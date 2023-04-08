« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22080 on: Today at 07:14:35 am
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22081 on: Today at 07:21:45 am
Two midfielders are enough if they are guaranteed first team players and if the Trent experiment continues.

For example,

ThiagoBarella
JonesElliot
BajHenderson
-Ugarte
Fabinho

The concern would be Thiago and Jones regularly pick up injuries. If we sell Thiago or Fabinho then wed need 3 midfielders otherwise its too much.


Mac AllisterBarella
ThiagoElliot
JonesHenderson
-Ugarte
Baj
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22082 on: Today at 07:37:18 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:09:54 am
Fabinhos the only regular starting midfielder from the 5

If you sign 3 midfielders of starting quality, you are replacing Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as starters. In one transfer window. Even if miraculously the new starting midfielders learn the system over the summer and hit the ground running from day one of the season (never happens), it leaves you with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones on the bench. Like I said, It is Football Manager stuff ...
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22083 on: Today at 07:41:28 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:37:18 am
If you sign 3 midfielders of starting quality, you are replacing Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as starters. In one transfer window. Even if miraculously the new starting midfielders learn the system over the summer and hit the ground running from day one of the season (never happens), it leaves you with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones on the bench. Like I said, It is Football Manager stuff ...

Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22084 on: Today at 07:44:47 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:41:28 am
Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.

Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22085 on: Today at 07:44:54 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:41:28 am
Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.

It would mean a couple of midfielders wouldnt even make the bench. The only way we bring in three midfielders (IMHO) is if one of Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson is sold. Or one of Elliot, Baj or Jones is loaned or sold.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22086 on: Today at 07:58:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:47 am
Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?

I would add Morton and Clark to the list of young developing midfielders who can get some minutes next season if they are not loaned/sold. I dont buy the whole starter vs backup conversation because it's more nuanced. The issue is that we lack experience in midfield. If Thiago/Hendo and Fab are all out, which isnt as unlikely a scenario as it may sound, you are left with playing an U-21 midfield with no experience to organize themselves. Add to that the fact that all the experienced midfielders will be gone in the next 2-3 seasons and now you have a midfield that will have continuity issues. I think we need to get 3 so that if we end up with a player or 2 needing more time to bed into the system then we can afford it. 2 means we are 1 player starting off poorly from having another squad crisis. We need to have forward planning here. A good squad would mean 6 midfielders who have over 100 appearances at the top level plus 3-4 talented young players to plug in as needed. If we sign only 2, then we are taking a gamble we shouldnt have to take.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22087 on: Today at 08:02:25 am
no idea how concrete the interest in timber is ;D

could fab actually be comfortable in a back three role as RCB as he have been deployed there before with monaco/madrid?

he have also stepped in as CB before and his versatility could mean that he could step in when there needs to be a tactical change or as versatile squad player because you know players get injured especially ours

we have also hardly seen bradley who won player of the season with bolton playing right back. He could just might be a interesting project for klopp to work with.

Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22088 on: Today at 08:06:38 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:02:25 am
no idea how concrete the interest in timber is ;D

could fab actually be comfortable in a back three role as RCB as he have been deployed there before with monaco/madrid?

he have also stepped in as CB before and his versatility could mean that he could step in when there needs to be a tactical change or as versatile squad player because you know players get injured especially ours

we have also hardly seen bradley who won player of the season with bolton playing right back. He could just might be a interesting project for klopp to work with.
Think he'd be a disaster there. You really want pace there even more now as he'd be coming up against wide players more often. Fabinho has looked slow a lot this season and it's never really been a strength of his.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22089 on: Today at 08:08:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:11:29 am
Yes, it will be 5 midfielders from the squad leaving: Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur. That would require signing at least 3 new midfielders, integrating them into the squad, and giving them enough time to learn our system. I can't remember an example where it has been done before in a single transfer window ...

Arthur leaving is the same as me leaving the squad, or you, or Al Pacino.


The Ox and Naby don't feature any more either.


One argument against signing a 3rd new midfielder might be
Curtis Jones and Bacjectic minutes but that also presupposes
Our man new 2 new signings will go straight into the 1st team and remain fit all season.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22090 on: Today at 08:19:03 am
My issue with Jones is his availability rather than my doubts about him as a regular starter. I have no problem with Jones starting games at left midfield next season. So a right-sided midfielder and a number 6 of sufficient quality then that's good be good enough for me.

Giving you a midfield pool of;
1. New right-sided 8
2. New number 6
3. Jones
4. Thiago
5. Fabinho
6. Elliot
7. Henderson
8. Baj

For 3 positions
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22091 on: Today at 08:44:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:37:18 am
If you sign 3 midfielders of starting quality, you are replacing Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as starters. In one transfer window. Even if miraculously the new starting midfielders learn the system over the summer and hit the ground running from day one of the season (never happens), it leaves you with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones on the bench. Like I said, It is Football Manager stuff ...

Im not saying we will sign 3 midfielders as I think two will be enough , if theyre brought in as starters.
I was just saying from the list mentioned , I only see fab been a starter
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22092 on: Today at 10:29:23 am
Barella looks insanely talented. Doubt he will leave Italy.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22093 on: Today at 10:30:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:29:23 am
Barella looks insanely talented. Doubt he will leave Italy.

Ive never really believed the links to him, or the ones we had to Chiesa a while back.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22094 on: Today at 10:47:56 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:30:09 am
Ive never really believed the links to him, or the ones we had to Chiesa a while back.

Chiesa was such a good player but he wasnt any better than a peak Fowler or Owen
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22095 on: Today at 10:51:35 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 02:12:14 am
3 will be the max midfielders we sign imo and that's if we sell Fabinho, I think 3 would be pushing it for Klopp in one window even if in a ideal world we need it.
There's a reason Jurgen wants signings to be wrapped up before pre-season. I reckon we'll sign more players than we normally do.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22096 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22097 on: Today at 11:00:08 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

You just want us to be owned by a state. Go on, admit it ;D
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22098 on: Today at 11:05:37 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

Bellingham on the way!
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22099 on: Today at 11:09:07 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:08:07 am
Arthur leaving is the same as me leaving the squad, or you, or Al Pacino.

The Ox and Naby don't feature any more either.


:) People banging on about 5 midfielders leaving  it would only be 1 of relevance  the others barely play a minute
Putting Arthur in these lists is particularly funny . How will we replace his 13 minutes ?!  Way too destabilizing
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22100 on: Today at 11:10:25 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

Promising.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22101 on: Today at 11:11:49 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:00:08 am
You just want us to be owned by a state. Go on, admit it ;D

 ;D
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22102 on: Today at 11:12:13 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:58:23 am
Jurgen

"You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, thats it.

New toys coming!!

Also pretty damning on Chelsea's approach and how you need to build a team

Was a really good interview, very positive
Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #22103 on: Today at 11:12:57 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:05:37 am
Bellingham on the way!

Don't think we where ever in the race for him to be honest, anyway haven't we officially ruled ourselves out?
