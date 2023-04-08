What do we think if the summer midfielders are Ugarte and Gravenberch?



Enough? Probably not.



But to play devils advocate for a second, maybe we add a good defender and put Trent in the midfield? The old guard that remains could still help out next season, in a supplemental role. They would not be depended on to carry the midfield, but they can help as needed. Jones is playing again, and with the continuing emergence of Bacjetic and Elliot, it might be seen as enough.



I suspect we would want more, as it might be too many young players among the midfield options, but you never know.







