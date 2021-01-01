I think Lavia is a Man City player, on loan at Southampton.



I really cant see them doing business with us, and as a few of their midfielders get older, he will presumably go back there to be in the squad, and/or they will send him somewhere else.



But I dont see them doing us any favors.



Edit, I just checked:



Lavia is a Southampton player. He signed a 5 year deal in 2022 and just completed his first full season in the Prem. There is a lot to like. Man City wanted to keep him, but he was not sure about how much he would play, so they sold him to Southampton for £10.5M.



However



Man City have leverage. They have a buy back clause, or the option to match an offer made for Lavia, and failing either of those two options being exercised, Man City also have a 20% sell on clause.



