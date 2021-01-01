I don't think Brighton fans who see both week in week out would agree with you. He is better going forward, Caicedo is a better player defensively, more physical presence, more athletic and has a bigger importance in their system imo.



I think Caicedo is the better player in general (and is far closer to what we actually need), but it's interesting you mention their system, and it's what gives me pause about spending £60-80m on either of the Brighton midfielders. Like how much of this is just that Brighton are having an unexpectedly good season and these players are being made to look better than they actually are by a well-tuned system? I mean Brighton rested both players against a much improved Wolves at the weekend and still blew them away 6-0 with a midfield of Groß and Gilmour. They're competing for a European spot with, and I hate to be unkind, quite a number of average players, precisely because of their system.I don't know that anything about Alexis particularly stands out in terms of his attributes - it's just that he's having a decent season individually in a team that's having a good season. At least with Caicedo you can see really standout qualities - in terms of his defensive contributions, his stamina and workrate, his athleticism - they're among the best in the league in his position (if not the best). He looks like he has that Kante-esque ability to be a one-man wrecking ball who's absolutely everywhere and who makes life a nightmare for the opposition. Mac Allister looks like a tidy attacking midfielder, but I'm obviously not seeing what makes him worth a huge fee or how he addresses any of the issues we're having with our midfield (a lack of athleticism and being weak as piss off the ball).If he's the first of several fine, but at £60m that probably makes him our marquee signing of the summer, and I'd wager a decent wedge of our budget...