I think after nearly 3 seasons now we know Klopp doesn't rate Tsimikas highly enough to give him regular minutes. He's the kind of player we should be moving on and bringing someone else in who Klopp might rate more before his contract runs out.



Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left. I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue. Money no object, and I'd keep him. But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on. If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future. It doesn't look that way given his age.