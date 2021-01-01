« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 734815 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21960 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:18:06 pm
I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Strong relationship with Porto and his agent. Think we paid a 5m fee in time for them to sort some debts.

Ugartes agent is Mendes, sure he can help us structure the fee in a preferable way like we did Jota
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,975
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21961 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:18:06 pm
I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Porto had financial issues due to COVID and a need to meet FFP

Quote
Many clubs have been hit hard by the pandemic, but Porto have been one of the clubs to really feel the bite. The year-on-year financial decline shown in their 2019/20 financial accounts that took in the onset of the pandemic. The 2019/20 season also saw them miss out on qualification for the group stages of the Champions League after they were beaten in the play-off round. That meant a huge whole in income for the 2020/21 accounting period.

Porto were hit with a 300,000 fine by UEFA for overdue payables, a violation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. At the start of December they were also threatened with exclusion from European competition for a season if they did not meet their debt obligations within two months, and with that deadline looming large and European football vital to Porto given the comparatively tiny amount of media revenues they rely on when held up against the Premier League, the need to find cash quickly was vital.

And Liverpool, sensing the weak bargaining position that Porto had, paid 8m to the Portuguese giants almost immediately so that they could meet their debts and improve cash flow. It was a deal that Porto had to make happen, one that they couldn't put off until the summer
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/how-liverpool-saved-18m-luis-22931695
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21962 on: Today at 01:22:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:18:06 pm
I didnt even know Diaz had a release clause. How did we manage to get him for 45 million? Thats some good negotiating, madness when you consider how good he is.

Spurs brought his price down didn't they, then we came in at the end to get him? Sure it went something like that.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21963 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:05:03 pm
Thiago is an excellent player but he's barely fit. And despite recent strong performances, I'm not sure Jones is quite there yet.
I can see the reasoning for getting MacAllister this summer as it looks like he will leave Brighton and Thiago only has 12 months left on his contract. A player to rotate and then replace him would be a good idea. I'd still rather blow our budget on Bellingham though  ;D
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm »
I was just thinking if we do end  up signing 3 CM's, is it less likely that all 3 will be foreign imports considering we need to think about our home grown quota? Perhaps it'll be two foreign players and one English player?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:44 pm by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
With Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain probably leaving, how many players do we need to fill our homegrown quota?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,693
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 01:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:57 pm
With Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain probably leaving, how many players do we need to fill our homegrown quota?
At least two to replace Chamberlain and Milner, mate.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:39:45 pm
At least two to replace Chamberlain and Milner, mate.

Presumably youth players like Morton and Bradley don't count?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,693
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21968 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:42:18 pm
Presumably youth players like Morton and Bradley don't count?
.

Sorry mate. Forgot they could be part of the squad next season. Yeah, I think they'd both count.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21969 on: Today at 01:49:27 pm »
If Kelleher and Adrian both went I'd imagine it'd be best bringing in a homegrown (or two?) goalkeeper
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 