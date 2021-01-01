Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me (runs for cover)



He has a year left on his contract, doesn't he? I'd rather us keep him and use him sparingly when possible. He can still be a game changer when needed, even after our midfield overhaul. Short of a massive offer, I think he'd be good to keep around (I know he's on high wages but we're moving several of those kinds of players on).