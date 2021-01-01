I see people saying we only need two midfielders. If thats the case shouldnt we be in for Bellingham in that scenario?
Easy to say he's not suited for a role when he's been playing in a broken midfield all season. Needs a season playing games with a functioning midfield before you can decide that.
Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.
Did Gini and Henderson strike fear into anyone when they became 2/3rds ofa machine-like midfield that dominated the league in terms of wins and points?
Those teams were way stronger in other positions than this one, so they didnt have to be spectacular. Our current team is nowhere near it and that potential new midfield still doesnt get us anywhere near it.
He needs gametime to develop and he will be pushed down the pecking order by new signings. He's young and developing but we also want to win trophies. I think a loan is the best solution.If I may ask, what does he add to the midfield at this point in time?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Well, we've never had 5 attackers of top quality, like we have now. We could use another younger central defender, but that is pretty much all that we need in defence at the moment. So, the only real improvement we need is 2 midfielders of starting quality ...
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
I hope we get Ugarte over the line as soon as possible, he seems ideal for what we need at a decent price for 2023, and then focus on the next targets.Ugarte, Gravernberch + 1 more would be the dream
Doesn't he have some of the best ball progression/creativity numbers for any of the young midfielders in the world?
As a right centreback in a 3 he might be okay again. Just an idea if we can only afford 2 midfielders.
Think itll be them two and Mac Allister. Always thought it was him or Mount and seems weve made our choice.Add a CB to that and, if we can, a right back and its a very good window. A right sided attacker makes it a brilliant window (Cherki man, Cherki).
Yeah people are under rating Elliot as much as they were under rating jones 3 months ago - hes had an excellent season despite being constantly told by RAWK hes not a midfielder
Please can people stop quoting this guy, I beg you.
Seeing a lot of talk online that weve predominantly been scouting Ignacio rather than Ugarte.
