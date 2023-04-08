Yes, it will be 5 midfielders from the squad leaving: Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur. That would require signing at least 3 new midfielders, integrating them into the squad, and giving them enough time to learn our system. I can't remember an example where it has been done before in a single transfer window ...
Arthur leaving is the same as me leaving the squad, or you, or Al Pacino.
The Ox and Naby don't feature any more either.
One argument against signing a 3rd new midfielder might be
Curtis Jones and Bacjectic minutes but that also presupposes
Our man new 2 new signings will go straight into the 1st team and remain fit all season.