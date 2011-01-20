« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 751821 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
Surely if others match citys buyback clause it will be up to him to decide where he goes right? Not that your suggestion is unlikely at all.

If its an actual buy back clause then no. When these clauses are inserted, the player will sign an agreement that means he has to move if it is exercised, and on what salary and contract length etc will all be agreed upon before the initial sale.

But as said above, reports suggest this isn't an issue until 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »

Adding a few more to the list of rumoured targets

Attacking Mid
Bellingham
Kudus
Le Fee
Maddison

----------------------------------------

Box to box
McAllister
Caicedo
Gravenberch
Mount
Kone
Scott
Sergej Milinković-Savić


Defensive Midfield
Ugarte
Fofana
Luis
Thuram


---------------------------------

Centreback
Levi Colwill
Armel Bella-Kotchap
Gonçalo Inácio
Gvardiol
Antonio Silva
Perr Schuurs
Jarrad Branthwaite

-----------------------------------------------

Wide right forward
Samuel Chukweuze
Nico Williams
Moussa Diaby

--------------------------------------------------

Who do you predict we will end up signing?



 



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Do you have a separate post listing all the wide left forwards we are signing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm »
Some rumours today about Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
21 years old who can play cb and rb.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Some rumours today about Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
21 years old who can play cb and rb.

Good player, but not a good fit for our setup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm

 

Who the fuck is linking us to Jarrad Branthwaite?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22286 on: Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Some rumours today about Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
21 years old who can play cb and rb.

Not good enough. I hope our transfer guys aren't going to be lumbering us with Timber.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:05:18 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Some rumours today about Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
21 years old who can play cb and rb.
I wooden put much stock in those rumours mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22288 on: Today at 12:35:04 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:05:18 am
I wooden put much stock in those rumours mate.

loggin all these terrible puns. each of yews gets a ban.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22289 on: Today at 01:41:00 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:35:04 am
loggin all these terrible puns. each of yews gets a ban.

Leaf him alone and dont bark up the wrong tree; thats too much stick for one post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22290 on: Today at 01:43:53 am »
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm
Some rumours today about Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
21 years old who can play cb and rb.

A little on the nose that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22291 on: Today at 08:02:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm
Look at all the players we are linked to. If thats not confirmation that us not going for Bellingham is true then god knows what it will take to convince some of you!

Course we're signing Bellingham , the only thing in question is it this or next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22292 on: Today at 08:12:07 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:02:22 am
Course we're signing Bellingham , the only thing in question is it this or next summer

If we don't sign him this year, we won't be signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22293 on: Today at 08:19:27 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:12:07 am
If we don't sign him this year, we won't be signing him.

Why's that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22294 on: Today at 08:21:37 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Who the fuck is linking us to Jarrad Branthwaite?  ;D

Samie probably.
« Reply #22295 on: Today at 08:41:16 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:19:27 am
Why's that

He will be moving on this summer I'd imagine. He will be a starter wherever he goes. Besides, if we can't afford him this year, why would we be able to afford him a year later?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22296 on: Today at 08:45:12 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:41:16 am
He will be moving on this summer I'd imagine. He will be a starter wherever he goes. Besides, if we can't afford him this year, why would we be able to afford him a year later?

Deflation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22297 on: Today at 08:51:25 am »
I hope to God there are no decent links to Maddison or Tielemans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22298 on: Today at 09:04:00 am »
If we play the way we played against Spurs with Diaz tucking in, then quite simply Mount is the first choice midfielder of all the ones we are linked with and for me someone like Mac Allister makes no sense whatsoever.

It would be Mount and then Jones as cover.

Also when it comes to challenging for the title, I just think we are going to be a level or two below City when it comes to outright quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22299 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:41:16 am
He will be moving on this summer I'd imagine. He will be a starter wherever he goes. Besides, if we can't afford him this year, why would we be able to afford him a year later?

Because hell have a year left on his contract. His value will be lower next summer than this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22300 on: Today at 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:00 am
If we play the way we played against Spurs with Diaz tucking in, then quite simply Mount is the first choice midfielder of all the ones we are linked with and for me someone like Mac Allister makes no sense whatsoever.

It would be Mount and then Jones as cover.

Also when it comes to challenging for the title, I just think we are going to be a level or two below City when it comes to outright quality.

Got a feeling Mac Allister ends up at City anyway if Gundogan leaves. But yeah, not fussed about Mount at all and think he's good but not brilliant however, he fits the formation better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22301 on: Today at 09:29:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 30, 2023, 11:09:07 am
:) People banging on about 5 midfielders leaving  it would only be 1 of relevance  the others barely play a minute
Putting Arthur in these lists is particularly funny . How will we replace his 13 minutes ?!  Way too destabilizing
Don't think we should be so hasty getting rid of players though. We'll just repeat the same mistakes. Keeping players is as much a part of squad rebuilding as acquiring new ones.
We need a massive squad with both experienced and new players. Jurgen's philosophy takes a lot out of us, and I'd rather see a mix of senior players and young ones in the domestic cups while the preferred squad battles it out in the league and the CL, with 2nd legs and games where we need rest, also serving as outings for the experienced players and the young ones.

We need to stop making the same mistake- running our players into the ground without respite, and racking up 5 - 0, 7 - 0, and 4 - 1 losses, among the new negative records, every other season.
« Reply #22302 on: Today at 09:34:10 am »
Nah, the consistent mistake we've made (which at least in part led to 20/21 and 22/23) was strengthening too late. We left ourselves far too weakened at CB in 20/21 and we left ourselves far too weakened in CM in 22/23. At CB the issue was one summer, 2020, when we let Lovren go and didn't replace him. At CM the issue has been elongated over multiple seasons. We should have been bringing in one CM in 2021 and one in 2022. That leaves us not just needing one CM (like we needed one CB in the summer of 2021) but 3 given we'd probbaly have needed to bring in another CM this summer even if we'd bought one in the summer of '21 and the summer of '22. The other mistake has been letting the team get too old - we can partially rectify that by moving Fabinho on this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22303 on: Today at 09:37:19 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:04:11 am
Because hell have a year left on his contract. His value will be lower next summer than this.

If he wants to stay another year at Dortmund Id guess its almost certain hell sign a new release clause that means Dortmund get something close to fair value (but less than this summer) and he knows he wont be blocked from moving by a prohibitive fee
« Reply #22304 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:10 am
Nah, the consistent mistake we've made (which at least in part led to 20/21 and 22/23) was strengthening too late. We left ourselves far too weakened at CB in 20/21 and we left ourselves far too weakened in CM in 22/23. At CB the issue was one summer, 2020, when we let Lovren go and didn't replace him. At CM the issue has been elongated over multiple seasons. We should have been bringing in one CM in 2021 and one in 2022. That leaves us not just needing one CM (like we needed one CB in the summer of 2021) but 3 given we'd probbaly have needed to bring in another CM this summer even if we'd bought one in the summer of '21 and the summer of '22. The other mistake has been letting the team get too old - we can partially rectify that by moving Fabinho on this summer.
I would argue that our defensive conundrum that we face every other season, is due to our loss of performance levels in our pressing- not as a result of defenisve personnel. In fact, that's been my take on it for most of Jurgen's reign. Our midfield is the area where we need to focus on- not the defense.
The midfield is like a sieve and our defense has to deal with a lot more than it can handle and so of course, it will fold- couple that with a general cumulative drop in pressing levels and voila- 7 - 2 to Villa!
Our defense is fine. We need to adjust our play a bit- which we have done and get a good rest and pre-season, re-inforce our midfield, and then we're going to be back to firing on all cylinders again, BUT we need to have a bigger squad.
« Reply #22305 on: Today at 09:46:52 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:39:06 am
I would argue that our defensive conundrum that we face every other season, is due to our loss of performance levels in our pressing- not as a result of defenisve personnel. In fact, that's been my take on it for most of Jurgen's reign. Our midfield is the area where we need to focus on- not the defense.
The midfield is like a sieve and our defense has to deal with a lot more than it can handle and so of course, it will fold.
Our defense is fine. We need to adjust our play a bit- which we have done and get a good rest and pre-season, re-inforce our midfield, and then we're going to be back to firing on all cylinders again.

Yeah i agree with that. I think you may have misunderstood me. I'm not saying we need to sign CBs (although I'd argue we do but that's a different point), I'm saying that our delay in signing CMs over the past few years, a delay that has made our CM unfit for purpose as you rightly point out, is a similar mistake to the mistake in not signing a CB back in 20/21. In both cases we left ourselves short and then one area of the pitch fell apart and so did the team. That was the defence in 20/21 and it's the midfield in 22/23. Now it's not identical, we've had actual CMs fit all season unlike the CBs in 20/21 but in both cases the respective departments were too weakened in terms of personnel (due to either injury, age, or ability) to do their job properly and then the rest of the team fell apart too because we play a finely balanced, knife edge system that requires each part to do it's job effectively.

I do think we need another CB because whilst it hasn't been the catalyst for our issues this season (that's the midfield), Matip and Van Dijk have begun to show signs of decline, Konate is injured a little often for my liking and Gomez probbaly isn't good enough to be a starting CB for us.
« Reply #22306 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:37:19 am
If he wants to stay another year at Dortmund Id guess its almost certain hell sign a new release clause that means Dortmund get something close to fair value (but less than this summer) and he knows he wont be blocked from moving by a prohibitive fee

Yeah you'd of thought that if the release clause were £80 million we'd be very willing to take him as long as we managed to get top 4 next season.
« Reply #22307 on: Today at 09:54:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:46:52 am
Yeah i agree with that. I think you may have misunderstood me. I'm not saying we need to sign CBs (although I'd argue we do but that's a different point), I'm saying that our delay in signing CMs over the past few years, a delay that has made our CM unfit for purpose as you rightly point out, is a similar mistake to the mistake in not signing a CB back in 20/21. In both cases we left ourselves short and then one area of the pitch fell apart and so did the team. That was the defence in 20/21 and it's the midfield in 22/23. Now it's not identical, we've had actual CMs fit all season unlike the CBs in 20/21 but in both cases the respective departments were too weakened in terms of personnel (due to either injury, age, or ability) to do their job properly and then the rest of the team fell apart too because we play a finely balanced, knife edge system that requires each part to do it's job effectively.

I do think we need another CB because whilst it hasn't been the catalyst for our issues this season (that's the midfield), Matip and Van Dijk have begun to show signs of decline, Konate is injured a little often for my liking and Gomez probbaly isn't good enough to be a starting CB for us.
Yeah, I see what you mean now. I've updated my reply. Yep exactly- we delayed our recruitment in midfield and that has led to our current state.
I do think we may need another defender, but for me, the priority lies in midfield- something I think everyone would agree on.

We also forget that in Bobby and Mane, we've lost that relentless pressing and harrying from the front, which itself causes a lot more pressure on midfield. Our frontline is again, slowly getting organized, but those two together on a pitch.. are like barbwire. Their defensive work-rate and their menacing presence both acted as a deterrent and a defensive shield.
« Reply #22308 on: Today at 09:54:56 am »
Yeah not getting a centre back is just repeating the mistakes that got us in this mess.
Sadly i think Klopp will very easily not get a CB.

Robertson too showing signs of decline also ran into the ground but I think he should be ok for another year or two.

This is the issue with not rotating our players have so much mins in their leagues & we rely on physical qualities probably more so than any other top side in Europe our peak is probably earlier too.
Our coaching staff I would say thought we would decline a bit this year we just didn't get in enough players in their peak last few years.
We have rebuilt the attack brlllantly though
« Reply #22309 on: Today at 09:56:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:34:10 am
Nah, the consistent mistake we've made (which at least in part led to 20/21 and 22/23) was strengthening too late. We left ourselves far too weakened at CB in 20/21 and we left ourselves far too weakened in CM in 22/23. At CB the issue was one summer, 2020, when we let Lovren go and didn't replace him. At CM the issue has been elongated over multiple seasons. We should have been bringing in one CM in 2021 and one in 2022. That leaves us not just needing one CM (like we needed one CB in the summer of 2021) but 3 given we'd probbaly have needed to bring in another CM this summer even if we'd bought one in the summer of '21 and the summer of '22. The other mistake has been letting the team get too old - we can partially rectify that by moving Fabinho on this summer.
The staff has shown they will wait for the right player then just getting a player.
I think the plan on refreshing the squad changed with Covid. If no Covid Mane and Firmino get replaced early and would have replaced Henderson earlier too then likely, possibly Keita also. So it ended up being last summer was refresh front line and this upcoming summer the MF/Matip(which may be Virgil understudy and Van den berg coming back)
It doesn't make sense to move Fabinho and just not really have a 6 for like 3 months or a 6 who really not up to speed or the 18 year old coming back from an stress injury who still needs time to fully be ready for PL football or Henderson be in that role unless it going to be thiago. Sounds more like Keita replacement and Henderson replacement in the summer. Granted Jones and Elliott are part of that but need more then 2 MFers.
« Reply #22310 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:29:00 am
Don't think we should be so hasty getting rid of players though. We'll just repeat the same mistakes. Keeping players is as much a part of squad rebuilding as acquiring new ones.
We need a massive squad with both experienced and new players. Jurgen's philosophy takes a lot out of us, and I'd rather see a mix of senior players and young ones in the domestic cups while the preferred squad battles it out in the league and the CL, with 2nd legs and games where we need rest, also serving as outings for the experienced players and the young ones.

We need to stop making the same mistake- running our players into the ground without respite, and racking up 5 - 0, 7 - 0, and 4 - 1 losses, among the new negative records, every other season.

Some of the players are on a decline which isn't entirely attributable to form. Henderson and Fabinho are physically done. While Henderson still has some utility off the pitch, Fabinho doesn't have this going for him. We need to lose both within 2 years, so the logical course is to lose one this summer, the other the next. At our Klopp peak, our experience was provided by players in their mid-20s who were in their physical prime but with enough football under their belts to know what they were about. We don't need 30+ year olds unless they can put up a bloody good argument.
« Reply #22311 on: Today at 10:01:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:56:06 am
The staff has shown they will wait for the right player then just getting a player.
I think the plan on refreshing the squad changed with Covid. If no Covid Mane and Firmino get replaced early and would have replaced Henderson earlier too then likely, possibly Keita also. So it ended up being last summer was refresh front line and this upcoming summer the MF/Matip(which may be Virgil understudy and Van den berg coming back)
It doesn't make sense to move Fabinho and just not really have a 6 for like 3 months or a 6 who really not up to speed or the 18 year old coming back from an stress injury who still needs time to fully be ready for PL football or Henderson be in that role unless it going to be thiago. Sounds more like Keita replacement and Henderson replacement in the summer. Granted Jones and Elliott are part of that but need more then 2 MFers.

Waiting for the right player is all well and good but the right player is the player that wins you trophies and we could easily have won the league in 20/21 if we'd had a 4th senior CB from the beginning of the season. We could easily be in 3rd or 4th (or if we'd brought in 2 CMs by now challenging for the title) if we'd bought some CMs. The right player thing is totally fine up until the point where it starts costing you as badly as it's clearly cost us over the past few years. Sure there's an opportunity cost and associated risk with buying footballers but there's also, as we've seen, huge risk associated with NOT buying footballers. If the briefings are correct we're about to learn that the hard way with no CL football causing us to miss out on the best English CM we've seen since Gerrard. I'm sure COVID was a real problem but it's not one we dealt with well, at all. As for Fabinho, we REALLY need a new 6 and if we got, say, Ugarte, in then having Fabinho around would be costing us a lot of money for not much upside.
« Reply #22312 on: Today at 10:12:07 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:01:55 am
Waiting for the right player is all well and good but the right player is the player that wins you trophies and we could easily have won the league in 20/21 if we'd had a 4th senior CB from the beginning of the season. We could easily be in 3rd or 4th (or if we'd brought in 2 CMs by now challenging for the title) if we'd bought some CMs. The right player thing is totally fine up until the point where it starts costing you as badly as it's clearly cost us over the past few years. Sure there's an opportunity cost and associated risk with buying footballers but there's also, as we've seen, huge risk associated with NOT buying footballers. If the briefings are correct we're about to learn that the hard way with no CL football causing us to miss out on the best English CM we've seen since Gerrard. I'm sure COVID was a real problem but it's not one we dealt with well, at all. As for Fabinho, we REALLY need a new 6 and if we got, say, Ugarte, in then having Fabinho around would be costing us a lot of money for not much upside.

And Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain have shown that there is an opportunity cost in not pushing players out if we're not going to be using them any more. We wouldn't have lost out on much if we'd replaced their time with our youngsters. Squad players that don't stand much chance of displacing the first choicers should be self-produced wherever possible.
« Reply #22313 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:56:46 am
Some of the players are on a decline which isn't entirely attributable to form. Henderson and Fabinho are physically done. While Henderson still has some utility off the pitch, Fabinho doesn't have this going for him. We need to lose both within 2 years, so the logical course is to lose one this summer, the other the next. At our Klopp peak, our experience was provided by players in their mid-20s who were in their physical prime but with enough football under their belts to know what they were about. We don't need 30+ year olds unless they can put up a bloody good argument.
My argument is with squad rebuilding in general - I've heard people talking about moving on Robbo, Tsimikas, Keita... etc.
Regardless of who goes over 30, Salah and Henderson are staying. Henderson is the captain and captains get leeway for that fact alone - it's an almost irreplaceable role. I think he needs fewer minutes, but his presence in the squad is valuable.
I think Fab may have a Milner-like role in him- playing sparsely and serving as a mentor and a backup for whoever takes over that role, but we can no longer hold onto Thiago.
« Reply #22314 on: Today at 10:17:32 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:13:55 am
My argument is with squad rebuilding in general - I've heard people talking about moving on Robbo, Tsimikas, Keita... etc.
Regardless of who goes over 30, Salah and Henderson are staying.
I think Fab may have a Milner-like role in him- playing sparsely and serving as a mentor and a backup for whoever takes over that role, but we can no longer hold onto Thiago.

Why can't Henderson play that role? Why do we need Fabinho as well?
« Reply #22315 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:17:32 am
Why can't Henderson play that role? Why do we need Fabinho as well?
Let me ask you another way, Sangria - why do we need Henderson in that role? Why not a fresh upgrade and Fabinho as mentor?
My view is that we need to stop delaying the upgrade of our midfield.
« Reply #22316 on: Today at 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:22:28 am
Let me ask you another way, Sangria - why do we need Henderson in that role? Why not a fresh upgrade and Fabinho as mentor?
My view is that we need to stop delaying the upgrade of our midfield.

Exactly and given you've already got club captain and elder statesman in Henderson providing the 'Milner' role there's no sense in keeping another player around taking minutes from youngsters, eating into our wage budget for newcomers and preventing some sort of fee coming in which could could top up our transfer kitty a little.
