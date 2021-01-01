« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:22:05 am
I would be amazed if Gordon plays for us again, he's just missed too much time at a crucial stage in his development.  Hope he does, just can't see it.  He's been AWOL for well over a year now.
He's also had Doak basically come through and take his position in the squad. Only so many minutes that are going to be given to young players and always likely to be someone else who is ready to take them if something happens. Hopefully he can get his injury issue resolved over the next season though, would still only be 18/19 and could take his place back or get a good loan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:29:33 am
I mean we probably are still sending scouts to watch our serious targets. Even if the decision has been made to go for them, we're still going to want to keep up to date on them and have reports sent back.
It's not as important when you've made up your mind to sign someone. Scouting a team doesn't indicate anything because we scout a lot of teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ugarte
The Mac
Gravey Berdge
New centre half

Back in for Bellingham on a cheaper release clause next year  8) 8) 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:34:21 am
I think we only need 2 starting midfielders IF the ones we go for are robust and bullet proof like Gini used to be for us.

Then I think any other money would be best spent on another quality CB because the ones we have are also very injury prone - apart from VVD

Ironically that one (nasty) injury may have completely broken him to  :-\
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:34:21 am
I think we only need 2 starting midfielders IF the ones we go for are robust and bullet proof like Gini used to be for us.

Then I think any other money would be best spent on another quality CB because the ones we have are also very injury prone - apart from VVD

I think I would agree with this. Two midfielders, a CB and perhaps one or two promising, younger talents would be a good summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:33:37 am
Because he's one of the best creative young midfielders in the world  ;D We change how we set up the midfield every now and again. Like we've done ever since Jurgen got here.

You're talking about altering our entire transfer/playing strategy to negate the shortcomings of a player who doesn't really affect games in any meaningful way, because he's good at producing a couple of quite vague stats.

We already have Jones and Bajcetic breaking through into the midfield and Doak/Gordon in that right forward role, and they're all great fits for how we play now. I don't understand the desperation to build the team around someone who ultimately doesn't really score, assist or cause us to produce results that we don't already produce when he's not in the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:33:37 am
Because he's one of the best creative young midfielders in the world  ;D We change how we set up the midfield every now and again. Like we've done ever since Jurgen got here.
Eliott suits a different era.
Stats wont show getting pushed off the ball or not getting back into position because he is too slow.
A squad player is all he will be at us. Not good enough physically for a top side. Players like Bernado Silva are outliers in the modern game.
I do think if his end product improves he could  be a decent option as a right sided forward but not in midfield in our set up

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:32:37 pm
Because RAWK while full of good people is also full of stupid motherfuckers.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:44 am
Ugarte
The Mac
Gravey Berdge
New centre half

Back in for Bellingham on a cheaper release clause next year  8) 8) 8)

Would prefer someone like Alex Scott than Gravanberch. Should be cheaper too. Gravenberch will only kick off if he's not a guranteed starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:42:10 am
You're talking about altering our entire transfer/playing strategy to negate the shortcomings of a player who doesn't really affect games in any meaningful way, because he's good at producing a couple of quite vague stats.

We already have Jones and Bajcetic breaking through into the midfield and Doak/Gordon in that right forward role, and they're all great fits for how we play now. I don't understand the desperation to build the team around someone who ultimately doesn't really score, assist or cause us to produce results that we don't already produce when he's not in the team.

No I'm not, I'm responding to a poster who said Elliot showed he can't play in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:00:30 pm
No I'm not, I'm responding to a poster who said Elliot showed he can't play in midfield.
Eliott has played more games this season & we have had our worst season in 7 years.
Yes he is young & it isnt all his fault but you can't just discount his part in it that issue we have on the right hand side & say he has great underlying offensive numbers.

He has not put in any sort of consistent performance in that position as he doesnt have the attributes to play there that we need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:52:00 am
Eliott suits a different era.
Stats wont show getting pushed off the ball or not getting back into position because he is too slow.
A squad player is all he will be at us. Not good enough physically for a top side. Players like Bernado Silva are outliers in the modern game.
I do think if his end product improves he could  be a decent option as a right sided forward but not in midfield in our set up


Do you know he's been 19 all season and just turned 20?  You want to guess what level football Bernardo Silva was playing at 19?

Its fine if people have reservations about him as a player and we can argue those.... but statements like "a squad player is all he will be" when he's years off his physical and footballing peak (after nearly 30 PL appearances as a 19 year old btw) are just a nonsense
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:03:37 pm
Eliott has played more games this season & we have had our worst season in 7 years.
Yes he is young & it isnt all his fault but you can't just discount his part in it that issue we have on the right hand side & say he has great underlying offensive numbers.

He has not put in any sort of consistent performance in that position as he doesnt have the attributes to play there that we need.

See above.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:34:21 am
I think we only need 2 starting midfielders IF the ones we go for are robust and bullet proof like Gini used to be for us.

Then I think any other money would be best spent on another quality CB because the ones we have are also very injury prone - apart from VVD

I think you are right and hope the finances stretch to: Ugarte, Mac Allister and Gvardiol.

That's 3 first-team quality players in their prime age.

And Leave £80 million in a high interest account for Summer 2024 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:03:37 pm
Eliott has played more games this season & we have had our worst season in 7 years.
Yes he is young & it isnt all his fault but you can't just discount his part in it that issue we have on the right hand side & say he has great underlying offensive numbers.

He has not put in any sort of consistent performance in that position as he doesnt have the attributes to play there that we need.

If that's true, it's on the manager - because he's gone out of his way to create that position in midfield for Elliott, going back to the start of last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:06:45 pm
If that's true, it's on the manager - because he's gone out of his way to create that position in midfield for Elliott, going back to the start of last season.

It is on the manager but we shouldn't blame him for using our bright young players, when his squad is otherwise challenged, due to form and injury.
The projected Europa League might be for good for Elliot, and I am not taking the P, there; he needs lots of game time to show his talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:11 pm
Do you know he's been 19 all season and just turned 20?  You want to guess what level football Bernardo Silva was playing at 19?

Its fine if people have reservations about him as a player and we can argue those.... but statements like "a squad player is all he will be" when he's years off his physical and footballing peak (after nearly 30 PL appearances as a 19 year old btw) are just a nonsense
I mentioned Bernado Silva because he is the only similar player physically playing at a top club. A complete outlier.
Chances Eliott will become another are slim as the game becomes even more physical.

We are a side that relies on physicality its why Eliott will never be suited to a midfield 3 for us. As a forward option i think he can work out better for him.
But not in a side that relies on a physical midfield. Just makes no sense to keep playing on the right hand side of a midfield 3 where we are not strong defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:48 am
Would prefer someone like Alex Scott than Gravanberch. Should be cheaper too. Gravenberch will only kick off if he's not a guranteed starter.

I've not seen anything of Scott so can't really comment. Think it's quite obvious though that only one of the three (if we do sign three, which I think is the number we should be after) can be in that 'project' category if you can call it that. A younger/cheaper one who will be more rotational and given time to grow etc etc. We need two on top of that category who can just come in and start games and show their quality straight away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:11 pm
Do you know he's been 19 all season and just turned 20?  You want to guess what level football Bernardo Silva was playing at 19?

Its fine if people have reservations about him as a player and we can argue those.... but statements like "a squad player is all he will be" when he's years off his physical and footballing peak (after nearly 30 PL appearances as a 19 year old btw) are just a nonsense

I agree with this BUT right here right now he's not looking thus far at the level required. He's had a bad injury already at a very young age and let's hope with time he can put in Liverpool level performances week after week in a couple of years.
