« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551] 552   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 737398 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22000 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
SIGN ALL THE MIDFIELDERS!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22001 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:13 pm

Our midfield overhaul has begun.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,718
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22002 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
Sign all the midfielders.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22003 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:35:55 pm
Our midfield overhaul has begun.
Still waiting on Harrison Reed joining, as he'll be the lynchpin of our new look midfield.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22004 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22005 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm »
barella, ugarte, mac allister, mount, scott, gravenberg...is there anyone that i could have missed?

timber for defensive role seems a bit off. we have ramsey and bradley that could play there. or we have to totally overhaul the way we play next season with a whole new batch of players which is not a klopp thing.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,561
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22006 on: Today at 06:06:20 pm »
Thought MacAllister was very tidy in his cameo against Wolves. In the interest of balance, that Wolves team may as well have been on Brighton beach, they were awful. The names mentioned will all no doubt improve us, exciting to see who we end up with. Not buying those Barella rumours for one second, more Twitter nonsense in my humble opinion.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,150
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22007 on: Today at 06:11:09 pm »
A Uruguayan journo has also confirmed we've made contact with Ugarte and his reps.  :D
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22008 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:09 pm
A Uruguayan journo has also confirmed we've made contact with Ugarte and his reps.  :D

Got a feeling this one will go through quite fast.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,718
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22009 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Has Uruguayan36 made any comment as yet?
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22010 on: Today at 06:24:33 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:58:01 pm
barella, ugarte, mac allister, mount, scott, gravenberg...is there anyone that i could have missed?

timber for defensive role seems a bit off. we have ramsey and bradley that could play there. or we have to totally overhaul the way we play next season with a whole new batch of players which is not a klopp thing.

Harrison Reed, Saint Maximin, Renato Sanches
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,697
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22011 on: Today at 06:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:24:33 pm
Harrison Reed, Saint Maximin, Renato Sanches

 What about Gomis?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22012 on: Today at 06:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:13 pm


Hopefully Inter won't finish in the top 4, and will need the money to balance the books ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22013 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:09 pm
A Uruguayan journo has also confirmed we've made contact with Ugarte and his reps.  :D

That is more good news ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,992
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22014 on: Today at 06:32:11 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:14:27 pm
Got a feeling this one will go through quite fast.

Macbook Jules wanting one last all-expenses paid trip to Lisbon before riding off into the sunset
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,178
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22015 on: Today at 06:34:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:16:25 pm
Has Uruguayan36 made any comment as yet?

We need British36 to give us the inside track on Bellingham.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22016 on: Today at 06:45:41 pm »
Ugarte plays with low socks mode, just like Thiago and TAA, of course he'll sign.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22017 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
I was at the Amex today.

Nunes stood out as particularly poor.  With an attitude problem too, whinging to the ref that he was the victim of awful tackles, which was baloney, he was rightly ignored.

One game I know, but there were no apparent nuggets on how hed star in a new Liverpool midfield.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,579
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22018 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
There were reports that we wanted a holding mid so hopefully something comes out of these ugarte links because he seems perfect for us. Doesnt seem afraid to put his foot in and seems to win the ball back a hell of a lot of times and stop counters. Ugarte, barella and Thuram would literally be perfect but can see it being ugarte gravenberch and one of mount or maccalister which would be a bit underwhelming.
Logged

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22019 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Please, please, pleaseeeee for the love of Fowler let it be Barella!

Even if it just Barella and a number 6 (Ugarte?) for midfield positions this window I would still be happy as a kid for Christmas.

Heck, if it means getting Barella and Ugarte, I would even be okay with postponing the signing a CB, at least until January.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22020 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 06:48:00 pm
Please, please, pleaseeeee for the love of Fowler let it be Barella!

Even if it just Barella and a number 6 (Ugarte?) for midfield positions this window I would still be happy as a kid for Christmas.

Heck, if it means getting Barella and Ugarte, I would even be okay with postponing the signing a CB, at least until January.

100% Barella is just THAT guy! He is as complete a midfielder not playing for Real Madrid/Man City as there is out there in the game today. Would totally transform us. Added to Ugarte as well.............That's my Birthday, Christmas and Wedding Anniversary presents rolled into one!!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22021 on: Today at 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:47:21 am
Surely LCM is the lowest priority? While their availability is questionable, the LCM role is covered by Jones and Thiago who are both putting in exceptional performances, while at RCM and DM we have no one who should be starting games regularly next season. Our right side is also typically our most targeted side due to issues in a variety of positions.
Basically getting somebody for that role can take the time getting them up to speed to replace Thiago next season along with Fitness has fitness issue. Also Need more then 1 player with Jones long term
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22022 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 06:45:41 pm
Ugarte plays with low socks mode, just like Thiago and TAA, of course he'll sign.
and Baj too.

edit:  and Keita as well.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22023 on: Today at 07:12:00 pm »
Phwoar

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,234
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22024 on: Today at 07:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:09 pm
A Uruguayan journo has also confirmed we've made contact with Ugarte and his reps.  :D

A Uguartyan journalist!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22025 on: Today at 07:24:02 pm »
He is a crazy fucker, no doubt about that ;D

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMYTcEHTb/
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,234
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22026 on: Today at 07:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:12:00 pm
Phwoar



His expected assists and deep possession are terrible. And he's too old, yes too old. Train him, I cannot.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,577
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22027 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:24:19 pm
His expected assists and deep possession are terrible. And he's too old, yes too old. Train him, I cannot.

His turnovers are pretty terrible as well. Lord knows what Mona will think.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22028 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:09 pm
A Uruguayan journo has also confirmed we've made contact with Ugarte and his reps.  :D

Do you have a link?
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22029 on: Today at 07:47:39 pm »
Seeing reports on twitter that Gravenberch has told Bayern that he wants to join us - according to Christian Falks substack. Anyone happen to be a subscriber or know any more details? :) 
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22030 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:04 pm
His turnovers are pretty terrible as well. Lord knows what Mona will think.

Outstanding work  ;D
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,376
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22031 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:52:01 pm
Basically getting somebody for that role can take the time getting them up to speed to replace Thiago next season along with Fitness has fitness issue. Also Need more then 1 player with Jones long term

But as I mentioned, in the other midfield positions we literally have no one you'd expect to see starting regularly next season, so it's still the lowest priority of the three positions. You could even argue that after signings a RCM and a DM the next midfield priority would be a RCM understudy.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,782
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22032 on: Today at 08:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:45:46 pm
Do you have a link?

Manuel Ugarte on the radar


According to reliable Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Liverpool are interested in signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The Reds have made contact with Sporting over their combative midfielder, who has a release clause of £53 million.

Ugarte would be seen as a replacement for Fabinho, who has struggled at times this season and would be able to be taken out of the firing line every so often.


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-news-live-ugarte-26808089.amp

https://twitter.com/brunoandrd
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:45 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22033 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:24:19 pm
His expected assists and deep possession are terrible. And he's too old, yes too old. Train him, I cannot.

It was that interesting i checked his height, 6ft, thats my minimum,  swipe left (or right ) whatever one results in evening gin and morning juice.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,376
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22034 on: Today at 08:36:43 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:14:52 pm
Manuel Ugarte on the radar


According to reliable Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Liverpool are interested in signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The Reds have made contact with Sporting over their combative midfielder, who has a release clause of £53 million.

Ugarte would be seen as a replacement for Fabinho, who has struggled at times this season and would be able to be taken out of the firing line every so often.


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-news-live-ugarte-26808089.amp

https://twitter.com/brunoandrd

Jack would combust if we signed Ugarte as a Fabinho backup.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22035 on: Today at 08:45:53 pm »
Can you imagine spending 53 million on a backup 6 given the season we've had. If we are going to sign him though we simply have got to move Fabinho on, will just end up taking minutes off Bacjetic and costing a load in wages if he's still here.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22036 on: Today at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:45:53 pm
Can you imagine spending 53 million on a backup 6 given the season we've had. If we are going to sign him though we simply have got to move Fabinho on, will just end up taking minutes off Bacjetic and costing a load in wages if he's still here.

I dont disagree but cant see us selling Fabinho.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22037 on: Today at 09:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:36:43 pm
Jack would combust if we signed Ugarte as a Fabinho backup.

Yeah, because every player is designated as starter or backup the moment we sign him ...
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22038 on: Today at 09:23:35 pm »
What do we think if the summer midfielders are Ugarte and Gravenberch?

Enough? Probably not.

But to play devils advocate for a second, maybe we add a good defender and put Trent in the midfield? The old guard that remains could still help out next season, in a supplemental role. They would not be depended on to carry the midfield, but they can help as needed. Jones is playing again, and with the continuing emergence of Bacjetic and Elliot, it might be seen as enough.

I suspect we would want more, as it might be too many young players among the midfield options, but you never know.



Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #22039 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:36:43 pm
Jack would combust if we signed Ugarte as a Fabinho backup.

I mean the article does say "Ugarte would be seen as a replacement for Fabinho"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551] 552   Go Up
« previous next »
 