cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22360 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:22:41 pm
Why sell Thiago? The idea should be to bring in three midfielders so we no longer need to rely on Thiago - getting the benefit of him when he's fit but not worrying too much when he gets the inevitable injuries. If we sell him, it's just another body we have to bring in.

For me it comes down to the limits imposed on our spending (transfers and also wages). In an ideal world absolutely we'd keep Thiago as a luxury and use him sparingly. But we don't live in an ideal world, and he is a highly paid player who sadly I don't think we can rely on when needed. So the theoretical question becomes if you could free up £20m (fee and wages) or so by selling him, to buy someone or get a better player than we would otherwise be able to afford this summer, should we?

Its a fine balancing act but I don't think we have been ruthless enough over the last few years in terms of deciding if we are getting value for money. If the biggest constraint on churning the squad and getting younger is the sizeable wage bill, then alongside needing outside investment we also need to use our resources more efficiently
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22361 on: Today at 03:58:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:41:49 am
Sorry what?

You think only Gravenberch who barely plays at Bayern and a lad from Bristol make sense?

Makes sense meaning deals we are likely to make more than the other names mentioned. Gravenberch is press resistant just like Thiago and Gini before and scott is talented young homegrown player who who can cover multiple positions and gettable for cheap now before his price jump
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22362 on: Today at 03:59:51 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:41:20 pm
He's a willing runner and a willing defender - you can see it in the number of times he bolts all the way back to help break up plays. It's not all the time, or anything, but it's enough to give you a look at his defensive motor. He doesn't really know what he's doing as a presser yet, but he's definitely fixable in that regard. It would be incredibly stupid to let go of Captain Chaos, and I doubt we would be that stupid. He'll get the goal spigot running at some point, and we'll figure out his positioning.

Personally feels great to have some quality attacking cover for once,be it whichever 2 of Gakpo,Jota,Diaz or Nunez (have very high hopes for Ben Doak as Mo's understudy as well).Bobby is leaving in the summer.

I'm sure when Jota,Diaz or Gakpo inevitably go off form and stop contributing for a few games there'll be shouts to sell as well.


cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22363 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:54:20 pm
That won't work even on Football Manager, let alone in real life, but please go on ...

Was waiting for the dotty dots to appear...  :lmao

In terms of you saying previously we won't "sell/release 5 senior midfielders" I think we will in Ox, Naby, Arthur, Milner and one other (Thiago or Fabinho seem the most obvious candidates). Doesn't seem so outrageous and certainly not a huge number of minutes to replace

In terms of incomings it depends on the profile and age make up of the incomings but it could easily be 3 senior players with something like Ugarte, Mount and Gravenberch plus a younger homegrown option like Scott? Would take a decent spend but funded in part by a huge amount off the wage bill
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22364 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:05:28 pm
Was waiting for the dotty dots to appear...  :lmao

In terms of you saying previously we won't "sell/release 5 senior midfielders" I think we will in Ox, Naby, Arthur, Milner and one other (Thiago or Fabinho seem the most obvious candidates). Doesn't seem so outrageous and certainly not a huge number of minutes to replace

In terms of incomings it depends on the profile and age make up of the incomings but it could easily be 3 senior players with something like Ugarte, Mount and Gravenberch plus a younger homegrown option like Scott? Would take a decent spend but funded in part by a huge amount off the wage bill

It won't happen. You are wasting both your and our time ...
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22365 on: Today at 04:12:44 pm
If we do sign Ugarte, for example, then it will be interesting to see what happens with Fabinho.  They both play the same position and the older player will likely be on a higher wage and no longer first choice.  Think it's likely that he moves on at the end of next season but sticks around for this coming one.
cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22366 on: Today at 04:15:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:11:24 pm
It won't happen. You are wasting both your and our time ...

Its my time to waste if I want, after all we are all just chatting shit in the transfer thread!

But in this, who is "our"- do you speak for everyone else? Seems a little bit arrogant if so....
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22367 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:15:17 pm
Its my time to waste if I want, after all we are all just chatting shit in the transfer thread!

But in this, who is "our"- do you speak for everyone else? Seems a little bit arrogant if so....

In that case, we should also discuss selling Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic. Imagine the funds we could raise by selling them, and how many new midfielders we could buy with that money ...
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22368 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm
Please do not question the Ayatollah of Transfers.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22369 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:05:03 pm
yup this

thiago seems to be above criticism when keita gets blasted right, left and centre.
I think it's because Thiago was injury prone before we bought him so we knew he would miss games whereas Naby only became injury prone after signing for us. It's not fair but I think that's why he gets pelters. It's not like he or any other player wants to be injured.
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22370 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm
Have a gut feeling that Fabinho has done a Mane and told Klopp he wants a new challenge and he'll move on.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22371 on: Today at 04:27:29 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:25:28 pm
Have a gut feeling that Fabinho has done a Mane and told Klopp he wants a new challenge and he'll move on.

That would be jumping before he's pushed.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22372 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm
Fab has no hair thought, can't be doing a Mane.
cdav

  Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22373 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:20:40 pm
In that case, we should also discuss selling Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic. Imagine the funds we could raise by selling them, and how many new midfielders we could buy with that money ...

Well, if you want to make that argument feel free to. Seems plenty of others were happy discussing the hypothetical point I raised before you popped up? Ignore it if you don't feel like deeming it worthy of your time...

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:04 pm
Please do not question the Ayatollah of Transfers.

All we want is our basic human rights to discuss any shite we want in here without the Ayatollah trying to silence us :lmao
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22374 on: Today at 04:34:54 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:25:28 pm
Have a gut feeling that Fabinho has done a Mane and told Klopp he wants a new challenge and he'll move on.

Let's hope it's not more of a challenge than the ones he's got eh
