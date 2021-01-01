« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:28:07 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:07:15 pm
I think after nearly 3 seasons now we know Klopp doesn't rate Tsimikas highly enough to give him regular minutes. He's the kind of player we should be moving on and bringing someone else in who Klopp might rate more before his contract runs out.

Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.
King Kenny.

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:03:29 pm
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:04:28 pm
Thiago missing again. Move him on. Get a less talented player who is more available and you are better off.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:17:08 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:28:07 pm
Yes, he's 27 this summer and only has 2 years left.  I was hoping to see more of him, but if he's not going to play, then maybe we do need to move him on if money is an issue.  Money no object, and I'd keep him.  But if the manager wants to use the money to address the squad, then maybe it's best he moves on.  If he was a few years younger, he could not only be pushing Robbo but have a chance to be the LB of the future.  It doesn't look that way given his age.

Think it's just a good way to keep the squad fresh as well. Even if money is no object there's not much point keeping squad players until their deals run out everytime
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:20:17 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:17:08 pm

Think it's just a good way to keep the squad fresh as well. Even if money is no object there's not much point keeping squad players until their deals run out everytime
Could do with an Ake type who can play LCB and LB.
