The earlier emergence of Bajcetic + the re-emergence of Jones has likely changed the number of midfielders we will buy. We will buy 2 CMs. If we get a 3rd, it'll be a younger player, who will likely be loaned out immediately to get playing time as otherwise he will not have any with us next season.





When Fabinho was horrendous, Klopp had hinted that the player was going through a bad patch as opposed to falling completely off, but now that the whole midfield is playing much better, the idea of Fabinho being sold is a non-starter. As has been mentioned, LFC will not lose 5 senior midfielders in one window, in a period when that department needs to be refreshed.



If the link to Ugarte proves legit & we get him, it could mean Fabinho stays this summer but then leaves next summer after Ugarte has had a year at LFC & Bajcetic has had another year of development - 2 players who would take up the Brazilian's role as #6.



On a related note: This new system needs a winger/#10 to play that RCM role that Henderson currently plays. Although he brings energy/pressing to that role, you can see his limitations when he receives the ball back to goal in those right-central zones. A player who can turn in that space & drives with the ball forward would give us another attacking dimension that Hendo simply cannot. Equally important, that player has to be comfortable in right-wing areas, as we've seen Henderson constantly end up when Salah begins drifting centrally.



Mount would have been perfect for this role, due to the fact that he's played #10 & as a right winger before, is very good in small spaces, can play on the turn, can whip a ball in from the right, & scores + assists goals.



With him now seemingly off the table who we now buy for this role will be interesting. Mac Allister is better as LCM, right? So is Jones, Bajcetic, Thiago, & even Gravenberch, I'd argue.



I concur with those who say Gakpo's safety with the ball in small areas, & ability to play on the turn make him a candidate to also be able to play that LCM role in the new system, if needed. But playing him as the RCM is a little harder to envision, esp if it'll require him to make many dummy runs outside on the right to take defenders away from Salah, which Hendo does quite a bit when played there. You want your best technical players on the ball, if the goal is to dominate, & right now Gakpo is one of those. So you want him in/around the centre as much as possible.