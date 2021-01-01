Why sell Thiago? The idea should be to bring in three midfielders so we no longer need to rely on Thiago - getting the benefit of him when he's fit but not worrying too much when he gets the inevitable injuries. If we sell him, it's just another body we have to bring in.



For me it comes down to the limits imposed on our spending (transfers and also wages). In an ideal world absolutely we'd keep Thiago as a luxury and use him sparingly. But we don't live in an ideal world, and he is a highly paid player who sadly I don't think we can rely on when needed. So the theoretical question becomes if you could free up £20m (fee and wages) or so by selling him, to buy someone or get a better player than we would otherwise be able to afford this summer, should we?Its a fine balancing act but I don't think we have been ruthless enough over the last few years in terms of deciding if we are getting value for money. If the biggest constraint on churning the squad and getting younger is the sizeable wage bill, then alongside needing outside investment we also need to use our resources more efficiently