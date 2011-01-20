« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm
I dont disagree but cant see us selling Fabinho.

We should. Fabinho and Henderson need to be replaced. Fabinho this summer. Henderson gets an extra year because he's homegrown and captain.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
We should. Fabinho and Henderson need to be replaced. Fabinho this summer. Henderson gets an extra year because he's homegrown and captain.

Fabinho is going nowhere. We won't sell/release 5 midfielders in a single transfer window ...
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
Fabinho is going nowhere. We won't sell/release 5 midfielders in a single transfer window ...
I tend to agree.

Oxlade Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Arthur are all leaving

We wont get rid of Fabinho this summer, it makes no sense in that context.

But two really good additions?  Think of the options we will have, only Milner has really played any significant part this season and even that has been limited
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
I tend to agree.

Oxlade Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Arthur are all leaving

We wont get rid of Fabinho this summer, it makes no sense in that context.

But two really good additions?  Think of the options we will have, only Milner has really played any significant part this season and even that has been limited

Two really good midfielders will not only consume the 2,132 minutes Milner, Ox, Keita and Arthur have played for us so far this season (less than Elliott has played in total), but will also decrease the playing time of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Also, I expect that Bajcetic and Jones will get more than 931 and 713 minutes respectively next season ...
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
I'm not being funny or a smart arse here, but I keep hearing people say we need to sign a number 6. What exactly is a number 6?  Is it someone who's main attribute is to break play like a Mascherano or is it someone who's more attacking. Numbers mean nothing to me anymore
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:04:29 pm
Yes.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
I'm not being funny or a smart arse here, but I keep hearing people say we need to sign a number 6. What exactly is a number 6?  Is it someone who's main attribute is to break play like a Mascherano or is it someone who's more attacking. Numbers mean nothing to me anymore

A defensive mid!

by the way, anyone eles remember a few years ago, some of the know it alls here swearing blind that Klopp didnt use specialist defensive midfielders (despite evidence to the contrary), so wed not be signing one. Few months later, Fabinho arrived  ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
A defensive mid!

by the way, anyone eles remember a few years ago, some of the know it alls here swearing blind that Klopp didnt use specialist defensive midfielders (despite evidence to the contrary), so wed not be signing one. Few months later, Fabinho arrived  ;D

To be fair, the defensive midfielder in our setup is much more than a classic destroyer, sitting in front of the defence and breaking up opposition play. He is also one of the playmakers. That is why we need a defensive midfielder with specific qualities that Fabinho has provided for years ...
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
The earlier emergence of Bajcetic + the re-emergence of Jones has likely changed the number of midfielders we will buy. We will buy 2 CMs. If we get a 3rd, it'll be a younger player, who will likely be loaned out immediately to get playing time as otherwise he will not have any with us next season.


When Fabinho was horrendous, Klopp had hinted that the player was going through a bad patch as opposed to falling completely off, but now that the whole midfield is playing much better, the idea of Fabinho being sold is a non-starter. As has been mentioned, LFC will not lose 5 senior midfielders in one window, in a period when that department needs to be refreshed.

If the link to Ugarte proves legit & we get him, it could mean Fabinho stays this summer but then leaves next summer after Ugarte has had a year at LFC & Bajcetic has had another year of development - 2 players who would take up the Brazilian's role as #6.

On a related note: This new system needs a winger/#10 to play that RCM role that Henderson currently plays. Although he brings energy/pressing to that role, you can see his limitations when he receives the ball back to goal in those right-central zones. A player who can turn in that space & drives with the ball forward would give us another attacking dimension that Hendo simply cannot. Equally important, that player has to be comfortable in right-wing areas, as we've seen Henderson constantly end up when Salah begins drifting centrally.

Mount would have been perfect for this role, due to the fact that he's played #10 & as a right winger before, is very good in small spaces, can play on the turn, can whip a ball in from the right, & scores + assists goals.

With him now seemingly off the table who we now buy for this role will be interesting. Mac Allister is better as LCM, right? So is Jones, Bajcetic, Thiago, & even Gravenberch, I'd argue.

I concur with those who say Gakpo's safety with the ball in small areas, & ability to play on the turn make him a candidate to also be able to play that LCM role in the new system, if needed. But playing him as the RCM is a little harder to envision, esp if it'll require him to make many dummy runs outside on the right to take defenders away from Salah, which Hendo does quite a bit when played there. You want your best technical players on the ball, if the goal is to dominate, & right now Gakpo is one of those. So you want him in/around the centre as much as possible.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm


Some interesting thoughts here!

I hope that if we go for two CMs, we go for the absolute best we can get. Ugarte looks a very handy option for a 6, alongside him I'd love to see us push the boat out for Barella. Would feel like a statement of intent as well as an excellent signing.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
Some interesting thoughts here!

I hope that if we go for two CMs, we go for the absolute best we can get. Ugarte looks a very handy option for a 6, alongside him I'd love to see us push the boat out for Barella. Would feel like a statement of intent as well as an excellent signing.

If Barella is really available, we shouldn't think twice about it ...

Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
Apparently, we are still in for Bellingham.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Ugarte OR Thuram (K)

+

Barella

Would be a really fantastic pair of deals.

Grab the right defender and back up GK and we might really be cooking.
Jetmir M.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Will not be a popular opinion on here, and have not shared my thoughts on this particular topic despite being tempted to do so on more than one occasion, but the bigging up of Bajcetic IMO is very premature. Sure, he looks a bright prospect and might go on to achieve big things with us, but changing our plans because we are counting on him next season would be pretty amateurish! We have had plenty of occasions in the past where a player has had a bright start the first few games after making the debut, only to then fade away. Even Bajcetic himself took it by storm and then after a few games his performance dropped off a bit prior to his injury. I remember him being to ponderous on the ball and losing it in dangerous areas and moments. In fact against Madrid at Anfield he was directly responsible for one of their goals.

And it is not because he is a bad player, but usually the adrenaline rush will get you through the first couple of games, while having to perform consistently every week at such a young age is a totally different matter. It is unfair on the player himself to count on him next season for more than a few cameos in the league, while being a regular presence on the cup games, as well as EL earlier rounds (I know, I know...).

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
What do we think if the summer midfielders are Ugarte and Gravenberch?

Enough? Probably not.

But to play devils advocate for a second, maybe we add a good defender and put Trent in the midfield? The old guard that remains could still help out next season, in a supplemental role. They would not be depended on to carry the midfield, but they can help as needed. Jones is playing again, and with the continuing emergence of Bacjetic and Elliot, it might be seen as enough.

I suspect we would want more, as it might be too many young players among the midfield options, but you never know.

If that means we are also getting Gvardiol this summer, I can live with that ...
Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
Would we really be replacing 5 midfielders if we sell Fabinho though?  Ox and Keita barely play, Milners minutes have been taken by Bajcetic and with Arthur there's nothing to replace. Really we will only be replacing Fabinho and Henderson while the latter takes Keita's part time role. Maybe get a younger 3rd midfielder to take Ox's minutes and then step up more next season. I know Klopp wouldn't usually make wholesale changes like this but needs must and I'm sure he can see that.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:16:58 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:42:17 pm
Would we really be replacing 5 midfielders if we sell Fabinho though?  Ox and Keita barely play, Milners minutes have been taken by Bajcetic and with Arthur there's nothing to replace. Really we will only be replacing Fabinho and Henderson while the latter takes Keita's part time role. Maybe get a younger 3rd midfielder to take Ox's minutes and then step up more next season. I know Klopp wouldn't usually make wholesale changes like this but needs must and I'm sure he can see that.

Before we sign anyone we'll be left with 4 senior midfielders (hendo, thiago, fab and Curtis (over 21 next season)) plus Harvey, Bajectic, Morton and Carvalho as developing midfielders. I think atleast one or 2 of the younger lads should be going on loan to play more regularly. Assuming this sutuation, I think we need 3 midfielders to have enough depth and continuity as we lose thiago next summer, hendo the summer after that and fab in the next one after. If Fab leaves this summer, we need 4 for certain.

The biggest issue with our midfield is that the players are either past their peaks or very young and inexperienced. We need to balance that out and get players who have had atleast 2-3 years of playing regularly at a high level. This rebuild will not end with this summer so we need more forward planning to not have this same situation again.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:27:49 am
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Will not be a popular opinion on here, and have not shared my thoughts on this particular topic despite being tempted to do so on more than one occasion, but the bigging up of Bajcetic IMO is very premature. Sure, he looks a bright prospect and might go on to achieve big things with us, but changing our plans because we are counting on him next season would be pretty amateurish! We have had plenty of occasions in the past where a player has had a bright start the first few games after making the debut, only to then fade away. Even Bajcetic himself took it by storm and then after a few games his performance dropped off a bit prior to his injury. I remember him being to ponderous on the ball and losing it in dangerous areas and moments. In fact against Madrid at Anfield he was directly responsible for one of their goals.

And it is not because he is a bad player, but usually the adrenaline rush will get you through the first couple of games, while having to perform consistently every week at such a young age is a totally different matter. It is unfair on the player himself to count on him next season for more than a few cameos in the league, while being a regular presence on the cup games, as well as EL earlier rounds (I know, I know...).
I don't think we'll change our plans because of Bajcetic as I don't think Klopp has any intention of bringing in a DM this summer.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:30:26 am
New midfielder 1, new midfielder 2, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, and Bajcetic. That's 7 players for 3 starting roles without trying to incorporate a crazy amount of new players in one area of the pitch. We replace Thiago, Fabinho, and Henderson as and when they leave. I don't really want to see Elliott or Carvalho in midfield but they could do a job if necessary and I'm not sure Morton is good enough for anything more than the League Cup and maybe Europa League group games. But if we are stopping at 2 midfielders this summer they can't be project players. They must immediately be ready to take PL minutes away from Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho.
