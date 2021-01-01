I would be amazed if Gordon plays for us again, he's just missed too much time at a crucial stage in his development. Hope he does, just can't see it. He's been AWOL for well over a year now.



He's also had Doak basically come through and take his position in the squad. Only so many minutes that are going to be given to young players and always likely to be someone else who is ready to take them if something happens. Hopefully he can get his injury issue resolved over the next season though, would still only be 18/19 and could take his place back or get a good loan