Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 764183 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22880 on: Today at 04:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:07:46 pm
He's decided to join the biggest and most successful football club in world football. Lets not put this down to just money.

With world-class talent in nearly every position. They will be legitimately challenging for the league and CL every single season.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22881 on: Today at 04:35:52 pm »
I'm glad the Bellingham saga is over to be honest and the only pity is we fucked around for a year waiting for him.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22882 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm »
Lad's got a lot of heat on his map for sure.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22883 on: Today at 04:38:50 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:35:52 pm
I'm glad the Bellingham saga is over to be honest and the only pity is we fucked around for a year waiting for him.
Got to laugh or youll cry, what a giant waste of time. Samie posted a pic showing were the fourth richest club or some shit like that, we sure as hell dont act like it.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22884 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Mac Alister's injury record is brillant.
Only ever missed 4 games 1 with a back injury 3 he was sick.

That is just incredible. A huge plus point for him that

Ugarte only missed 3 with an arm injury & 2 with Covid. Very impressive
Offline Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22885 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:39:13 pm
Mac Alister's injury record is brillant.
Only ever missed 4 games 1 with a back injury 3 he was sick.

That is just incredible. A huge plus point for him that

I'm sure Liverpool's medical team can put a bit of a dent in that, but great to see.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22886 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:27:36 pm
Hadn't realised that Mac Allister had been with Brighton for 2 and half seasons before this one. A bit of a nothing player until a good World Cup and now he's worth £60mil? Well I guess that's half of what he's Argentinian midfield partner Enzo Fernandez went for.

He's always been decent though. I don't think he's the best value player out there but then again, any big premier league club now will get ripped off thanks to City, Chelsea and Utd.
Online LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22887 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:27:36 pm
Hadn't realised that Mac Allister had been with Brighton for 2 and half seasons before this one. A bit of a nothing player until a good World Cup and now he's worth £60mil? Well I guess that's half of what he's Argentinian midfield partner Enzo Fernandez went for.

Mac Allister was great before the WC, I posted here about him before then.  He's an all rounder who makes things happen, gelling everything together, in a fluid centre midfield with Caicedo.

The feeling here is that a fee might be £65m.  Caicedo's is much higher due to his young age, his new contract has an option to 2028 and Arsenal inflated the price with their concerted efforts in January (before that new contract).   

For better or worse, probably worse, we live in an age where transfer fees have rocketed thanks to Boehly and petro states.       
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22888 on: Today at 04:43:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:34:33 pm
If you stare at that heat map long enough you eventually see Bellingham.

Wait, that's not Sauron??
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22889 on: Today at 04:45:29 pm »
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22890 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm »
If you've ever watched Bellingham you can see that he wouldn't be the type solely motivated by money. As far as his career and success goes I think he's made the right decision, as Neil says there they'll challenge for the big honours every season, they do it without him already. Deep down in his mind I think he'll know a talent like his can't be wasted, and while they'll surely win the European Cup (possibly a few times) while he's there, I don't think he's taking the easy route or anything, it's better winning it there than with City.

We might all hate Madrid but it's undoubtedly the pinnacle for most players. He'll also be aware that they can match his ambitions, and the (at least recent) history of Liverpool/the owners suggests that we can't/won't. It's quite sobering in a way, especially not long after seeing them take us apart at Anfield in a way I've never really seen happen before.

Bellingham/Tchouameni/Camavinga/Valverde going forward when they replace Kroos/Modric/Casemiro. That's fucking insane. I want Liverpool to be bringing these calibre of players in, and there should be no reason why we can't.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22891 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
If he bleeds send him to the doctor.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22892 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »
If Ugarte was playing for Brighton and put in those stats, he'd be going for 80m plus
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22893 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:38:50 pm
Got to laugh or youll cry, what a giant waste of time. Samie posted a pic showing were the fourth richest club or some shit like that, we sure as hell dont act like it.

Theres a reason Madrid won like 4-5 CLs in the last few years, we don't have the ambition to get to that level, we prefer acting like underdogs when we really aren't.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22894 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:47:47 pm
If he bleeds send him to the doctor.
;D

"GET TO THE AXA!"
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22895 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:30:51 pm


Over here. Over here.
Turn around.
Get to dah chopper!!
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22896 on: Today at 04:50:33 pm »
"Billy!!!! Get to The Babelchopper"
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22897 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:48:52 pm
Theres a reason Madrid won like 4-5 CLs in the last few years, we don't have the ambition to get to that level, we prefer acting like underdogs when we really aren't.

Not like they can sell off their training ground numerous times over and over spend knowing the banks won;t cal in their debts mate.  ;D
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22898 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
At least we'll finally get to see what a Bellingham and Tchouameni midfield will look like.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22899 on: Today at 04:51:35 pm »
Just get Caicedo, whats the point of wasting time on Mac Allister, Caicedo is younger and actually helps solve the imbalance we have in midfield with our lack of physicality and athleticism.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22900 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22901 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:51:35 pm
Just get Caicedo, whats the point of wasting time on Mac Allister, Caicedo is younger and actually helps solve the imbalance we have in midfield with our lack of physicality and athleticism.

Because we are getting Ugarte a couple of years older and slightly cheaper who also happens to be a pure #6 as well. 
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22902 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:33:11 pm
Like a Rorschach test. Terrifying to look at.

I saw a pigeon eating an alligator.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22903 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:53:06 pm
Because we are getting Ugarte a couple of years older and slightly cheaper who also happens to be a pure #6 as well.

Caicedo can play as an 8, he isn't a pure 6 like Ugarte.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22904 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Kim Min-Jae has a lowish release clause for 15 days
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22905 on: Today at 04:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:27:36 pm
Hadn't realised that Mac Allister had been with Brighton for 2 and half seasons before this one. A bit of a nothing player until a good World Cup and now he's worth £60mil? Well I guess that's half of what he's Argentinian midfield partner Enzo Fernandez went for.

He actually signed for them in 2019 but they loaned him back and then loaned him to Boca Juniors for the following season. He played for Argentina before making his Brighton debut.

He had also properly broken out before the World Cup (hence why he was in the World Cup squad in the first place). But even so, he's only 24, so it stands to reason that he's improved over the last couple of years as he enters his prime.

Someone from Brightons recruitment staff was on 5 Live talking about him the other week, and said that they always knew he could be what he has become, but for some players it just takes a little longer. The luxury at Brighton is that they can take that time, play around with positioning, loan players out etc.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22906 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:51:35 pm
Just get Caicedo, whats the point of wasting time on Mac Allister, Caicedo is younger and actually helps solve the imbalance we have in midfield with our lack of physicality and athleticism.

Personally would have Mac Allister  than Caicedo much better player imo
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22907 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22908 on: Today at 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:53:48 pm
I saw a pigeon eating an alligator.
and how did that make you feel?
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22909 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:55:44 pm
Personally would have Mac Allister  than Caicedo much better player imo

I don't think Brighton fans who see both week in week out would agree with you. He is better going forward, Caicedo is a better player defensively, more physical presence, more athletic and has a bigger importance in their system imo.
