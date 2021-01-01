Dont see why we shouldnt be bidding for Barella. I know the owners have done a great job of making us like a small club but if we are serious about challenging then thats the sort of player we should spend on, not £60m on Mac Allister.



Between him and Trent, thats loads of quality.



We should be able to then get a good right back and centreback as Trent has basically saved us signing one midfielder.



I don't think that we can't get someone the caliber of Barella so nothing about being a "small club", just not Barella specifically - it feels a bit like the equivalent of someone trying to buy Trent or someone like Muller or Reus, I get the impression from what has been said about him that Barella doesn't want to leave Milan, and if he was forced to, it would be to a place like London or Barcelona.Like Lukaku at Inter or Sanchez in Barca in the past, it seems like a player that doesn't particularly want to leave, but if he has to he would want to go somewhere more cosmopolitan or in the CL.So if Barella is free I think we get beat by a team like an Arsenal or a PSG or a Barcelona or a United, just specifically for the type of person he seems to be (i.e - one that doesn't want to leave Inter, and is going because he has to, so would be more picky for big money and CL and the bigger city lifestyle)Again that's just Barella specifically because it feels like he is being forced out for money for Inter, a bit against his wishes - if we had money I think we could get someone of the same level (like Bellingham)Also I think you are being rather unfairly negative on Mac Allister personally, you say it as if we are signing a player like McGinn or so. I won't argue he is as good as Barella or Bellingham but I don't see him as a shite PL Midfielder either