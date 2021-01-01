If you've ever watched Bellingham you can see that he wouldn't be the type solely motivated by money. As far as his career and success goes I think he's made the right decision, as Neil says there they'll challenge for the big honours every season, they do it without him already. Deep down in his mind I think he'll know a talent like his can't be wasted, and while they'll surely win the European Cup (possibly a few times) while he's there, I don't think he's taking the easy route or anything, it's better winning it there than with City.



We might all hate Madrid but it's undoubtedly the pinnacle for most players. He'll also be aware that they can match his ambitions, and the (at least recent) history of Liverpool/the owners suggests that we can't/won't. It's quite sobering in a way, especially not long after seeing them take us apart at Anfield in a way I've never really seen happen before.



Bellingham/Tchouameni/Camavinga/Valverde going forward when they replace Kroos/Modric/Casemiro. That's fucking insane. I want Liverpool to be bringing these calibre of players in, and there should be no reason why we can't.