Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22120 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:28:42 pm
Yeah I mean you can have a lot of faith in Gravenberch but you still wouldn't buy him to be a regular first eleven player next season - that's not where he's at in his development... but signing him makes a ton of sense as a semi-punt
If you can get Ugarte and Mount OR Macallister - all of whom fit how we play immediately -  plus Gravenberch as a project you can develop into your system ... and you can do all that for 120/130 million (or Bellingham's fee :))
That's a really smart way to build a new midfield that will be much better next season but also peak a couple of years from now (when Elliot/Jones and Bacjetic will also be in their peak years or close)

I agree and that's what I hope the situation is, Mount, Gravenberch, and Ugarte
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22121 on: Today at 02:34:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:35 am
There's a reason Jurgen wants signings to be wrapped up before pre-season. I reckon we'll sign more players than we normally do.
Hopefully we do as 3 CM's and 1 center back will set us up brilliantly for the next few years and would have us challenging next year straight away.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22122 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:20:24 am
You didn't get my post. No club ever, especially not at our level, has replaced 3 starting midfielders in a single transfer window. It would mean writing off next season. It is Football Manager stuff. It will not happen ...
Not many clubs have fallen off a cliff so suddenly after nearly winning the lot the year before so out of the ordinary changes are needed from Klopp as he definitely fucked up by not getting one midfielder in last year.
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22123 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:20:24 am
You didn't get my post. No club ever, especially not at our level, has replaced 3 starting midfielders in a single transfer window. It would mean writing off next season. It is Football Manager stuff. It will not happen ...

I'm now expecting this to happen.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22124 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:47 am
Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?

Elliot is a not a starting midfielder.
Baj is 19.
Curtis only recently in form after a very
patchy 18 months to 2 years.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22125 on: Today at 02:59:42 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Elliot is a not a starting midfielder.
Baj is 19.
Curtis only recently in form after a very
patchy 18 months to 2 years.
Patchy?, he's been shite.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22126 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

Here's the clip of him saying it.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1652620035880370177
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22127 on: Today at 03:34:27 pm »
Yes Jurgen lad
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22128 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm »
Sooo.. that Thiago fella..
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22129 on: Today at 03:42:29 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:40:34 pm
Sooo.. that Thiago fella..

Reckon he might get an offer and go, we need to build our next team and one of the old guys need to go, by far our best midfielder when fit for sure but it's not much use getting 1200mins for 200k a week.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22130 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Yeah I'm on the three midfielders train now. I thought we could do with two but Thiago's injury issues aren't going to get better the older he gets.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22131 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:42:42 pm
Yeah I'm on the three midfielders train now. I thought we could do with two but Thiago's injury issues aren't going to get better the older he gets.

That's why for me it has always been three midfielders. There are always injuries and our style of play demands a lot out of the midfielders
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22132 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me  ;) (runs for cover)
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22133 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:48:20 pm
Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me (runs for cover)

He has a year left on his contract, doesn't he?  I'd rather us keep him and use him sparingly when possible.  He can still be a game changer when needed, even after our midfield overhaul.  Short of a massive offer, I think he'd be good to keep around (I know he's on high wages but we're moving several of those kinds of players on).
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22134 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Gravenberch getting a whole half hour off the bench today for Bayern. Tuchel needing to make him feel a bit wanted  :P
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22135 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Yeah zero point in selling Thiago - year left on his contract, we'd not get much money, and he's still our best midfielder by a country mile when fit (the only world class one we have). Take the 20 league appearances you can get out of him next season and then let him leave when his contract expires.

I understand the injury issues are a problem and it's the reason we need to be buying 3 midfielders in the summer, but £10m in wages for 20 Thiago league appearances is still significantly better value than £10m a year for 35 Fabinho/Henderson appearances in terms of bang for buck, and it's not an issue in a year's time. Honestly, if we're selling any of the three, Thiago would be bottom of my list for a million reasons...
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22136 on: Today at 04:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:59:42 pm
Patchy?, he's been shite.

Yes and I'm aware Harvey Elliot is indeed...

Starting for Liverpool in 20 mins :)

Hope he plays well.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22137 on: Today at 04:12:36 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:48:20 pm
Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me  ;) (runs for cover)

By Naby territory you mean clearly our best midfielder and its sad he cant play more? ;)
Online Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #22138 on: Today at 04:23:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:12:36 pm
By Naby territory you mean clearly our best midfielder and its sad he cant play more? ;)
I would be really surprised if Keita gets a move to any top 5 league team this summer.........even on a Bosman, his injury record is appalling.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22139 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm »
Abola reporting Ugarte's next destination is England but they don't specifically mention us.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22140 on: Today at 04:28:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:12:36 pm
By Naby territory you mean clearly our best midfielder and its sad he cant play more? ;)

Naby can get to fuck
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22141 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
Can you all not see the winky face ?  have gen Z changed what indicates tongue in cheek I cant keep up

Speaking of old school - telling Liverpool players to get to fcuk is out of order
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22142 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:12:36 pm
By Naby territory you mean clearly our best midfielder and its sad he cant play more? ;)

lol
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22143 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:52 pm
Abola reporting Ugarte's next destination is England but they don't specifically mention us.
That's very vague ;D
