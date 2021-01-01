Yeah zero point in selling Thiago - year left on his contract, we'd not get much money, and he's still our best midfielder by a country mile when fit (the only world class one we have). Take the 20 league appearances you can get out of him next season and then let him leave when his contract expires.



I understand the injury issues are a problem and it's the reason we need to be buying 3 midfielders in the summer, but £10m in wages for 20 Thiago league appearances is still significantly better value than £10m a year for 35 Fabinho/Henderson appearances in terms of bang for buck, and it's not an issue in a year's time. Honestly, if we're selling any of the three, Thiago would be bottom of my list for a million reasons...