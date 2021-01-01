I dont expect all three of our older midfielders, still under contract, to be at the club next season. I could make a case for any of the three of Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho to be moved on, but my expectation is we will keep two of them.



Will the club captain leave? Doubtful. But Henderson will start to be used more and more sparingly, taking on the Milner role in keeping standards up, and doing a job when called on.



Will Fabinho leave? Probably not, but of the three older midfielders in this group, he is the most sellable. He is the youngest, and the last few games he is getting some form back. He is not a busted flush, but he wont excel in a midfield that is not offering athleticism and protection. If the gaps are too big he will struggle. It might depend on recruitment.



I expect Thiago to be most vulnerable to leaving, of the three. He is imperious on the ball, but the age and injuries mean he isnt available much. He might prefer to wind down his career in an easier league, rather than be more of a bit part player towards the tail end of his career at Liverpool. There wont be much of a fee if he does leave, but it will be more about creating a space, and freeing up some wages.



If we keep all three, fair enough. But I suspect one may go.



