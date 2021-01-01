« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 550 551 552 553 554 [555]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 745389 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22160 on: Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm
I think after nearly 3 seasons now we know Klopp doesn't rate Tsimikas highly enough to give him regular minutes. He's the kind of player we should be moving on and bringing someone else in who Klopp might rate more before his contract runs out.

Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22161 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22162 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm »
Thiago missing again. Move him on. Get a less talented player who is more available and you are better off.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22163 on: Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.

Think it's just a good way to keep the squad fresh as well. Even if money is no object there's not much point keeping squad players until their deals run out everytime
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,016
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22164 on: Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm

Think it's just a good way to keep the squad fresh as well. Even if money is no object there's not much point keeping squad players until their deals run out everytime
Could do with an Ake type who can play LCB and LB.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,163
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22165 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:20:17 pm
Could do with an Ake type who can play LCB and LB.
We can't afford to buy a defender to only play sometimes at Akes price, only the Abu Dhabi cheats can do that
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22166 on: Yesterday at 08:28:54 pm »
We're already looking for Left Sided players who can play both positions.  ;D
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22167 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Thiago missing again. Move him on. Get a less talented player who is more available and you are better off.

 :butt ;D ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,060
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22168 on: Yesterday at 08:38:38 pm »
Theres something like 10260 minutes in midfield in our league next season

This season, how many came from Arthur, Oxlade Chamberlain and Keita?  1000 between them?


Get a couple of good players in who can do maybe 4000 between them,  and everything looks so so much easier. With Jones back and Bajcetic to return, we can rotate happily then.
Just need to pick the right ones.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22169 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm »
Sporting Lisbon accounts are saying Liverpool scouts are at their match tonight.  ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22170 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
Sporting Lisbon accounts are saying Liverpool scouts are at their match tonight.  ;D

It is now the worst kept secret that we are strongly after Ugarte ...
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22171 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm »
No its the jamboree on Monday in Lisbon.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22172 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
Sporting Lisbon accounts are saying Liverpool scouts are at their match tonight.  ;D

Interesting, they are suggesting that we are scouting both Ugarte and Inacio, who is a left-footed central defender, and can also play as a left fullback ...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22173 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
Interesting, they are suggesting that we are scouting both Ugarte and Inacio, who is a left-footed central defender, and can also play as a left fullback ...

Be two fantastic signings if so.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22174 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.
If money is an issue how are we saving money by replacing Tsimikas with someone who you guys want to be challenging Robbo?

If we buy a prospect they would probably get even less game time than Tsimikas does and perhaps be less dependable than Tsimikas, who is a good squad member. Robertson is Klopp's guy I don't think it's an indictment on Tsimikas, he was just always bought as back up. Just don't see it happening.

Edit: To be fair,  to make myself look instantly stupid, I could see it if they could play CB too.  Just do think it would take someone special for Robbo not to be Klopp's go to.guy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22175 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.
You need a Left foot backup LB. He also irc a childhood Liverpool fan, Im sure he understand the business and knows his role.
The thing is only guy coming up from the academy is Chambers, irc if he close enough to take over, considering where he went on loan. I know he impressed in camp.  at some point he going to be replaced likely with Robertson replacement, whether that Chambers or somebody  that is brought.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22176 on: Today at 12:42:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:40:42 am
You need a Left foot backup LB. He also irc a childhood Liverpool fan, Im sure he understand the business and knows his role.
The thing is only guy coming up from the academy is Chambers, irc if he close enough to take over, considering where he went on loan. I know he impressed in camp.  at some point he going to be replaced likely with Robertson replacement, whether that Chambers or somebody  that is brought.

Chambers is about 6ft and can play at CB as well.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22177 on: Today at 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:42:15 am
Chambers is about 6ft and can play at CB as well.
Well sounds like he might this fit role very well, he 18, and get got sent on loan the Scottish league to get some game time. It how ready is to be a 1st team football. It a big step up from youth. The only player who gone on loan so far to come back and be a consistent first team is Elliott. Elliott made be more of the model on some players but that has yet to be seen(also he was sent on loan at 17 as he was ready for the championship at that age)
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22178 on: Today at 01:02:44 am »

Klopp was very complimentary about Chambers in terms of defending as a centre back but did mention his height, another one to look out for is Scanlon
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22179 on: Today at 01:07:02 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:09:18 pm
Yeah zero point in selling Thiago - year left on his contract, we'd not get much money, and he's still our best midfielder by a country mile when fit (the only world class one we have). Take the 20 league appearances you can get out of him next season and then let him leave when his contract expires.

I understand the injury issues are a problem and it's the reason we need to be buying 3 midfielders in the summer, but £10m in wages for 20 Thiago league appearances is still significantly better value than £10m a year for 35 Fabinho/Henderson appearances in terms of bang for buck, and it's not an issue in a year's time. Honestly, if we're selling any of the three, Thiago would be bottom of my list for a million reasons...

He's not a £500k per performance player.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22180 on: Today at 04:09:31 am »
I dont expect all three of our older midfielders, still under contract, to be at the club next season. I could make a case for any of the three of Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho to be moved on, but my expectation is we will keep two of them.

Will the club captain leave? Doubtful. But Henderson will start to be used more and more sparingly, taking on the Milner role in keeping standards up, and doing a job when called on.

Will Fabinho leave? Probably not, but of the three older midfielders in this group, he is the most sellable. He is the youngest, and the last few games he is getting some form back. He is not a busted flush, but he wont excel in a midfield that is not offering athleticism and protection. If the gaps are too big he will struggle. It might depend on recruitment.

I expect Thiago to be most vulnerable to leaving, of the three. He is imperious on the ball, but the age and injuries mean he isnt available much. He might prefer to wind down his career in an easier league, rather than be more of a bit part player towards the tail end of his career at Liverpool. There wont be much of a fee if he does leave, but it will be more about creating a space, and freeing up some wages.

If we keep all three, fair enough. But I suspect one may go.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:16 am by G Richards »
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,791
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22181 on: Today at 07:20:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
Interesting, they are suggesting that we are scouting both Ugarte and Inacio, who is a left-footed central defender, and can also play as a left fullback ...
We had scouts over watching Inacio in February and in March this year , Inacio has a 45m release clause as well
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22182 on: Today at 07:53:15 am »
Is it just me or does it seem like some of the posts on this thread could be written by AI's 😅🥹
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22183 on: Today at 08:08:48 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:53:15 am
Is it just me or does it seem like some of the posts on this thread could be written by AI's 😅🥹

Certainly not.I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,724
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22184 on: Today at 08:29:43 am »
Max Aarons would be a clever addition. Can fill in both full back roles, only 23 and helps the homegrown quota. Norwich stuck in mid table too. Hed probably be available for under 15m although Im not sure on his contract situation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 550 551 552 553 554 [555]   Go Up
« previous next »
 