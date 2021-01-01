« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 734317 times)

Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21920 on: Today at 10:56:17 am »

Ugarte looks a whole hearted player and solid technically, he doesnt strike me as an explosive player or very physical so he will have to rely on timing his challenges, he can steam into tackles in Portugal and the opposition will back down, that wont happen in the premier league and his recovery pace isnt much better than Fabinho (but that is based on only a few games so could easily be wrong there)



Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21921 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:47:21 am
Surely LCM is the lowest priority? While their availability is questionable, the LCM role is covered by Jones and Thiago who are both putting in exceptional performances, while at RCM and DM we have no one who should be starting games regularly next season. Our right side is also typically our most targeted side due to issues in a variety of positions.

Agreed, think the LCM role would be with Gravenberch in mind which seems a pretty affordable deal by the noises getting made, although not the priority.

If that deal still means we can Ugarte and say someone like Thuram for RCM then great.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21922 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:18 am
Yeah exactly this  thats why I dont get the Macallister thing - unless were spending a lot of money and getting 3

We tend to look at players in terms of their attributes rather than where they've historically played, and our LCM tends to be the safer of the two, so I've been assuming that any links to Mac Allister or Mount are for the RCM instead.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21923 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:18 am
Yeah exactly this  thats why I dont get the Macallister thing - unless were spending a lot of money and getting 3

Or someone's leaving? I think Klopp would rather let Thiago's contract run down than sell. Unless he wants to leave.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21924 on: Today at 10:59:34 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:56:17 am
Ugarte looks a whole hearted player and solid technically, he doesnt strike me as an explosive player or very physical so he will have to rely on timing his challenges, he can steam into tackles in Portugal and the opposition will back down, that wont happen in the premier league and his recovery pace isnt much better than Fabinho (but that is based on only a few games so could easily be wrong there)





This isnt a fair reflection of the player - hes much much quicker than Fabinho
He puts up 33 pressures per 90 in a team that has the majority of possession  hes one of the most physical players in football at the moment
I get the reservation in moving leagues... thats the obvious risk and the reason he's likely 50 million not Caicedo's 80 or whatever.... but go watch him vs Arsenal or Juventus in Europe he looks top class.... at 21
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21925 on: Today at 11:01:13 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:57:05 am
We tend to look at players in terms of their attributes rather than where they've historically played, and our LCM tends to be the safer of the two, so I've been assuming that any links to Mac Allister or Mount are for the RCM instead.

Thats an interesting thought - they both have great pressure numbers and are basically AMs so makes sense on the right . No idea if either of them can be effective on that side though
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21926 on: Today at 11:07:06 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:57:05 am
We tend to look at players in terms of their attributes rather than where they've historically played, and our LCM tends to be the safer of the two, so I've been assuming that any links to Mac Allister or Mount are for the RCM instead.
No doubt our biggest signing this summer has to be RCM to take Hendersons place. Gravenberch seems to be our choice for LCM who seems like more of a project signing.

Noise around Mount seems to have simmered but I wouldnt be surprised if it was Gravenberch + Mount.
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21927 on: Today at 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Nope. No one has posted a source.

Incorrect. Bruno Andrade has reported we've made contact.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21928 on: Today at 11:18:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:07:06 am
No doubt our biggest signing this summer has to be RCM to take Hendersons place. Gravenberch seems to be our choice for LCM who seems like more of a project signing.

Noise around Mount seems to have simmered but I wouldnt be surprised if it was Gravenberch + Mount.
We are overhauling our midfield. Our current starters are likely to be rotation options next year.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21929 on: Today at 11:18:51 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:12:54 am
Incorrect. Bruno Andrade has reported we've made contact.
I know that now. Although Bruno Andrade means nothing to me, Ive never heard of him ;D
Online StevoHimself

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21930 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
Not sure it will happen, but Ugarte is a ball winner of the highest calibre. He's a specialist DM, but also could fill in at left-sided 8 if needed.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21931 on: Today at 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:07:06 am
No doubt our biggest signing this summer has to be RCM to take Hendersons place. Gravenberch seems to be our choice for LCM who seems like more of a project signing.

Noise around Mount seems to have simmered but I wouldnt be surprised if it was Gravenberch + Mount.

I've literally never seen Gravenberch play so know nothing about him, do you reckon he'd be seen as a long term replacement to one of Henderson or Thiago? Or is he completely different to both?

Elsewhere, links to Ugarte are quite exciting. He's impressed at Sporting, young player who can really kick into gear under a top manager, hopefully one who you bring in and get the best years of his career from like we have done with so many important players in the last five years. He'd certainly be a good place to start this midfield rebuild.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21932 on: Today at 11:27:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm
They've been taking the absolute piss for 15 years right in front of the footballing world, what makes you think they'll develop any scruples just because they're under investigation?, they're perpetually under investigation for cheating.

My understanding is PL charges are far more serious, hope I'm not wrong.
Man United potential Qatar ownership might colour it as well. Make your mind up
time for the PL.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21933 on: Today at 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:59:34 am
This isnt a fair reflection of the player - hes much much quicker than Fabinho
He puts up 33 pressures per 90 in a team that has the majority of possession  hes one of the most physical players in football at the moment
I get the reservation in moving leagues... thats the obvious risk and the reason he's likely 50 million not Caicedo's 80 or whatever.... but go watch him vs Arsenal or Juventus in Europe he looks top class.... at 21

Hes very physical in a non physical league, so yes hes perhaps one of the most physical players in Portugal but we need to see if that translates well to the premier league, how will he cope when hes competing against bigger, faster players who are just as aggressive? lets see
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21934 on: Today at 11:32:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:30:52 am
Hes very physical in a non physical league, so yes hes perhaps one of the most physical players in Portugal but we need to see if that translates well to the premier league, how will he cope when hes competing against bigger, faster players who are just as aggressive? lets see

His stats in European football are just as consistent and very impressive.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21935 on: Today at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:07:06 am
No doubt our biggest signing this summer has to be RCM to take Hendersons place. Gravenberch seems to be our choice for LCM who seems like more of a project signing.

Noise around Mount seems to have simmered but I wouldnt be surprised if it was Gravenberch + Mount.

Gravenberch is worth the risk as hes asset rich and young enough to become a top player, would much rather we go for Kone or Rice for the Henderson role over Mount or McAllister
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21936 on: Today at 11:38:51 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:32:22 am
His stats in European football are just as consistent and very impressive.

Ill have to watch him for half a season before ive formed a view on him, not against him just dont see him as being an outstanding option
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21937 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Ugarte  is just what we need
Brillant signing if it happens
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21938 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21939 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:38:51 am
Ill have to watch him for half a season before ive formed a view on him, not against him just dont see him as being an outstanding option

I think that's fair with any signing .... however you'd have to entirely throw out any measure of footballing performance for CMs to not see him as an outstanding option.
You could argue you prefer other options but I think its worth noting just how off the charts his numbers are - he's putting up over 10 possession adjusted tackles and interceptions per 90 and 33 pressures and 6 pressure regains per 90 - that's nuts .. literally best in Europe level... he almost never loses the ball once he's got it either. He's not De Jong in possession but he's also a lot better than an out and out destroyer (his attacking build up numbers are really good) and has looked pretty press resistant when I've watched him 
The move in leagues is an obvious concern but metrics work as internal comparisons ie no one else in the Portugese league is getting close to his numbers and he's replicated it in Europe (with trigger happy refs)

With our signings we are back in territory where we have to move out on the risk curve because we're out gunned financially. We can't get into a shooting match over Bellingham or Fernandez or even Caicedo
So It seems pretty clear he's a bigger risk than someone like Caicedo (for example) because of the league but he also has a bigger upside (literally the next Kante is his best version)
Ugarte would be a return to an idea that he's under valued in the market which sees him as good when the numbers tell us he's already world class at what he does y'all just don't realise it yet
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21940 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:25:53 am
I've literally never seen Gravenberch play so know nothing about him, do you reckon he'd be seen as a long term replacement to one of Henderson or Thiago? Or is he completely different to both?

Elsewhere, links to Ugarte are quite exciting. He's impressed at Sporting, young player who can really kick into gear under a top manager, hopefully one who you bring in and get the best years of his career from like we have done with so many important players in the last five years. He'd certainly be a good place to start this midfield rebuild.
Not the best person to ask because Ive seen very little. I gather hes mostly played on the left. Some have compared him to Pogba, powerful runner, good technique, carries the ball well, hopefully not a twat though.

Samie loves him so Im sure he can give his verdict.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21941 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:46:48 am
Ugarte v Juventus: https://twitter.com/redfxb/status/1652033229241606147?s=46

v Arsenal https://twitter.com/krzzz22/status/1636887582024794112?s=46
Always wary of how selective these are as this is missing him crippling Saka to get sent off which was all I can remember him doing in that match

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636496395300470785?t=t1zIkQXvgjS0VZCCzfndIg&s=19
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21942 on: Today at 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:58:24 am
Always wary of how selective these are as this is missing him crippling Saka to get sent off which was all I can remember him doing in that match

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1636496395300470785?t=t1zIkQXvgjS0VZCCzfndIg&s=19

what a tackle tho ;) .... text book 118th minute preventing a counter attack while hobbling an opposing penalty taker  .. Mascherano would be proud
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21943 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm »
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21944 on: Today at 12:05:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:02:01 pm
what a tackle tho ;) .... text book 118th minute preventing a counter attack .. Mascherano would be proud
Not sure there was much of a counter 2 Vs 4/5 there! Although I think trying to injure their main penalty taker right at the end isn't a bad plan either
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21945 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
No real issue with a player clobbering an opponent, we have been too soft this season. Buy 3 midfielders and if one of them misses games due to suspension so be it!
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21946 on: Today at 12:09:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:02:01 pm
what a tackle tho ;) .... text book 118th minute preventing a counter attack while hobbling an opposing penalty taker  .. Mascherano would be proud

Got that dawg in him clearly, which is the most important stat afterall.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21947 on: Today at 12:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:09:49 pm
Got that dawg in him clearly, which is the most important stat afterall.

I think it's required to have that dawg in you if you're a Uruguayan footballer  ;D
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21948 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
May not be related to us but there were rumours last week about his missus looking at houses in Liverpool....

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Jurrien Timber: My transfer is getting closer. There is a lot of specific interest for the summer, tells
@Telegraaf

Last summer, Ajax asked me to renew my contract and to stay for one more season. Out of love for the club, I did this.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21949 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:15:17 pm
May not be related to us but there were rumours last week about his missus looking at houses in Liverpool....


Didn't Ten Hag want him last summer? He might still be interested, even though he does have the best defensive right back in the world.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21950 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:15:17 pm
May not be related to us but there were rumours last week about his missus looking at houses in Liverpool....

Really good player but not sure where he plays for us? The ridiculous height nonsense aside Rawk talks about for the 6 position, he ultimately isnt tall enough for CB and thats a lot of money for a back up right back. Trent is clearly staying where he is, dont think were moving him to starting in the 3 midfield slots.

In a summer where we need to spend a lot to put out some fires, this would seem a lot of money for a utility player (not that they dont have value in a competitive squad, weve just let things get so stagnant we dont really have luxury of signing such a player this summer).
