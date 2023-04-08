« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 739512 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,230
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22080 on: Today at 07:14:35 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22081 on: Today at 07:21:45 am »
Two midfielders are enough if they are guaranteed first team players and if the Trent experiment continues.

For example,

ThiagoBarella
JonesElliot
BajHenderson
-Ugarte
Fabinho

The concern would be Thiago and Jones regularly pick up injuries. If we sell Thiago or Fabinho then wed need 3 midfielders otherwise its too much.


Mac AllisterBarella
ThiagoElliot
JonesHenderson
-Ugarte
Baj
« Last Edit: Today at 07:29:40 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22082 on: Today at 07:37:18 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:09:54 am
Fabinhos the only regular starting midfielder from the 5

If you sign 3 midfielders of starting quality, you are replacing Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as starters. In one transfer window. Even if miraculously the new starting midfielders learn the system over the summer and hit the ground running from day one of the season (never happens), it leaves you with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones on the bench. Like I said, It is Football Manager stuff ...
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,217
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22083 on: Today at 07:41:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:37:18 am
If you sign 3 midfielders of starting quality, you are replacing Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as starters. In one transfer window. Even if miraculously the new starting midfielders learn the system over the summer and hit the ground running from day one of the season (never happens), it leaves you with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones on the bench. Like I said, It is Football Manager stuff ...

Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22084 on: Today at 07:44:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:41:28 am
Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.

Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22085 on: Today at 07:44:54 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:41:28 am
Except the starter/backup thing has continually been called out as wrong by the manager, who rightly states its a squad game and form and injuries choose the team, not names.

It would mean a couple of midfielders wouldnt even make the bench. The only way we bring in three midfielders (IMHO) is if one of Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson is sold. Or one of Elliot, Baj or Jones is loaned or sold.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22086 on: Today at 07:58:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:47 am
Then why people ignore the fact that we have 3 very talented young midfielders in Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic? Why do they write them off as possible starters, and limit them to a bench role for an eternity?

I would add Morton and Clark to the list of young developing midfielders who can get some minutes next season if they are not loaned/sold. I dont buy the whole starter vs backup conversation because it's more nuanced. The issue is that we lack experience in midfield. If Thiago/Hendo and Fab are all out, which isnt as unlikely a scenario as it may sound, you are left with playing an U-21 midfield with no experience to organize themselves. Add to that the fact that all the experienced midfielders will be gone in the next 2-3 seasons and now you have a midfield that will have continuity issues. I think we need to get 3 so that if we end up with a player or 2 needing more time to bed into the system then we can afford it. 2 means we are 1 player starting off poorly from having another squad crisis. We need to have forward planning here. A good squad would mean 6 midfielders who have over 100 appearances at the top level plus 3-4 talented young players to plug in as needed. If we sign only 2, then we are taking a gamble we shouldnt have to take.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22087 on: Today at 08:02:25 am »
no idea how concrete the interest in timber is ;D

could fab actually be comfortable in a back three role as RCB as he have been deployed there before with monaco/madrid?

he have also stepped in as CB before and his versatility could mean that he could step in when there needs to be a tactical change or as versatile squad player because you know players get injured especially ours

we have also hardly seen bradley who won player of the season with bolton playing right back. He could just might be a interesting project for klopp to work with.

Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22088 on: Today at 08:06:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:02:25 am
no idea how concrete the interest in timber is ;D

could fab actually be comfortable in a back three role as RCB as he have been deployed there before with monaco/madrid?

he have also stepped in as CB before and his versatility could mean that he could step in when there needs to be a tactical change or as versatile squad player because you know players get injured especially ours

we have also hardly seen bradley who won player of the season with bolton playing right back. He could just might be a interesting project for klopp to work with.
Think he'd be a disaster there. You really want pace there even more now as he'd be coming up against wide players more often. Fabinho has looked slow a lot this season and it's never really been a strength of his.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22089 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:11:29 am
Yes, it will be 5 midfielders from the squad leaving: Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur. That would require signing at least 3 new midfielders, integrating them into the squad, and giving them enough time to learn our system. I can't remember an example where it has been done before in a single transfer window ...

Arthur leaving is the same as me leaving the squad, or you, or Al Pacino.


The Ox and Naby don't feature any more either.


One argument against signing a 3rd new midfielder might be
Curtis Jones and Bacjectic minutes but that also presupposes
Our man new 2 new signings will go straight into the 1st team and remain fit all season.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:31 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 548 549 550 551 552 [553]   Go Up
« previous next »
 