Unless the rules changed, there's no such thing as a HG quota is there? In the sense that we don't need homegrown players, we're just limited in the number of non-HG players we can have. We're at capacity currently, but a minimum of 3-4 will be leaving in the summer (Firmino, Keita, Arthur, Adrian), which frees up slots. And that's assuming we don't sell anyone like Matip or Fabinho. All of the young lads around the first team bar Jones don't need registered, but will be HG when they eventually are.



I don't imagine that we'll bring in more than 4 first team players this summer, so not really an issue this year? CL rules are different I think, but won't apply to us next year. We do probably need to be in the market for HG players at some point in the not too distant future, but only really to replace the ones who actually play games - the likes of Henderson, Milner or Gomez. Losing the likes of Phillips and Ox won't make a huge difference whether we replace them with HG, non-HG or don't replace them at all.