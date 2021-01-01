Do you know he's been 19 all season and just turned 20? You want to guess what level football Bernardo Silva was playing at 19?
Its fine if people have reservations about him as a player and we can argue those.... but statements like "a squad player is all he will be" when he's years off his physical and footballing peak (after nearly 30 PL appearances as a 19 year old btw) are just a nonsense
I mentioned Bernado Silva because he is the only similar player physically playing at a top club. A complete outlier.
Chances Eliott will become another are slim as the game becomes even more physical.
We are a side that relies on physicality its why Eliott will never be suited to a midfield 3 for us. As a forward option i think he can work out better for him.
But not in a side that relies on a physical midfield. Just makes no sense to keep playing on the right hand side of a midfield 3 where we are not strong defensively.