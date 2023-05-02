« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 758586 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm
I think most likely we'd be looking to field Jones - Ugarte - Mac Allister as a trio, assuming those two are genuine targets. Thiago then gets rotated with Jones where available, Fabinho deputises for Ugarte and Henderson for Mac Allister. Bajcetic adds extra depth to that LCM position as Jones/Thiago have both had their fitness issues, while also being an option at DM if Fabinho continues to struggle next season.
Bajcetic is likely a 6 going forward. Yea I dont think it two deeper guys I think one controller and 10 type need somebody to replace Henderson and rotate with Elliott more then move Jones to be penetrative type where he doing great as a controller who can also provide into the box.
I know Trent going be creative but need to add open play creative if your asking less of Robertson going forward with more from the MF. Elliott can do that but also need somebody else. Jones can be the controller type but also need somebody else.
There a lot of names/rumors out there rn. I would think one of Ugarte/Mac Allister/Gravenberch and one of Mount/Bellingham type. Wont shock me if Klopp see Ugrate as a 8 type over 6 too.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
Meh. Get Barella and get Trent alongside him in midfield. Then get a number 6.

Ugarte is a 6 and his numbers are very very good for it

Barella I don't think we stand a chance of getting, but if we can get him yeah we should, don't see him having any desire to come though (and that's not a thing against us I don't think he'd want to go many other places than Milan)

Would need a CB and a RB on top of that then
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22562 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Ugarte is a 6 and his numbers are very very good for it

Barella I don't think we stand a chance of getting, but if we can get him yeah we should, don't see him having any desire to come though (and that's not a thing against us I don't think he'd want to go many other places than Milan)

Would need a CB and a RB on top of that then

Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22563 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister

(Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Elliott)

That looks pretty solid to me ...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22564 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Mac Allister - Ugarte - Barella
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Bajcetic - Elliott

A man can dream.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22565 on: Today at 12:00:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.

I don't think that we can't get someone the caliber of Barella so nothing about being a "small club", just not Barella specifically - it feels a bit like the equivalent of someone trying to buy Trent or someone like Muller or Reus, I get the impression from what has been said about him that Barella doesn't want to leave Milan, and if he was forced to, it would be to a place like London or Barcelona.

Like Lukaku at Inter or Sanchez in Barca in the past, it seems like a player that doesn't particularly want to leave, but if he has to he would want to go somewhere more cosmopolitan or in the CL.

So if Barella is free I think we get beat by a team like an Arsenal or a PSG or a Barcelona or a United, just specifically for the type of person he seems to be (i.e - one that doesn't want to leave Inter, and is going because he has to, so would be more picky for big money and CL and the bigger city lifestyle)

Again that's just Barella specifically because it feels like he is being forced out for money for Inter, a bit against his wishes - if we had money I think we could get someone of the same level (like Bellingham)

Also I think you are being rather unfairly negative on Mac Allister personally, you say it as if we are signing a player like McGinn or so. I won't argue he is as good as Barella or Bellingham but I don't see him as a shite PL Midfielder either
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:42 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22566 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
Mac Allister - Ugarte - Barella
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Bajcetic - Elliott

A man can dream.

You forgot Bellingham as the 10th midfield option ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:00:19 am
I don't think that we can't get someone the caliber of Barella so nothing about being a "small club", just not Barella specifically - it feels a bit like the equivalent of someone trying to buy Trent or someone like Muller or Reus, I get the impression from what has been said about him that Barella doesn't want to leave Milan, and if he was forced to, it would be to a place like London or Barcelona.

Like Lukaku at Inter or Sanchez in Barca in the past, it seems like a player that doesn't particularly want to leave, but if he has to he would want to go somewhere more cosmopolitan or in the CL.

So if Barella is free I think we get beat by a team like an Arsenal or a PSG or a Barcelona or a United, just specifically for the type of person he seems to be (i.e - one that doesn't want to leave Inter, and is going because he has to, so would be more picky)

Also I think you are being rather unfairly negative on Mac Allister personally, you say it as if we are signing a player like McGinn or so. I won't argue he is as good as Barella or Bellingham but I don't see him as a shite PL Midfielder either

Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 12:03:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:42 am
Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.

We'd still need another midfielder though, so I don't know why we can't get a 6 and another Midfielder

I mean you said Barella and a 6 with Trent in the middle, so if not Barella why not a 6 and another midfielder with Trent in the middle
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 12:05:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:42 am
Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.
Hopefully Conor Bradley can use his loan at Bolton as a springboard to claim a place in the team at RB, and Trent can stay in midfield, would save a lot of money.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:50 am
We'd still need another midfielder though, so I don't know why we can't get a 6 and another Midfielder

I mean you said Barella and a 6 with Trent in the middle, so if not Barella why not a 6 and another midfielder with Trent in the middle

Fine, but I dont want us to spend £60m on Mac Allister. He is a perfectly fine midfielder but have watched a few league games in the past two weeks and its clear if we want to challenge, we need better.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 12:06:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.
Where would Barella play and who'd he replace? I've not really watched him.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 12:08:31 am »
Are the Ugarte links legit then? have they been backed up by usual local reliable types?

With Sporting's season more or less over now Juventus knocked them out of the europa and their league position likely not changing in their last four games, would be really nice to get a deal together and announced this ASAP month
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,218
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
What do you mane by reliable?  ???
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22574 on: Today at 12:13:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:12:21 am
What do you mane by reliable?  ???
As in, do they have more than six followers on twitter and has Samie ever quoted them before

I dunno the names, except Pearce. Is one of them Jones? Those guys who get briefed when the club want to spill
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,427
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22575 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:08:31 am
Are the Ugarte links legit then? have they been backed up by usual local reliable types?


Yes. Oh wait you mean local in Liverpool.. then no.. which is probably a good sign
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22576 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday May 02 2023, 10.30pm BST, The Times

"Liverpool are preparing to bolster their midfield in the summer with key signings, and Brighton & Hove Albions Alexis Mac Allister is high on the list of targets."

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/thiago-alcantara-to-miss-rest-liverpool-season-vk5m83l09
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22577 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
I mean when you list a Ugarte, Mac Allister and Jones midfield it doesnt seem that great.

The more I see Trent operating in midfield the more I think we need him there permanently, and we go get ourselves a good right back. There is not a single midfielder we have been linked with post the Bellingham fuck up that is close to Trents level (bar maybe Barella).

I think it's a really good trio but obviously not enough quality depth, which is why I think a third signing is necessary. I'm not sure we'll sign three quality midfielders unfortunately, more likely two with the third coming when Thiago moves on, which runs the risk of being a season too late again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,218
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
You little bitch!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:42 am
Yes. Oh wait you mean local in Liverpool.. then no.. which is probably a good sign
Haha defo not the ones churning out clickbait shite for the echo! But the athletic/goal ones the club uses. They usually serve as a decent backup - with those 'it's true LFC admire blah blah since they saw him do the longjump at his school's sportsday 6 years ago blah' - once an informed local (in this case Portuguese) reporter has initiated the story

EDIT: ah Joyce is another of the names - cheers Peter
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22580 on: Today at 12:27:32 am »
After this seasons performances I'd be really worried about our prospects if we only added Ugarte as the sole atheltic, physical midfielder and then got a couple of lightweight attacking 8s. We regularly get bullied and are wide open as teams waltz through the middle with our players unable to get back and win the ball

I think Ugarte is exactly what we need, but on top of that we need another physical 6/8 hybrid who can win duels before you get onto the third addition of someone like Mac Allister (I'd prefer Mount over him btw)
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22581 on: Today at 12:31:21 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:27:32 am
After this seasons performances I'd be really worried about our prospects if we only added Ugarte as the sole atheltic, physical midfielder and then got a couple of lightweight attacking 8s. We regularly get bullied and are wide open as teams waltz through the middle with our players unable to get back and win the ball

I think Ugarte is exactly what we need, but on top of that we need another physical 6/8 hybrid who can win duels before you get onto the third addition of someone like Mac Allister (I'd prefer Mount over him btw)

Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,392
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22582 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:27:32 am
After this seasons performances I'd be really worried about our prospects if we only added Ugarte as the sole atheltic, physical midfielder and then got a couple of lightweight attacking 8s. We regularly get bullied and are wide open as teams waltz through the middle with our players unable to get back and win the ball

I think Ugarte is exactly what we need, but on top of that we need another physical 6/8 hybrid who can win duels before you get onto the third addition of someone like Mac Allister (I'd prefer Mount over him btw)

We seem to be looking for more progressive players but with a good engine who press effectively, Mount and Mac Allister both fit that profile. We don't necessarily need players who are known for tackling because we're expecting them to press collectively and win the ball that way.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22583 on: Today at 01:34:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm
Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister

(Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Elliott)

That looks pretty solid to me ...

What do you think of Szoboszlai. Remember someone talking about how he can be a great option to play Hendo position.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22584 on: Today at 03:28:11 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
He shouldn't even be with the team - because the exact same thing will happen next year.

remember when we signed him and some posters were trying to convince that he wasn't injury prone?

i would actually like a refund ;D

similar with keita to be honest. just magnifies the issue that both our supposedly key signings are permanent crocks.

lets hope our next few midfield signings could at least be as reliable as gini. i still miss the good ol days having a midfield of gini, hendo and milner that we all were whining about.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22585 on: Today at 04:22:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
For some reason, I think that Jurgen knows exactly what type of midfielders our team needs. Therefore, if we do sign Ugarte and Mac Allister, I am willing to give Jurgen the benefit of the doubt ...
"I will agree with the manager if he does what I think is best" - PeterTheRed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Up
« previous next »
 