Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.

I understand what you're saying but I think the same would've been said by many about the likes of Henderson, Wijnaldum, Robertson, even Sadio Mane. If Klopp believes in the potential of a player he's capable of turning them into world beaters.

Plus, we might even add some stardust to that next year  ;)
Mount isnt a bad player but I want Chelsea to rot in the lower leagues so Id prefer not to give them any money to help them out of the hole they are in.

I think Mac Allister is the better of the two, won a World Cup, can play no.6 (by his own words) and an exceptional no.8 for left or right midfielder at the ripe old age of 24.

Him and Ugarte would be a dream start to the summer.
Gravenback, Urgarte and Mac Callister, then.

I'd be happy with that.

if keita, ox and/or one of the senior midfielder leaves

then i like to see mount in as well. just as an insurance as he is versatile enough and knowing how rotten our luck are with injuries.

i mean a midfield of hendo, gini and milner doesnt strike fear but does it job in squad balance and does protecting the full back in transitions and keep our attackers firing without worrying much about the defensive side. i do think that a couple of players to tip the balance and we back banging for title challennges and hopefully more finals in europe
Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.
It's going to be attack and defence that is the difference between challenging at the top end and top 4 I think for us and really most teams. It'd be amazing if we found a De Bruyne, or had got Bellingham or Thiago wasn't injured all the time, but just need a solid base there (fair enough questions whether those 3 provide that) Bigger worry would whether we can find the balance for the front 3 that works over a seaosn at a high level and what happens with Van Dijk/Konate injures and form for us to make the jump to title challengers in 2/3 years
Then you dont get Konate at CB they didnt have anybody they could buy at CB. Yes having 3 cb was a risk and it didnt work out.
I really dont think they sell their current 6 and replace over the summer if they do anything it like how they replaced Moreno but also not 100% sure they going buy somebody to block Bajcetic if they feel Fabinho performances over the last month or so have been what they looking for. They did this with Trent also too. Im not sure there a #6 going to be brought

Perhaps we don't buy Konate, but because players are a means to an end that doesn't matter very much. We're not trying to win transfer windows, we're trying to win. As for the idea that there was no one we could buy at CB in the summer of 2020... there are a lot of footballers in the world. The idea that there was 'no one we could buy' is nonsense. Of course there were players they could buy at CB. You can't possibly mean this. You must mean, 'there was no one we could buy who we thought good enough because those players weren't available or would have been too expensive'. And here I'm going to refer back to what we lost out on by not buying a 4th CB. A slightly worse 4th choice CB would have been let MASSIVELY better off in terms of available quality than we ended up with. A slightly more expensive 4th choice CB would may well have let us MASSIVELY better off in terms of finances than we ended up with because of PL position and CL run.

I think there was a time you could make the argument that we have to play with fine margins and that every transfer needs to be perfect given our financial constraints and so it's better to wait than pull the trigger on someone a bit too expensive or a bit too risky. But once you see the club make a very similar mistake again (this time with the midfield) and see the cost of that policy... well it's much harder to make that argument now. Once you've seen that the club have tried to be far too clever for its own good, and that actually their transfer policy isn't as brilliant as they consistently pronounced to the world, you realise that perhaps doing the simple and obvious thing, like buying players even if they're not ideal, when we REALLY NEED them, would have been a good call.

We are going to buy Ugarte. It just makes too much sense. The noise all points in that direction. We desperately need a 6.
Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.


Would it be much worse than Arsenal's current midfield?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

It's going to be attack and defence that is the difference between challenging at the top end and top 4 I think for us and really most teams. It'd be amazing if we found a De Bruyne, or had got Bellingham or Thiago wasn't injured all the time, but just need a solid base there (fair enough questions whether those 3 provide that) Bigger worry would whether we can find the balance for the front 3 that works over a seaosn at a high level and what happens with Van Dijk/Konate injures and form for us to make the jump to title challengers in 2/3 years

Thing is we are lacking that as well. We had a prime Salah, Mane, Alisson and Van Dijk those years and we only have two of them left in terms of top level.
Thing is we are lacking that as well. We had a prime Salah, Mane, Alisson and Van Dijk those years and we only have two of them left in terms of top level.

Yep. If we don't buy a CB this summer we're going to be in the exact same position we currently are and have been for a while, a player or two behind where we need to be on succession. We've left ourselves a massive amount to do owing to criminal inertia in CM.
We definitely need 100 more pages before the window opens. Come on guys!

Any Ugarte news?
Is Inacio (the sporting CB) good?

Is Inacio (the sporting CB) good?
https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

His defensive numbers dont look outstanding. Highly rated though
Thing is we are lacking that as well. We had a prime Salah, Mane, Alisson and Van Dijk those years and we only have two of them left in terms of top level.
Well yeah kind of address that at the end   :D I think we still have enough attacking quality between the forwards and Trent and what Robertson can still offer. Just can we find the balance, fitness and system for it to work to that high level. Third best goals for and Xg for given all our issues this year is still a good sign though
https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

His defensive numbers dont look outstanding. Highly rated though

Passing numbers look great. Maybe a good fit for the LCB role in our new system?
Well yeah kind of address that at the end   :D I think we still have enough attacking quality between the forwards and Trent and what Robertson can still offer. Just can we find the balance, fitness and system for it to work to that high level. Third best goals for and Xg for given all our issues this year is still a good sign though
We can make do with our attack but in an ideal scenario, we'd get another wideplayer than can deputise for Mo amd Lucho. We don't have any other player that offers what they bring.
We definitely need 100 more pages before the window opens. Come on guys!

Any Ugarte news?
I might trawl portuguese dailies for updates.
Matip and Thiagos contracts are expire in 2024
Fabinho and Hendersons contract expires in 2025
Fab's contract is expiring in 2027?
Wonder if we could play 5 at the back with Trent as inverted wingback (fuck knows if they exist  :D). Then Ugarte and Mac Allister as the midfield 2. Supported by Trent and Gakpo in the false 9. Allows Robbo to push up too.

Feel like it would suit Gomez when he plays too in a back 3. Matip would need to be replaced.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Good players, jury is out on Gravenberch more than the others but I can only see a top 4 battle with that midfield. Dont think of any of those signings strike fear into who we hope to compete with personally but we cant do much about it.

Can only assume you haven't seen Ugarte play much then. Exactly what this side needs, if I was an opposition manager and saw Liverpool sign Ugarte, given the issues in midfield this season i'd be fuming

Could also argue the same could have been said for Henderson, Fab and Gini previously but look what we did with that midfield
Passing numbers look great. Maybe a good fit for the LCB role in our new system?
Yeah looks excellent on the ball the only thing is with a left footed CB they cant cover Konate & play on the right.

Konate will need rest if we keep with this formation & we cant really trust Matip & Gomez.

If we sell Matip we could probably do with 2 new CB's. A left footed LCB/LB & right footed CB.
Mac Allister - Ugarte - Barella
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Bajcetic - Elliott

A man can dream.
Thiago should be seen as a luxury at this point. Fab should be sold IMO. Baj and Jones can contrubute as rotation option with the latter having more big game experience and given what we've seen this season, is Harvey suited for a midfield role? No.
Thiago should be seen as a luxury at this point. Fab should be sold IMO. Baj and Jones can contrubute as rotation option with the latter having more big game experience and given what we've seen this season, is Harvey suited for a midfield role? No.

Easy to say he's not suited for a role when he's been playing in a broken midfield all season. Needs a season playing games with a functioning midfield before you can decide that.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Passing numbers look great. Maybe a good fit for the LCB role in our new system?

Are we actually going to be sticking with this new formation next season? Theres been times where weve tinkered with formations such as the 442 for a few games then on a back of a few results, reverted back to the 433 again. It would be a bit pointless if were signing players for this new formation, start the season with it then revert back to the old formation again and were left with players such as Inacio whos aerial numbers arent the greatest.
We definitely need 100 more pages before the window opens. Come on guys!

Any Ugarte news?

Looks encouraging ...

https://twitter.com/RodrigoRomano76/status/1653431821957320705
Easy to say he's not suited for a role when he's been playing in a broken midfield all season. Needs a season playing games with a functioning midfield before you can decide that.
I don't know where he fits into atm. Maybe a loan will do him some good because signing more midfielders (that actually play) will restrict his opportunities in that area and he isn't quick enough to play on the wing for us.
Are we actually going to be sticking with this new formation next season? Theres been times where weve tinkered with formations such as the 442 for a few games then on a back of a few results, reverted back to the 433 again. It would be a bit pointless if were signing players for this new formation, start the season with it then revert back to the old formation again and were left with players such as Inacio whos aerial numbers arent the greatest.

I think its here to stay. 4 wins in a row now - its not perfect yet but with a full pre season it will be even better next season.
Easy to say he's not suited for a role when he's been playing in a broken midfield all season. Needs a season playing games with a functioning midfield before you can decide that.
Eliott has been a part of the broken midfield though. He just doesnt win duels much at all & played on the right where we have had most of our issues. Lots of running but not very effective.If anything we how poor we have been this season  this was his chance to show his potential as a Liverpool player.
He hasn't really taken that chance at all.
I can't see Eliott ever being a starter for us. Can be a squad player at best as his fitness record has been excellent this season, That is probably the main positive for him this season & his counter pressing but not much else.
Well yeah kind of address that at the end   :D I think we still have enough attacking quality between the forwards and Trent and what Robertson can still offer. Just can we find the balance, fitness and system for it to work to that high level. Third best goals for and Xg for given all our issues this year is still a good sign though

It is and like I say i certainly believe we can get back into the top four next season and pretty sure we will. But Im thinking about whether we can challenge for the league and right now unless we see a serious injection of top quality, i dont believe we will be anywhere close. Id like to have at least one challenge before Klopp goes.
Eliott has been a part of the broken midfield though. He just doesnt win duels much at all & played on the right where we have had most of our issues. Lots of running but not very effective.If anything we how poor we have been this season  this was his chance to show his potential as a Liverpool player.
He hasn't really taken that chance at all.
I can't see Eliott ever being a starter for us. Can be a squad player at best as his fitness record has been excellent this season, That is probably the main positive for him this season & his counter pressing but not much else.

If we have one player elite at winning duels and another player above average then that will give us the freedom to play a more creative player in there. He's also young and still trying to grow in to a man's body. He will win more duels as he gets older.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Mac Allister seems to be gathering some momentum. I get people are concerned about how he fits us style-wise but he can play all over midfield, gained some excellent experience during the World Cup and is a really good age. Can also parlez anglais.

Looks encouraging ...

https://twitter.com/RodrigoRomano76/status/1653431821957320705
Is this a good source?
If we have one player elite at winning duels and another player above average then that will give us the freedom to play a more creative player in there. He's also young and still trying to grow in to a man's body. He will win more duels as he gets older.
He needs gametime to develop and he will be pushed down the pecking order by new signings. He's young and developing but we also want to win trophies. I think a loan is the best solution.

If I may ask, what does he add to the midfield at this point in time?
Wonder if we could play 5 at the back with Trent as inverted wingback (fuck knows if they exist  :D). Then Ugarte and Mac Allister as the midfield 2. Supported by Trent and Gakpo in the false 9. Allows Robbo to push up too.

Feel like it would suit Gomez when he plays too in a back 3. Matip would need to be replaced.
We could move Trent to the midfield permanently and sign another starting rightback. I don't think Gomez is at the lvel required anymore based on his performances throughout the season. It's insane how many gaps we have in our squad.
Is this a good source?

He seems to have a good reputation when it comes to news about Uruguayan players ...
Matip and Thiagos contracts are expire in 2024
Fabinho and Hendersons contract expires in 2025
Correct on the first two.
Henderson is 2025 but which seems to an option based on his 2024 appearances  it seems.
2026 is Fabinho contract up, along with Robertson(Maybe renew as a vet type but not sure), Konate(expect to be renewed), Kelleher and Rhys Williams
Also up in 2025 is Mo(Legit question what is done here it either let go or another short term deal), Trent(Expect an extension this summer I would think), Virgil(Probably keeping with short term deal type), Tsimkas(Probably not getting renewed considering 2026 with Robertson also and he not going be first choice), Nat Phillips.
2027 has a lot of names there but as an FYI that when Gomez contract runs too which is interesting with how much he played this season.
We could move Trent to the midfield permanently and sign another starting rightback. I don't think Gomez is at the lvel required anymore based on his performances throughout the season. It's insane how many gaps we have in our squad.

As a right centreback in a 3 he might be okay again. Just an idea if we can only afford 2 midfielders.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

His defensive numbers dont look outstanding. Highly rated though
Have u seen Virgil defense number on FB ref?
Inacio passing numbers are insane and he wins 60% of Aerial Duels(which is very low for what Klopp looks for)
Yeah looks excellent on the ball the only thing is with a left footed CB they cant cover Konate & play on the right.

Konate will need rest if we keep with this formation & we cant really trust Matip & Gomez.

If we sell Matip we could probably do with 2 new CB's. A left footed LCB/LB & right footed CB.
Could just bring back Van den Berg and use him and Gomez to rotate at CB and RB.
Defense the LCB been the Sweeper role, and in the middle of 3 in build up so it going be a very passive in term of tackles but needs to win the Aerial Duels.
We can make do with our attack but in an ideal scenario, we'd get another wideplayer than can deputise for Mo amd Lucho. We don't have any other player that offers what they bring.

any chance that we might see kaide gordon or doak being a squad player next season?

we have lucho, salah, nunez, jota and cody fighting for 3 spots. and that is if we area still playing 4-3-3. maybe there is some hope that carvalho or even elliot being a false 9 or no 10 with the new formation next season.
Perhaps we don't buy Konate, but because players are a means to an end that doesn't matter very much. We're not trying to win transfer windows, we're trying to win. As for the idea that there was no one we could buy at CB in the summer of 2020... there are a lot of footballers in the world. The idea that there was 'no one we could buy' is nonsense. Of course there were players they could buy at CB. You can't possibly mean this. You must mean, 'there was no one we could buy who we thought good enough because those players weren't available or would have been too expensive'. And here I'm going to refer back to what we lost out on by not buying a 4th CB. A slightly worse 4th choice CB would have been let MASSIVELY better off in terms of available quality than we ended up with. A slightly more expensive 4th choice CB would may well have let us MASSIVELY better off in terms of finances than we ended up with because of PL position and CL run.

I think there was a time you could make the argument that we have to play with fine margins and that every transfer needs to be perfect given our financial constraints and so it's better to wait than pull the trigger on someone a bit too expensive or a bit too risky. But once you see the club make a very similar mistake again (this time with the midfield) and see the cost of that policy... well it's much harder to make that argument now. Once you've seen that the club have tried to be far too clever for its own good, and that actually their transfer policy isn't as brilliant as they consistently pronounced to the world, you realise that perhaps doing the simple and obvious thing, like buying players even if they're not ideal, when we REALLY NEED them, would have been a good call.

We are going to buy Ugarte. It just makes too much sense. The noise all points in that direction. We desperately need a 6.
Yea also think they learned from mistakes. But also probably at the beginning of the season it not unreasonable to expect Virgil to be healthy, Matip I know has issues but for Gomez his health was pretty good outside of the ankle fracture in a challenge. It wasnt relying on injury prone CBs, it was injury in a challenge and injury on international duty. Matip has issues before. It didnt work well. On the MF cant do the attack and MF in one summer with the contract situation, and covid made it harder the way i see it, it not working super well though. I dont think that summer there a CB that Liverpool felt was the Quality or the price they wanted.
There a lot of smoke around Ugarte but we will see Liverpool has no issue doing business with Mendes as an agency
