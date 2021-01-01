If Mac Allister is really available for as much as little as £60m, we should be all over it. Reading the tea leaves, it seems like Brighton expects to sell him, so the negotiations shouldn't get toxic, like the Caicedo transfer in January. Based on watching him for Brighton and YouTube videos, he can operate in a 2 in midfield, as an 8, or as a 10, and is a willing runner. Seems like someone we should be going for.
If it comes down to him or Mount, I would rather go for Mac Allister. He is more comfortable, or at least has more consistently shown his value, in midfield. Taking into account fees, wages, etc, he will most likely be cheaper, as well.