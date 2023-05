Its contingent on his fitness but I meant where we spend and how much as opposed to if we spend

Macallister or Mount are marginal improvements on him (and also more attacking players) at best .. I’d happily have either at the club but if there are choices to be made improving on Fabinho and Henderson are the priorities



I thought one of the appeals to Mac Allister was that he was somewhat of a well rounded midfielder, that can play any sort of role - this year being a lot more attacking, but in previous years going deeper (and in some cases going full on into a 6 when the starting 6 wasn't available)Also if we are saying these are more attacking players than Jones, could we not try and pivot him to fill the Henderson role (or more like the Gini role) given that he is less attacking minded, and young enough to adapt