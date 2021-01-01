Ill have to watch him for half a season before ive formed a view on him, not against him just dont see him as being an outstanding option



I think that's fair with any signing .... however you'd have to entirely throw out any measure of footballing performance for CMs to not see him as an outstanding option.You could argue you prefer other options but I think its worth noting just how off the charts his numbers are - he's putting up over 10 possession adjusted tackles and interceptions per 90 and 33 pressures and 6 pressure regains per 90 - that's nuts .. literally best in Europe level... he almost never loses the ball once he's got it either. He's not De Jong in possession but he's also a lot better than an out and out destroyer (his attacking build up numbers are really good) and has looked pretty press resistant when I've watched himThe move in leagues is an obvious concern but metrics work as internal comparisons ie no one else in the Portugese league is getting close to his numbers and he's replicated it in Europe (with trigger happy refs)With our signings we are back in territory where we have to move out on the risk curve because we're out gunned financially. We can't get into a shooting match over Bellingham or Fernandez or even CaicedoSo It seems pretty clear he's a bigger risk than someone like Caicedo (for example) because of the league but he also has a bigger upside (literally the next Kante is his best version)Ugarte would be a return to an idea that he's under valued in the market which sees him as good when the numbers tell us he's already world class at what he does y'all just don't realise it yet