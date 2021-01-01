« previous next »
Evil mastermind Pep Ljinders at it again.  :P
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:56:46 pm
Different positions, right? Timber plays CB for Ajax but Rensch is their RB.

Fair enough.
In the current way we are playing with Trent and the back 3/box midfield in possession,

Ugarte would be ideal as the 6 and Mason Mount could be very good as the right-sided 8, where Hendo
often plays.

That would leave money for more signings, presumably as well.

Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 04:58:35 pm
Id take Lavia aswell, see good potential in him

Don't like him that much to be honest,he's decent on the ball and young granted.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:14 pm
Simon Jones clearly read RAWK.  ;D

Who is this guy? Never heard of him before.
I think Lavia is a Man City player, on loan at Southampton.

I really cant see them doing business with us, and as a few of their midfielders get older, he will presumably go back there to be in the squad, and/or they will send him somewhere else.

But I dont see them doing us any favors.

Edit, I just checked:

Lavia is a Southampton player. He signed a 5 year deal in 2022 and just completed his first full season in the Prem. There is a lot to like. Man City wanted to keep him, but he was not sure about how much he would play, so they sold him to Southampton for £10.5M.

However

Man City have leverage. They have a buy back clause, or the option to match an offer made for Lavia, and failing either of those two options being exercised, Man City also have a 20% sell on clause.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:48 pm by G Richards »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:19:19 pm
Saints are down and we are monitoring him.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:38:05 pm
Simon Jones, @MailSport: Liverpool are looking at Ajax wonderkid, Devyne Rensch. The 20-year-old Dutch international is fast, athletic and good on the ball and plays predominantly at right-back

Bella-Kotchap and Rensch would make a lot of sense ...
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:18:43 pm
I think Lavia is a Man City player, on loan at Southampton.

I really cant see them doing business with us, and as a few of their midfielders get older, he will presumably go back there to be in the squad, and/or they will send him somewhere else.

But I dont see them doing us any favors.
https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4.

He's good but I think getting regular gametime is the most important thing for him at this stage.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:38:05 pm
Simon Jones, @MailSport: Liverpool are looking at Ajax wonderkid, Devyne Rensch. The 20-year-old Dutch international is fast, athletic and good on the ball and plays predominantly at right-back

Get ready for the Devyne intervention puns
If we get a right back I think that is a signal we are going to switch Trent to midfield.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:43:10 pm
If we get a right back I think that is a signal we are going to switch Trent to midfield.

Not really. We have already been playing Trent as an inverted fullback ...
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:15:51 pm
seen an interview somewhere where he looks up to vvd as his idol.

scouting from youtube vids he seems like a young konate, huge bastard, speedy and hardly tends to go to ground when tackling and depends much on his timing. still only 21 which is a baby in terms of centre back age

i think our scouts just might be monitoring him if saints go down and needs him off the wage bill and lower their expenses

Theyve been scouting him since he was in Germany and hes now had a season to acclimatise to the premier league so could definitely be on the radar
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:21:26 pm
Very good player but I think at this role you need a very intelligent player like Valverde for example

Eze is a really good player, hes so explosive, i havent seen him in other formations but hes one that has the ability to take 2-3 opponents out of the game, if he was down the right he would create alot of space for Salah and Trent to operate in, its whether hes willing to do the dirty defensive work
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:18:43 pm
I think Lavia is a Man City player, on loan at Southampton.

I really cant see them doing business with us, and as a few of their midfielders get older, he will presumably go back there to be in the squad, and/or they will send him somewhere else.

But I dont see them doing us any favors.

Edit, I just checked:

Lavia is a Southampton player. He signed a 5 year deal in 2022 and just completed his first full season in the Prem. There is a lot to like. Man City wanted to keep him, but he was not sure about how much he would play, so they sold him to Southampton for £10.5M.

However

Man City have leverage. They have a buy back clause, or the option to match an offer made for Lavia, and failing either of those two options being exercised, Man City also have a 20% sell on clause.
They'll exercise their buyback then flip him for double, you read it here first.
He could just reject the move like Emre Can did with Bayern.
He's not going to want to play for Man Cty in League One.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:18:43 pm
I think Lavia is a Man City player, on loan at Southampton.

I really cant see them doing business with us, and as a few of their midfielders get older, he will presumably go back there to be in the squad, and/or they will send him somewhere else.

But I dont see them doing us any favors.

Edit, I just checked:

Lavia is a Southampton player. He signed a 5 year deal in 2022 and just completed his first full season in the Prem. There is a lot to like. Man City wanted to keep him, but he was not sure about how much he would play, so they sold him to Southampton for £10.5M.

However

Man City have leverage. They have a buy back clause, or the option to match an offer made for Lavia, and failing either of those two options being exercised, Man City also have a 20% sell on clause.



He left them in the first place so no guarantee he would want to go back especially as there aren't exactly a lot of shining examples of youngsters they use a lot. As for the sell on, doesn't really matter, they have a shitload of cash anyway and he wouldn't be going for that much that they would get a lot anyway.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:45:49 pm
Not really. We have already been playing Trent as an inverted fullback ...

Regardless of Trent moving into midfield, he is still a right-back.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:43:10 pm
If we get a right back I think that is a signal we are going to switch Trent to midfield.

We need a right back anyway, Milner's covered there for years.

We've got Ramsey but can't rely on him yet to even stay fit.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:29:43 am
Max Aarons would be a clever addition. Can fill in both full back roles, only 23 and helps the homegrown quota. Norwich stuck in mid table too. Hed probably be available for under 15m although Im not sure on his contract situation.
No need for him - we've got the young lads Conor Bradley and Calvin Ramsay for RB and Tsimikas is a very capable LB. He's absolutely fine.
If we're going for a saints player then I'd gladly take Walker-Peters who can be a more than able deputy for Trent and also keep him on his toes.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:43:30 pm
If we're going for a saints player then I'd gladly take Walker-Peters who can be a more than able deputy for Trent and also keep him on his toes.
Feel like this might be the worst thing anyone has said about Trent on here
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 06:36:40 pm
No need for him - we've got the young lads Conor Bradley and Calvin Ramsay for RB and Tsimikas is a very capable LB. He's absolutely fine.

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has won all three of Boltons player of the season awards, underlining what has been an outstanding campaign at the League One side.

Bradley, who has made 50 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting six, was named the clubs player of the season, players player of the season, and jointly the young player of the season.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:43:30 pm
If we're going for a saints player then I'd gladly take Walker-Peters who can be a more than able deputy for Trent and also keep him on his toes.
:lmao
Frimpong from Leverkusen is the one.
Look at all the players we are linked to. If thats not confirmation that us not going for Bellingham is true then god knows what it will take to convince some of you!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:46:36 pm
Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has won all three of Boltons player of the season awards, underlining what has been an outstanding campaign at the League One side.

Bradley, who has made 50 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting six, was named the clubs player of the season, players player of the season, and jointly the young player of the season.

Jurgen will certainly take a good look at Bradley in pre-season, before deciding to go after a new right fullback. And of course, we all hope that Ramsay can stay fit ...
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:55:20 pm
Look at all the players we are linked to. If thats not confirmation that us not going for Bellingham is true then god knows what it will take to convince some of you!

Youre presuming he will leave Dortmund this summer, what if he stays another year and gets a release clause inserted in his contract?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:55:20 pm
Look at all the players we are linked to. If thats not confirmation that us not going for Bellingham is true then god knows what it will take to convince some of you!

It looks more and more likely that Bellingham won't even move this summer. The latest reports from Germany suggest that Dortmund are offering him a new contract on improved wages, with a release clause of 80 million for the summer of 2024. In terms of pure footballing development, that could be a very smart decision for a player who is yet to turn 20 ...
Surely weve all been around the transfer thread long enough by now to know that what journalists say about us has cant possibly be used of conclusive proof of what well end up doing one way or another.
