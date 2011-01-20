I would argue that our defensive conundrum that we face every other season, is due to our loss of performance levels in our pressing- not as a result of defenisve personnel. In fact, that's been my take on it for most of Jurgen's reign. Our midfield is the area where we need to focus on- not the defense.

The midfield is like a sieve and our defense has to deal with a lot more than it can handle and so of course, it will fold.

Our defense is fine. We need to adjust our play a bit- which we have done and get a good rest and pre-season, re-inforce our midfield, and then we're going to be back to firing on all cylinders again.



Yeah i agree with that. I think you may have misunderstood me. I'm not saying we need to sign CBs (although I'd argue we do but that's a different point), I'm saying that our delay in signing CMs over the past few years, a delay that has made our CM unfit for purpose as you rightly point out, is a similar mistake to the mistake in not signing a CB back in 20/21. In both cases we left ourselves short and then one area of the pitch fell apart and so did the team. That was the defence in 20/21 and it's the midfield in 22/23. Now it's not identical, we've had actual CMs fit all season unlike the CBs in 20/21 but in both cases the respective departments were too weakened in terms of personnel (due to either injury, age, or ability) to do their job properly and then the rest of the team fell apart too because we play a finely balanced, knife edge system that requires each part to do it's job effectively.I do think we need another CB because whilst it hasn't been the catalyst for our issues this season (that's the midfield), Matip and Van Dijk have begun to show signs of decline, Konate is injured a little often for my liking and Gomez probbaly isn't good enough to be a starting CB for us.