Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me (runs for cover)
He has a year left on his contract, doesn't he? I'd rather us keep him and use him sparingly when possible. He can still be a game changer when needed, even after our midfield overhaul. Short of a massive offer, I think he'd be good to keep around (I know he's on high wages but we're moving several of those kinds of players on).