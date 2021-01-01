« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 757795 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22560 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm
I think most likely we'd be looking to field Jones - Ugarte - Mac Allister as a trio, assuming those two are genuine targets. Thiago then gets rotated with Jones where available, Fabinho deputises for Ugarte and Henderson for Mac Allister. Bajcetic adds extra depth to that LCM position as Jones/Thiago have both had their fitness issues, while also being an option at DM if Fabinho continues to struggle next season.
Bajcetic is likely a 6 going forward. Yea I dont think it two deeper guys I think one controller and 10 type need somebody to replace Henderson and rotate with Elliott more then move Jones to be penetrative type where he doing great as a controller who can also provide into the box.
I know Trent going be creative but need to add open play creative if your asking less of Robertson going forward with more from the MF. Elliott can do that but also need somebody else. Jones can be the controller type but also need somebody else.
There a lot of names/rumors out there rn. I would think one of Ugarte/Mac Allister/Gravenberch and one of Mount/Bellingham type. Wont shock me if Klopp see Ugrate as a 8 type over 6 too.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22561 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
Meh. Get Barella and get Trent alongside him in midfield. Then get a number 6.

Ugarte is a 6 and his numbers are very very good for it

Barella I don't think we stand a chance of getting, but if we can get him yeah we should, don't see him having any desire to come though (and that's not a thing against us I don't think he'd want to go many other places than Milan)

Would need a CB and a RB on top of that then
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22562 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm
Ugarte is a 6 and his numbers are very very good for it

Barella I don't think we stand a chance of getting, but if we can get him yeah we should, don't see him having any desire to come though (and that's not a thing against us I don't think he'd want to go many other places than Milan)

Would need a CB and a RB on top of that then

Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22563 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Thiago - Ugarte - Mac Allister

(Jones - Bajcetic - Fabinho - Henderson - Elliott)

That looks pretty solid to me ...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22564 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Mac Allister - Ugarte - Barella
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Bajcetic - Elliott

A man can dream.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22565 on: Today at 12:00:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.

I don't think that we can't get someone the caliber of Barella so nothing about being a "small club", just not Barella specifically - it feels a bit like the equivalent of someone trying to buy Trent or someone like Muller or Reus, I get the impression from what has been said about him that Barella doesn't want to leave Milan, and if he was forced to, it would be to a place like London or Barcelona.

Like Lukaku at Inter or Sanchez in Barca in the past, it seems like a player that doesn't particularly want to leave, but if he has to he would want to go somewhere more cosmopolitan or in the CL.

So if Barella is free I think we get beat by a team like an Arsenal or a PSG or a Barcelona or a United, just specifically for the type of person he seems to be (i.e - one that doesn't want to leave Inter, and is going because he has to, so would be more picky for big money and CL and the bigger city lifestyle)

Again that's just Barella specifically because it feels like he is being forced out for money for Inter, a bit against his wishes - if we had money I think we could get someone of the same level (like Bellingham)

Also I think you are being rather unfairly negative on Mac Allister personally, you say it as if we are signing a player like McGinn or so. I won't argue he is as good as Barella or Bellingham but I don't see him as a shite PL Midfielder either
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:42 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22566 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
Mac Allister - Ugarte - Barella
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Bajcetic - Elliott

A man can dream.

You forgot Bellingham as the 10th midfield option ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:00:19 am
I don't think that we can't get someone the caliber of Barella so nothing about being a "small club", just not Barella specifically - it feels a bit like the equivalent of someone trying to buy Trent or someone like Muller or Reus, I get the impression from what has been said about him that Barella doesn't want to leave Milan, and if he was forced to, it would be to a place like London or Barcelona.

Like Lukaku at Inter or Sanchez in Barca in the past, it seems like a player that doesn't particularly want to leave, but if he has to he would want to go somewhere more cosmopolitan or in the CL.

So if Barella is free I think we get beat by a team like an Arsenal or a PSG or a Barcelona or a United, just specifically for the type of person he seems to be (i.e - one that doesn't want to leave Inter, and is going because he has to, so would be more picky)

Also I think you are being rather unfairly negative on Mac Allister personally, you say it as if we are signing a player like McGinn or so. I won't argue he is as good as Barella or Bellingham but I don't see him as a shite PL Midfielder either

Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 12:03:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:42 am
Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.

We'd still need another midfielder though, so I don't know why we can't get a 6 and another Midfielder

I mean you said Barella and a 6 with Trent in the middle, so if not Barella why not a 6 and another midfielder with Trent in the middle
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 12:05:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:42 am
Id rather just get Trent in midfield and buy the best number 6 we can get than spend £60m on Mac Allister.
Hopefully Conor Bradley can use his loan at Bolton as a springboard to claim a place in the team at RB, and Trent can stay in midfield, would save a lot of money.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,221
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:50 am
We'd still need another midfielder though, so I don't know why we can't get a 6 and another Midfielder

I mean you said Barella and a 6 with Trent in the middle, so if not Barella why not a 6 and another midfielder with Trent in the middle

Fine, but I dont want us to spend £60m on Mac Allister. He is a perfectly fine midfielder but have watched a few league games in the past two weeks and its clear if we want to challenge, we need better.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 12:06:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.

Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.

We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.
Where would Barella play and who'd he replace? I've not really watched him.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 12:08:31 am »
Are the Ugarte links legit then? have they been backed up by usual local reliable types?

With Sporting's season more or less over now Juventus knocked them out of the europa and their league position likely not changing in their last four games, would be really nice to get a deal together and announced this ASAP month
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,216
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
What do you mane by reliable?  ???
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 560 561 562 563 564 [565]   Go Up
« previous next »
 