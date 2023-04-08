Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?



I would add Morton and Clark to the list of young developing midfielders who can get some minutes next season if they are not loaned/sold. I dont buy the whole starter vs backup conversation because it's more nuanced. The issue is that we lack experience in midfield. If Thiago/Hendo and Fab are all out, which isnt as unlikely a scenario as it may sound, you are left with playing an U-21 midfield with no experience to organize themselves. Add to that the fact that all the experienced midfielders will be gone in the next 2-3 seasons and now you have a midfield that will have continuity issues. I think we need to get 3 so that if we end up with a player or 2 needing more time to bed into the system then we can afford it. 2 means we are 1 player starting off poorly from having another squad crisis. We need to have forward planning here. A good squad would mean 6 midfielders who have over 100 appearances at the top level plus 3-4 talented young players to plug in as needed. If we sign only 2, then we are taking a gamble we shouldnt have to take.