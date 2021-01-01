« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22640 on: Today at 09:25:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:55 am
I see people saying we only need two midfielders. If thats the case shouldnt we be in for Bellingham in that scenario?
Honestly not sure that dead, could be.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22641 on: Today at 09:25:41 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:41:53 am
Easy to say he's not suited for a role when he's been playing in a broken midfield all season. Needs a season playing games with a functioning midfield before you can decide that.

unfortunately he is part of that broken midfield we are speaking off.

as a controller there is none better to be honest but unfortunate that we dont play that way. he still could be a crucial senior squad player when needed to close out the games i guess. Our in game management have been absolute gash this season.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22642 on: Today at 09:29:10 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:08:36 am
Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.

Did Gini and Henderson strike fear into anyone when they became 2/3rds of
a machine-like midfield that dominated the league in terms of wins and points?
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22643 on: Today at 09:32:03 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:29:10 am
Did Gini and Henderson strike fear into anyone when they became 2/3rds of
a machine-like midfield that dominated the league in terms of wins and points?

Those teams were way stronger in other positions than this one, so they didnt have to be spectacular. Our current team is nowhere near it and that potential new midfield still doesnt get us anywhere near it.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22644 on: Today at 09:51:30 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:32:03 am
Those teams were way stronger in other positions than this one, so they didnt have to be spectacular. Our current team is nowhere near it and that potential new midfield still doesnt get us anywhere near it.

Not sure I agree with that, Our attack is as good an any team, Along with our brilliant keeper a few tweaks in defense and midfield and we are good to go.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22645 on: Today at 09:51:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:32:03 am
Those teams were way stronger in other positions than this one, so they didnt have to be spectacular. Our current team is nowhere near it and that potential new midfield still doesnt get us anywhere near it.

I accept the point.

Would you think Caicedo and Kephren Thuram make a different impression?

Or Caicedo and Ugarte...
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22646 on: Today at 09:55:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:02:56 am
He needs gametime to develop and he will be pushed down the pecking order by new signings. He's young and developing but we also want to win trophies. I think a loan is the best solution.

If I may ask, what does he add to the midfield at this point in time?

Doesn't he have some of the best ball progression/creativity numbers for any of the young midfielders in the world?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22647 on: Today at 09:57:29 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:32:03 am
Those teams were way stronger in other positions than this one, so they didnt have to be spectacular. Our current team is nowhere near it and that potential new midfield still doesnt get us anywhere near it.

Well, we've never had 5 attackers of top quality, like we have now. We could use another younger central defender, but that is pretty much all that we need in defence at the moment. So, the only real improvement we need is 2 midfielders of starting quality ...
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22648 on: Today at 10:05:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:29 am
Well, we've never had 5 attackers of top quality, like we have now. We could use another younger central defender, but that is pretty much all that we need in defence at the moment. So, the only real improvement we need is 2 midfielders of starting quality ...
Van Dijk is still good but way off his peak.
But we have to remember at his peak he was one of the best defenders ever.
Literally no one could get past him now we have happening every game.
That is a huge change
We have Konate but he has issues staying fit. Gomez is probably not as good as he was same with Matip.

To think we need just some tweaks is not really true we need another top top quality CB.
Hoenheim

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22649 on: Today at 10:24:04 am
I hope we get Ugarte over the line as soon as possible, he seems ideal for what we need at a decent price for 2023, and then focus on the next targets.
Ugarte, Gravernberch + 1 more would be the dream
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22650 on: Today at 10:28:20 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 10:24:04 am
I hope we get Ugarte over the line as soon as possible, he seems ideal for what we need at a decent price for 2023, and then focus on the next targets.
Ugarte, Gravernberch + 1 more would be the dream

Think itll be them two and Mac Allister. Always thought it was him or Mount and seems weve made our choice.

Add a CB to that and, if we can, a right back and its a very good window. A right sided attacker makes it a brilliant window (Cherki man, Cherki).
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22651 on: Today at 10:31:54 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:55:02 am
Doesn't he have some of the best ball progression/creativity numbers for any of the young midfielders in the world?

Yeah people are under rating Elliot as much as they were under rating jones 3 months ago - hes had an excellent season despite being constantly told by RAWK hes not a midfielder
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22652 on: Today at 10:32:47 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:21 am
As a right centreback in a 3 he might be okay again. Just an idea if we can only afford 2 midfielders.
I'd sell him and replace because of three reasons:
1. His poor form
2. His market value i.e. midtable teams would pay £25-40m for him
3. His injury record. He tends to pick up a few niggles for a 4th choice centreback.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22653 on: Today at 10:33:10 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:28:20 am
Think itll be them two and Mac Allister. Always thought it was him or Mount and seems weve made our choice.

Add a CB to that and, if we can, a right back and its a very good window. A right sided attacker makes it a brilliant window (Cherki man, Cherki).

Yerrrrsssssss all aboard the Cherki train
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22654 on: Today at 10:35:36 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:55:02 am
Doesn't he have some of the best ball progression/creativity numbers for any of the young midfielders in the world?
He doesn't strike me a secure press-resistant player yet because he gets shrugged off it easily. He has the potential to become that type of player though. What will help him develop is playing regularly.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22655 on: Today at 10:40:33 am
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22656 on: Today at 10:41:30 am
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22657 on: Today at 10:41:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:31:54 am
Yeah people are under rating Elliot as much as they were under rating jones 3 months ago - hes had an excellent season despite being constantly told by RAWK hes not a midfielder

I think it is a case of another quite physically weak player in a team that was being walked through with ease, I do think with an Ugarte in that Midfield he can look a lot better with that level of security behind him.

Although I still would rather we sign 3 midfielders than risk Elliot improving enough to work within our first team.

We'll have to rotate often so he'll get plenty of chances, and he is young enough that that is ok
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22658 on: Today at 10:47:13 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:41:30 am
Please can people stop quoting this guy, I beg you.

 Yep. He's an absolute chancer.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22659 on: Today at 10:49:39 am
Seeing a lot of talk online that weve predominantly been scouting Ignacio rather than Ugarte.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22660 on: Today at 10:51:16 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:49:39 am
Seeing a lot of talk online that weve predominantly been scouting Ignacio rather than Ugarte.

Our scouts didn't need to check out Ugarte, they have all the info they need from Jack in this thread.
