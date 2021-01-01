« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 569 570 571 572 573 [574] 575   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 765238 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22920 on: Today at 05:12:30 pm »
Caicedo would be great in our old 4-3-3. This new system, if we stick with it, not so much. Mac Allister is superior at the one touch stuff
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,630
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22921 on: Today at 05:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:06 pm
Not like they can sell off their training ground numerous times over and over spend knowing the banks won;t cal in their debts mate.  ;D

Hang on. Havent Everton sold their training ground?

How come they arent fucking rich as well?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22922 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm »
If Mac Allister is really available for as much as little as £60m, we should be all over it. Reading the tea leaves, it seems like Brighton expects to sell him, so the negotiations shouldn't get toxic, like the Caicedo transfer in January. Based on watching him for Brighton and YouTube videos, he can operate in a 2 in midfield, as an 8, or as a 10, and is a willing runner. Seems like someone we should be going for.

If it comes down to him or Mount, I would rather go for Mac Allister. He is more comfortable, or at least has more consistently shown his value, in midfield. Taking into account fees, wages, etc, he will most likely be cheaper, as well.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22923 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:45:29 pm
is he the Predator?

He's a God damned midfield Tyrannosaurus. :D
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22924 on: Today at 05:17:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:09:46 pm
You do realize that Real Madrid are the original sportwashers, financed heavily by the Spanish government? They've been doing it for 70+ years. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are little kids compared to them ...



Their first 5 European Cup wins are a joke. Saying they won against potato farmers would be an understatement.
Logged

Offline Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22925 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
First tchouameni now Bellingham
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22926 on: Today at 05:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Today at 05:19:30 pm
First tchouameni now Bellingham

And 2 CL finals. And two CL exits. Real really are our nemesis.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22927 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:21:18 pm
And 2 CL finals. And two CL exits. Real really are our nemesis.

Still like them much better than Barcelona.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22928 on: Today at 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:45:29 pm
is he the Predator?

Jokes aside, his heat map is really impressive. He is effective all over midfield. Could be a masterstroke of a signing, especially with the attacking players we have ...
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22929 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:57:18 pm
I don't think Brighton fans who see both week in week out would agree with you. He is better going forward, Caicedo is a better player defensively, more physical presence, more athletic and has a bigger importance in their system imo.

I think Caicedo is the better player in general (and is far closer to what we actually need), but it's interesting you mention their system, and it's what gives me pause about spending £60-80m on either of the Brighton midfielders. Like how much of this is just that Brighton are having an unexpectedly good season and these players are being made to look better than they actually are by a well-tuned system? I mean Brighton rested both players against a much improved Wolves at the weekend and still blew them away 6-0 with a midfield of Groß and Gilmour. They're competing for a European spot with, and I hate to be unkind, quite a number of average players, precisely because of their system.

I don't know that anything about Alexis particularly stands out in terms of his attributes - it's just that he's having a decent season individually in a team that's having a good season. At least with Caicedo you can see really standout qualities - in terms of his defensive contributions, his stamina and workrate, his athleticism - they're among the best in the league in his position (if not the best). He looks like he has that Kante-esque ability to be a one-man wrecking ball who's absolutely everywhere and who makes life a nightmare for the opposition. Mac Allister looks like a tidy attacking midfielder, but I'm obviously not seeing what makes him worth a huge fee or how he addresses any of the issues we're having with our midfield (a lack of athleticism and being weak as piss off the ball).

If he's the first of several fine, but at £60m that probably makes him our marquee signing of the summer, and I'd wager a decent wedge of our budget...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22930 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
You wouldnt want Ugarte and Caicedo if were going to continue with Trent inverted. Or at least you wouldnt in the vast majority of PL games where were going to dominate the ball and need as much technical ability in the middle of the pitch as possible (as well as athletic ability obviously but McAllisters defensive stats are still decent right?).
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22931 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
Be interesting to see where Mcallister would sit in our new midfield shape
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22932 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Still like them much better than Barcelona.

Much better? I despise both, equally.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22933 on: Today at 05:30:53 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:55:44 pm
Personally would have Mac Allister  than Caicedo much better player imo

Better footballer but is he a better fit for what we need? energy, ball winning, ability to dominate in duels, cover large parts of the pitch defensively etc? we're not short of technical footballers, we're short of running power
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22934 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Be interesting to see where Mcallister would sit in our new midfield shape

LCM or RCM.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22935 on: Today at 05:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:30:53 pm
Better footballer but is he a better fit for what we need? energy, ball winning, ability to dominate in duels, cover large parts of the pitch defensively etc? we're not short of technical footballers, we're short of running power

We kinda are, at least ones that are consistently available.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22936 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:09:11 pm
But is Caicedo a better 8 than Macallister?

Looking at Macallister's numbers he is quite similar to Thiago/Jones in stats (Although he has done it over a longer spell this season). He is creative, good at progressing the ball and tackles a fair bit high up the pitch.

Caicedo has never really played as a #8 or shown he can do that.

He actually has, most of  the things you said about Macallister also applies to Caicedo apart from the creative part.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22937 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:12:30 pm
Caicedo would be great in our old 4-3-3. This new system, if we stick with it, not so much. Mac Allister is superior at the one touch stuff

He would be in the good in the new system to, providing cover for Trent, our left centre midfield pushes higher up like a winger at times, we need the balance that a player like Caicedo brings otherwise well keep having games like against Spurs.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22938 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
Reckon Klopp really would have liked to sign Martin Odegaard. Maybe he still would. Whether Arsenal would sell and to us is another story.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22939 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:33:18 pm
We kinda are, at least ones that are consistently available.

It's a fair point, but swap Mac Allister in instead of Thiago, Jones or Elliott in any of our games this season, and I think you're still seeing the exact same structural/defensive issues. In fact he gets through less defensive work than either of Thiago or Jones (significantly, in the case of Thiago), despite ostensibly playing in a two rather than a three (where you'd expect he might get through more).
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22940 on: Today at 05:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:34:37 pm
He actually has, most of  the things you said about Macallister also applies to Caicedo apart from the creative part.

Agreed.

Someone online posted their heat maps circa 6 months ago.  Almost identical, one on the left, one on the right, operating 18 yard line to the other 18 yard line.

A few managers such as Howe and Moyes I think, admitted it was hard to fathom and match up.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22941 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:30:08 pm
You wouldnt want Ugarte and Caicedo if were going to continue with Trent inverted. Or at least you wouldnt in the vast majority of PL games where were going to dominate the ball and need as much technical ability in the middle of the pitch as possible (as well as athletic ability obviously but McAllisters defensive stats are still decent right?).

Yes I would, we would still dominate the ball with those two because both are good on the ball. I wonder have people watched Caicedo? He is good on the ball, he can dribble evade defenders and his short passing is good, only thing he isnt is creative but thats where Trent comes in.

We have the option of swapping him with Elliott or moving Jones to that side and bringing Thiago into the side, theres nothing Ive seen even from our upturn in form that makes me feel we dont need more great athletes who are defensively sound.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,740
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22942 on: Today at 05:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:30:08 pm
You wouldnt want Ugarte and Caicedo if were going to continue with Trent inverted. Or at least you wouldnt in the vast majority of PL games where were going to dominate the ball and need as much technical ability in the middle of the pitch as possible (as well as athletic ability obviously but McAllisters defensive stats are still decent right?).

I think Ugarte is exactly the sort you'd want if we continue with that because he has the legs to cover the space.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22943 on: Today at 05:47:48 pm »
Oh, Jude. You've let us down.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22944 on: Today at 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:51:11 pm
At least we'll finally get to see what a Bellingham and Tchouameni midfield will look like.

Just chuckled at this, then went on to get incredibly frustrated about how things have played out  ;D :(

Two big money players, fair enough. Added those two on top of Valverde and Camavinga, who they've picked up for relative pennies if we're honest. We have to be more pro-active in buying these players early in the future, trusting in them to fulfil their potential and become first teamers for years to come. Bellingham was bound to play for one of about three clubs the moment he moved to Dortmund, and we were never one of them. Repeat for so many players over the years and probably so many to come. For me that's not good enough as far as Liverpool Football Club go.

You better have a big fucking summer planned lads  :wave  :wanker
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,493
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22945 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:47:48 pm
Oh, Jude. You've let us down.

No champions league has killed any chance

We need 2 mids in the summer I think
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22946 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:36:41 pm
He would be in the good in the new system to, providing cover for Trent, our left centre midfield pushes higher up like a winger at times, we need the balance that a player like Caicedo brings otherwise well keep having games like against Spurs.

Games like Spurs happen because we're playing with two at the back instead of three.

We need another CB.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22947 on: Today at 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Be interesting to see where Mcallister would sit in our new midfield shape

That is the thing with Mac Allister. He won't sit anywhere. He is good all over midfield ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22948 on: Today at 06:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:53:48 pm
I saw a pigeon eating an alligator.

Then 90 seconds later a bigger alligator came along and ate the pigeon.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22949 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:52:26 pm
No champions league has killed any chance

We need 2 mids in the summer I think
Dont think that holds any truth about the CL.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dumbstar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22950 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm »
Anfield agenda is full of sh1t.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22951 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Dumbstar on Today at 06:11:50 pm
Anfield agenda is full of sh1t.
?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,016
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22952 on: Today at 06:14:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:50 pm
Dont think that holds any truth about the CL.
maybe, maybe not. but the club did rule themselves out of the running for him around the time it became close to nailed on statistically that we couldn't make top 4.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22953 on: Today at 06:14:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:50:56 pm
Just chuckled at this, then went on to get incredibly frustrated about how things have played out  ;D :(

Two big money players, fair enough. Added those two on top of Valverde and Camavinga, who they've picked up for relative pennies if we're honest. We have to be more pro-active in buying these players early in the future, trusting in them to fulfil their potential and become first teamers for years to come. Bellingham was bound to play for one of about three clubs the moment he moved to Dortmund, and we were never one of them. Repeat for so many players over the years and probably so many to come. For me that's not good enough as far as Liverpool Football Club go.

You better have a big fucking summer planned lads  :wave  :wanker

Assuming most things are equal, theres a pecking order in terms of players desire to play for certain teams.

Individually there will be preferences but holistically its fair to say that theres 3 teams who can attract elite players no matter their circumstance. Those 3 clubs dont involve Liverpool.

We are probably in the group below those 3 clubs with Bayern, Chelsea, City, PSG. I think we have at least a 50:50 chance of getting players if in a battle with these clubs (assuming similar role, similar wages,CL on offer etc).

Then comes the 99.99% of other clubs in World Football.

Its not a bad place to be in but well never have the attraction of Barcelona or Real Madrid. Not sure how we ever change that. I think the same can be said for United though weve never had a situation in 50 years were both teams have been consistently competing at top of the league. One team has always been massively in the ascendancy and thats massively influenced which club is most attractive to players
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22954 on: Today at 06:16:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:47:48 pm
Oh, Jude. You've let us down.
It is extremely disappointing. Best not end up at City though.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,420
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22955 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:14:16 pm
maybe, maybe not. but the club did rule themselves out of the running for him around the time it became close to nailed on statistically that we couldn't make top 4.
The club didnt go after Tchouameni to keep their powder dry for Bellingham. CL or not, the money are available. The issue is that the neglect over the last 3-4 years led to severe needs elsewhere and that dry powder is not enough. The lack of CL football to spend less is just an excuse that we have to buy. Like we did with Tchiuameni and with Bellingham after so much hype
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22956 on: Today at 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:14:16 pm
maybe, maybe not. but the club did rule themselves out of the running for him around the time it became close to nailed on statistically that we couldn't make top 4.
eh?  statistically we can still make top 4 now.

realistically, though .....
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,016
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22957 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:21:45 pm
eh?  statistically we can still make top 4 now.

realistically, though .....
did you miss the "close to"?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22958 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:18:22 pm
The club didnt go after Tchouameni to keep their powder dry for Bellingham. CL or not, the money are available. The issue is that the neglect over the last 3-4 years led to severe needs elsewhere and that dry powder is not enough. The lack of CL football to spend less is just an excuse that we have to buy. Like we did with Tchiuameni and with Bellingham after so much hype

There is no need to make up things in order to make some imaginary point. Every reliable news outlet in France has reported that we have met AS Monaco's valuation of Tchouameni. The player has simply chosen Real Madrid over LFC ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,016
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22959 on: Today at 06:26:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:18:22 pm
The club didnt go after Tchouameni to keep their powder dry for Bellingham. CL or not, the money are available. The issue is that the neglect over the last 3-4 years led to severe needs elsewhere and that dry powder is not enough. The lack of CL football to spend less is just an excuse that we have to buy. Like we did with Tchiuameni and with Bellingham after so much hype
ah, i was speaking with the belief that you were talking about CL not being a deal breaker for Bellingham. mistake on my part, as you were talking about the club's side.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 569 570 571 572 573 [574] 575   Go Up
« previous next »
 