I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Strong relationship with Porto and his agent. Think we paid a 5m fee in time for them to sort some debts.

Ugartes agent is Mendes, sure he can help us structure the fee in a preferable way like we did Jota
I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Porto had financial issues due to COVID and a need to meet FFP

Many clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, but Porto have been one of the clubs to really feel the bite. The year-on-year financial decline shown in their 2019/20 financial accounts that took in the onset of the pandemic. The 2019/20 season also saw them miss out on qualification for the group stages of the Champions League after they were beaten in the play-off round. That meant a huge whole in income for the 2020/21 accounting period.

Porto were hit with a 300,000 fine by UEFA for overdue payables, a violation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. At the start of December they were also threatened with exclusion from European competition for a season if they did not meet their debt obligations within two months, and with that deadline looming large and European football vital to Porto given the comparatively tiny amount of media revenues they rely on when held up against the Premier League, the need to find cash quickly was vital.

And Liverpool, sensing the weak bargaining position that Porto had, paid 8m to the Portuguese giants almost immediately so that they could meet their debts and improve cash flow. It was a deal that Porto had to make happen, one that they couldn't put off until the summer
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/how-liverpool-saved-18m-luis-22931695
I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Spurs brought his price down didn't they, then we came in at the end to get him? Sure it went something like that.
Thiago is an excellent player but he's barely fit. And despite recent strong performances, I'm not sure Jones is quite there yet.
I can see the reasoning for getting MacAllister this summer as it looks like he will leave Brighton and Thiago only has 12 months left on his contract. A player to rotate and then replace him would be a good idea. I'd still rather blow our budget on Bellingham though  ;D
I was just thinking if we do end  up signing 3 CM's, is it less likely that all 3 will be foreign imports considering we need to think about our home grown quota? Perhaps it'll be two foreign players and one English player?
With Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain probably leaving, how many players do we need to fill our homegrown quota?
With Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain probably leaving, how many players do we need to fill our homegrown quota?
At least two to replace Chamberlain and Milner, mate.
At least two to replace Chamberlain and Milner, mate.

Presumably youth players like Morton and Bradley don't count?
Presumably youth players like Morton and Bradley don't count?
.

Sorry mate. Forgot they could be part of the squad next season. Yeah, I think they'd both count.
If Kelleher and Adrian both went I'd imagine it'd be best bringing in a homegrown (or two?) goalkeeper
Sorry mate. Forgot they could be part of the squad next season. Yeah, I think they'd both count.

No worries, thanks. I'm not too hot on the rules so always good to get an idea of idea of where we're at. Mount seems like a real target so if we get him, that's at least another.
If Kelleher and Adrian both went I'd imagine it'd be best bringing in a homegrown (or two?) goalkeeper

Replacing Adrian with a player who might be able to be cheaply signed (Zieler, Alex McCarthy) could help fill one spot
No worries, thanks. I'm not too hot on the rules so always good to get an idea of idea of where we're at. Mount seems like a real target so if we get him, that's at least another.

Lot of noise around this Alex Scott lad too. Although he may be a cheaper alternative to Mason Mount.
Ward and Mendes the last dance window..
May not be related to us but there were rumours last week about his missus looking at houses in Liverpool....

Think this one will probably happen pretty quickly after the season is over.
We can have 17 non-homegrown players in the PL squad, regardless of how many homegrown players we have. Currently they are:

Thiago
Firmino
Alisson
Diaz
Fabinho
Keita
Konate
Matip
Nunez
Arthur
Robertson
Salah
Adrian
Jota
Tsimakis
Van Dijk
Gakpo

That's 17. Bobby, Naby, Adrian, Arthur (& possibly Matip) will be gone this summer. We don't have to worry about the HG status of our transfers.

Edit:Forgot Gakpo
Unless the rules changed, there's no such thing as a HG quota is there? In the sense that we don't need homegrown players, we're just limited in the number of non-HG players we can have. We're at capacity currently, but a minimum of 3-4 will be leaving in the summer (Firmino, Keita, Arthur, Adrian), which frees up slots. And that's assuming we don't sell anyone like Matip or Fabinho. All of the young lads around the first team bar Jones don't need registered, but will be HG when they eventually are.

I don't imagine that we'll bring in more than 4 first team players this summer, so not really an issue this year? CL rules are different I think, but won't apply to us next year. We do probably need to be in the market for HG players at some point in the not too distant future, but only really to replace the ones who actually play games - the likes of Henderson, Milner or Gomez. Losing the likes of Phillips and Ox won't make a huge difference whether we replace them with HG, non-HG or don't replace them at all.
Poster posts opinion on msg board SHOCKER
An opinion most probably formed by not even watching the player enough to be able form a valid opinion 🙄 as opposed to the club who do.
That's 17. Bobby, Naby, Adrian, Arthur (& possibly Matip) will be gone this summer. We don't have to worry about the HG status of our transfers.

Edit:Forgot Gakpo

Thanks, so sounds like we're ok. I don't think we'll sell Matip unless he wants out (and there's no indication he does) but that still leaves plenty of scope to get the right players in without worrying about non-homegrown players.
Think this one will probably happen pretty quickly after the season is over.

I think its overwhelming likely. I reckon Lijnders wouldve been able to scout him when he was head coach at NEC Nijmegen for that week.
Thanks, so sounds like we're ok. I don't think we'll sell Matip unless he wants out (and there's no indication he does) but that still leaves plenty of scope to get the right players in without worrying about non-homegrown players.

We could sell Matip, if the reports about our interest in Colwill are true ...
Cocu's Turkish cousin?  ;D

Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League clubs to scout Feyenoords 22-year-old midfielder Orkun Kokcu. [@telegraaf]
Another Portuguese outlet.

Liverpool have initiated contacts with Manuel Ugarte as they look to gauge the interest of the midfielder about a switch to Anfield. [@ojogo]
Cocu's Turkish cousin?  ;D

Sign Cocu,Coke,Koke and Kokcu
Ugarte and Nunez can look after each other
Ugarte and Nunez can look after each other

We're stockpiling a fair few of south american players it seems so they'll probably hang out together.
Sporting are lining up a couple of Monaco's young midfielders, this could be a goer. Join the Ugarte train lads.
Cocu's Turkish cousin?  ;D


Actually born in Holland, only plays for Turkey due to origin. Product of Feyenoord's youth setup, and their captain at the age of 22. I can't say yet if he is good enough to start for us, but he will no doubt get his big move soon ...
