacio rumours, think hed be great for us in this system.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23007 on: Today at 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:46:56 pm
Tosin Adarabioyo would be a good option.
6"5 good in theair,quick,good ball player,good PL exppierence,out of contrcat in 2024 & homegrown.
Very impressed with him

Decent player, but turning 26 later this year, and not exactly our level. Definitely a good PL level player, though ...
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23008 on: Today at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23009 on: Today at 10:22:27 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Brighton36
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23010 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23011 on: Today at 10:30:23 pm
Philip Degen or Jan Kronkamp, I'll keep the change.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23012 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Doesnt everyone watch Brighton pretty regularly?
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23013 on: Today at 10:33:10 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:41 pm
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.

Timber would be pretty good I reckon. Frimpong too, though think hes been linked to Utd for more than the 35m you mention.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23014 on: Today at 10:35:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:41 pm
Hypothetically, if we were to start playing TAA as an out and out CM, what right backs are out there that we could bring in? I'll give you a budget of £35 million.

I like Frimpong if we'd like an attacking and fast one,United are in for him supposedly though.

Hypothetically speaking that is,don't really think we'll sign anyone there in the near future and will stick with Ramsay and possibly Bradley,even VDB and Gomez there for cover.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23015 on: Today at 10:38:22 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:33:10 pm
Timber would be pretty good I reckon. Frimpong too, though think hes been linked to Utd for more than the 35m you mention.

He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23016 on: Today at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....



We're going to need your fbref stats for a proper comparison.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23017 on: Today at 10:41:52 pm
Linked with Rensch at Ajax as well.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23018 on: Today at 10:41:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

Yeah hes more a wing back/winger really, think Timber should be one if were after a RB.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23019 on: Today at 10:42:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Who is the fella on here who watches Brighton regularly? Maybe they can let us know who is better and more suited to us out of Caicedo and MacAllister.

Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.
arfy05

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23020 on: Today at 10:43:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:22 pm
He's got the maddest stats profile
https://fbref.com/en/players/74f2e748/Jeremie-Frimpong

Looks like a freak athlete who passes worse than me....

And
djibril cisse regen in a rb mould
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23021 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:42:37 pm
Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.

Really good summary. I say we buy both, play them either side of Ugarte and let Trent do this inverted shiz - simples.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23022 on: Today at 10:49:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:04:18 pm
Then 90 seconds later a bigger alligator came along and ate the pigeon.

You saw all that.. impressive sir.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23023 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Be interesting to see where Mcallister would sit in our new midfield shape
either role but stats wise he more of a controller then a penetrative MF. Jones can do both and Elliott more of a penetrative MF type. Thiago can do both but more of a creative player. Mac Allister has one of the best turnover rates in the MF.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23024 on: Today at 10:57:39 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:53:50 pm
either role but stats wise he more of a controller then a penetrative MF. Jones can do both and Elliott more of a penetrative MF type. Thiago can do both but more of a creative player. Mac Allister has one of the best turnover rates in the MF.

Thats a good summary.

Would you describe peak Henderson as a controller?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23025 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:42:37 pm
Me.

Caicedo would be my preference, he can play the no8 role, or be coached into a more rigid Fabinho role, plus hes much younger.  The obvious snag, his long contract and imho hed improve any team, makes the fee the best part of £100m.  Thats not greed from Brighton, Kroenke went all out to buy him in January, and hes got better since.  Defensively, he sniffs out danger, covers defenders caught up field, searing pace allows him appear to appear from nowhere to cleanly tackle forwards who smugly feel theyre in on goal.  To me that means cover for TAA or Robertson doing their creative best, or a slowing VVD caught out.  With say Ugarte allowing Caicedo more freedom, I feel our 2022/23 weakness to the counter attack would end almost overnight.

Mac Allisters sorely missed when he doesnt play, he makes so much work, a great tackler, great positional sense, he was Messis right hand man at the WC (their sole defeat was the opener when Mac A didnt start).  Again, with Ugarte and an out and out creator (Thiago without injuries), thats the making of great centre midfield trio.  He feels more creative than Caicedo.
Cheers for the summary  :thumbup
