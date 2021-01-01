« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 741717 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22120 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:28:42 pm
Yeah I mean you can have a lot of faith in Gravenberch but you still wouldn't buy him to be a regular first eleven player next season - that's not where he's at in his development... but signing him makes a ton of sense as a semi-punt
If you can get Ugarte and Mount OR Macallister - all of whom fit how we play immediately -  plus Gravenberch as a project you can develop into your system ... and you can do all that for 120/130 million (or Bellingham's fee :))
That's a really smart way to build a new midfield that will be much better next season but also peak a couple of years from now (when Elliot/Jones and Bacjetic will also be in their peak years or close)

I agree and that's what I hope the situation is, Mount, Gravenberch, and Ugarte
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22121 on: Today at 02:34:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:35 am
There's a reason Jurgen wants signings to be wrapped up before pre-season. I reckon we'll sign more players than we normally do.
Hopefully we do as 3 CM's and 1 center back will set us up brilliantly for the next few years and would have us challenging next year straight away.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22122 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:20:24 am
You didn't get my post. No club ever, especially not at our level, has replaced 3 starting midfielders in a single transfer window. It would mean writing off next season. It is Football Manager stuff. It will not happen ...
Not many clubs have fallen off a cliff so suddenly after nearly winning the lot the year before so out of the ordinary changes are needed from Klopp as he definitely fucked up by not getting one midfielder in last year.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22123 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:20:24 am
You didn't get my post. No club ever, especially not at our level, has replaced 3 starting midfielders in a single transfer window. It would mean writing off next season. It is Football Manager stuff. It will not happen ...

I'm now expecting this to happen.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,298
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22124 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:47 am
Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?

Elliot is a not a starting midfielder.
Baj is 19.
Curtis only recently in form after a very
patchy 18 months to 2 years.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22125 on: Today at 02:59:42 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Elliot is a not a starting midfielder.
Baj is 19.
Curtis only recently in form after a very
patchy 18 months to 2 years.
Patchy?, he's been shite.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22126 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

Here's the clip of him saying it.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1652620035880370177
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22127 on: Today at 03:34:27 pm »
Yes Jurgen lad
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22128 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm »
Sooo.. that Thiago fella..
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22129 on: Today at 03:42:29 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:40:34 pm
Sooo.. that Thiago fella..

Reckon he might get an offer and go, we need to build our next team and one of the old guys need to go, by far our best midfielder when fit for sure but it's not much use getting 1200mins for 200k a week.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22130 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Yeah I'm on the three midfielders train now. I thought we could do with two but Thiago's injury issues aren't going to get better the older he gets.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,006
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22131 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:42:42 pm
Yeah I'm on the three midfielders train now. I thought we could do with two but Thiago's injury issues aren't going to get better the older he gets.

That's why for me it has always been three midfielders. There are always injuries and our style of play demands a lot out of the midfielders
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22132 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me  ;) (runs for cover)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:19 pm by rawcusk8 »
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22133 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:48:20 pm
Got a few pelters when I suggested it last time. Wonderful player but injury prone, has had injury issues throughout his career and doubtful that theyll be clearing up any time soon especially so late in his career. If the right offer came in and we got a replacement for him I would sell. Hes slowly edging towards Naby territory for me (runs for cover)

He has a year left on his contract, doesn't he?  I'd rather us keep him and use him sparingly when possible.  He can still be a game changer when needed, even after our midfield overhaul.  Short of a massive offer, I think he'd be good to keep around (I know he's on high wages but we're moving several of those kinds of players on).
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 549 550 551 552 553 [554]   Go Up
« previous next »
 