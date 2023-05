Surely if others match citys buyback clause it will be up to him to decide where he goes right? Not that your suggestion is unlikely at all.



If its an actual buy back clause then no. When these clauses are inserted, the player will sign an agreement that means he has to move if it is exercised, and on what salary and contract length etc will all be agreed upon before the initial sale.But as said above, reports suggest this isn't an issue until 2024.