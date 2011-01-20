People banging on about 5 midfielders leaving
it would only be 1 of relevance
the others barely play a minute
Putting Arthur in these lists is particularly funny
. How will we replace his 13 minutes ?! Way too destabilizing
Don't think we should be so hasty getting rid of players though. We'll just repeat the same mistakes. Keeping players is as much a part of squad rebuilding as acquiring new ones.
We need a massive squad with both experienced and new players. Jurgen's philosophy takes a lot out of us, and I'd rather see a mix of senior players and young ones in the domestic cups while the preferred squad battles it out in the league and the CL, with 2nd legs and games where we need rest, also serving as outings for the experienced players and the young ones.
We need to stop making the same mistake- running our players into the ground without respite, and racking up 5 - 0, 7 - 0, and 4 - 1 losses, among the new negative records, every other season.