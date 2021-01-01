I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.
Many clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, but Porto have been one of the clubs to really feel the bite. The year-on-year financial decline shown in their 2019/20 financial accounts that took in the onset of the pandemic. The 2019/20 season also saw them miss out on qualification for the group stages of the Champions League after they were beaten in the play-off round. That meant a huge whole in income for the 2020/21 accounting period.Porto were hit with a 300,000 fine by UEFA for overdue payables, a violation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. At the start of December they were also threatened with exclusion from European competition for a season if they did not meet their debt obligations within two months, and with that deadline looming large and European football vital to Porto given the comparatively tiny amount of media revenues they rely on when held up against the Premier League, the need to find cash quickly was vital.And Liverpool, sensing the weak bargaining position that Porto had, paid 8m to the Portuguese giants almost immediately so that they could meet their debts and improve cash flow. It was a deal that Porto had to make happen, one that they couldn't put off until the summerhttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/how-liverpool-saved-18m-luis-22931695
Thiago is an excellent player but he's barely fit. And despite recent strong performances, I'm not sure Jones is quite there yet.
With Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain probably leaving, how many players do we need to fill our homegrown quota?
At least two to replace Chamberlain and Milner, mate.
Presumably youth players like Morton and Bradley don't count?
