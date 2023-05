I know the news regarding Bellingham will be boiling many gallons of piss amongst our fan base, and I'm not going to lie, it would have been great to see him in a red shirt.

Many on here are convinced this is concrete news and I don't discount that for a moment. I don't know enough about who is trustworthy and who is just stealing clicks on 'yet another story' about LFC as we seem to be in the news a bit atm so everyone is fishing by adding LFC to the tagline.



I have a genuine question though. Many people are saying we've been hoodwinked by FSG and that they themselves have been leaking stuff about Bellingham and Mbappe. I would just like to know who it actually is that is supposedly putting this information out there. I know Klopp has mentioned in the past about both being great talents but I don't think I have ever heard him or anyone saying we were genuinely going for him, apart from fans or the media channels conjuring up stories.



'Our sources tell us and I am reliably informed' are both disingenuous phrases (or bullshit) used to hype stuff up where there isn't anything concrete and its those stories that end up becoming gospel. I honestly don't know who is supposedly leaking and what benefit (if any) it has!



I long for the days where we said nothing and then had a surprise signing out of nowhere. We may still be operating like this, but the social/media noise around the sport nowadays is deafening to the point where you cant tell whats being planted to rile supporters or just plain lazy journalism.