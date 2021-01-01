Then you dont get Konate at CB they didnt have anybody they could buy at CB. Yes having 3 cb was a risk and it didnt work out.

I really dont think they sell their current 6 and replace over the summer if they do anything it like how they replaced Moreno but also not 100% sure they going buy somebody to block Bajcetic if they feel Fabinho performances over the last month or so have been what they looking for. They did this with Trent also too. Im not sure there a #6 going to be brought



Perhaps we don't buy Konate, but because players are a means to an end that doesn't matter very much. We're not trying to win transfer windows, we're trying to win. As for the idea that there was no one we could buy at CB in the summer of 2020... there are a lot of footballers in the world. The idea that there was 'no one we could buy' is nonsense. Of course there were players they could buy at CB. You can't possibly mean this. You must mean, 'there was no one we could buy who we thought good enough because those players weren't available or would have been too expensive'. And here I'm going to refer back to what we lost out on by not buying a 4th CB. A slightly worse 4th choice CB would have been let MASSIVELY better off in terms of available quality than we ended up with. A slightly more expensive 4th choice CB would may well have let us MASSIVELY better off in terms of finances than we ended up with because of PL position and CL run.I think there was a time you could make the argument that we have to play with fine margins and that every transfer needs to be perfect given our financial constraints and so it's better to wait than pull the trigger on someone a bit too expensive or a bit too risky. But once you see the club make a very similar mistake again (this time with the midfield) and see the cost of that policy... well it's much harder to make that argument now. Once you've seen that the club have tried to be far too clever for its own good, and that actually their transfer policy isn't as brilliant as they consistently pronounced to the world, you realise that perhaps doing the simple and obvious thing, like buying players even if they're not ideal, when we REALLY NEED them, would have been a good call.We are going to buy Ugarte. It just makes too much sense. The noise all points in that direction. We desperately need a 6.